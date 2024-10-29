iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Share India Securities Ltd Board Meeting

276.7
(-0.70%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Share India Sec. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
Share India Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. 2. The Declaration of 2nd interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 to equity shareholders of the Company. 3. The proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. Board of Director of the Company at its meeting held today, has inter-alia declared 2nd interim dividend of Re. 0.50/- (Fifty Paisa only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each. Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e., October 29, 2024, has inter-alia approved the amendment in the Memorandum of Association and Article of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting21 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on August 21, 2024. Please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, August 21, 2024, has approved the appointment of MSKA & Associates as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of five years from the conclusion of 30th AGM until the conclusion of 35th AGM, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM. Please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e., on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, has approved the increase in number of options that can be granted under the Share India Employees Stock Option Scheme-II from 5,00,000 options to 10,00,000 options, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM.
Board Meeting19 Aug 202419 Aug 2024
Please be informed that the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, i.e., on Monday, August 19, 2024, has rescinded its earlier approval dated August 10, 2024, for the investment by way of acquisition of equity shares of DSM Fresh Limited
Board Meeting10 Aug 202410 Aug 2024
Investment by way of acquisition of the equity shares of DSM Fresh Foods Limited.
Board Meeting5 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Update on draft scheme of amalgamation of Silverleaf Capital Services Private Limited with Share India Securities Limited.
Board Meeting25 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Share India Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. declaration of 1st interim dividend to equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Friday, August 02, 2024 is being fixed as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for the payment of 1st interim dividend for the financial year 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202430 Apr 2024
Stock Split & Final Dividend & Audited Results Share India Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. 3. The proposal for sub- division/split of the equity shares of the Company, in such manner, as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities, as may be required. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 09, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the proposal for sub-division/split of the equity shares of the Company, in such manner, as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to the approval of the shareholders and such authorities, as may be required. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on May 09, 2024. Please find attached herewith the following: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Statutory Auditors Report in respect of aforesaid Financial Results. 3. Declaration of unmodified opinion in terms of Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., May 09, 2024, has inter-alia, approved stock-split/sub-division of each equity share of the Company, having face value of Rs. 10/- each, into 5 (Five) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company and other statutory/ regulatory authorities, as may be required. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting18 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
It is hereby informed that the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall be closed w.e.f. March 14, 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of Outcome of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, March 18, 2024. Trading Window Closure shall end 48 hours after the declaration of Outcome of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, March 18, 2024. Please be informed that the Board of Directors of Share India Securities Limited (Company), at its meeting held today, i.e., on March 18, 2024, has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of SilverLeaf Capital Services Private Limited with the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
Share India Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine-months ended December 31 2023. 2. Declaration of 3rd Interim Dividend to Equity Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 24, 2024. In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Director of the Company at their Meeting held today, i.e., January 24, 2024, inter-alia, approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine-Months ended December 31, 2023. With regard to the above, please find attached the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine-Months ended December 31, 2023. 2. Limited Review Report in term of Regulation 33(c) of Listing Regulations. Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting held on January 24, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.01.2024)

Share India Sec.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Share India Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.