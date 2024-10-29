|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Share India Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. 2. The Declaration of 2nd interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 to equity shareholders of the Company. 3. The proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. Board of Director of the Company at its meeting held today, has inter-alia declared 2nd interim dividend of Re. 0.50/- (Fifty Paisa only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each. Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e., October 29, 2024, has inter-alia approved the amendment in the Memorandum of Association and Article of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on August 21, 2024. Please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, August 21, 2024, has approved the appointment of MSKA & Associates as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of five years from the conclusion of 30th AGM until the conclusion of 35th AGM, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM. Please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e., on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, has approved the increase in number of options that can be granted under the Share India Employees Stock Option Scheme-II from 5,00,000 options to 10,00,000 options, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM.
|Board Meeting
|19 Aug 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|Please be informed that the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, i.e., on Monday, August 19, 2024, has rescinded its earlier approval dated August 10, 2024, for the investment by way of acquisition of equity shares of DSM Fresh Limited
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|Investment by way of acquisition of the equity shares of DSM Fresh Foods Limited.
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Update on draft scheme of amalgamation of Silverleaf Capital Services Private Limited with Share India Securities Limited.
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|Share India Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. declaration of 1st interim dividend to equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Friday, August 02, 2024 is being fixed as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for the payment of 1st interim dividend for the financial year 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Stock Split & Final Dividend & Audited Results Share India Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. 3. The proposal for sub- division/split of the equity shares of the Company, in such manner, as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities, as may be required. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 09, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the proposal for sub-division/split of the equity shares of the Company, in such manner, as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to the approval of the shareholders and such authorities, as may be required. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on May 09, 2024. Please find attached herewith the following: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Statutory Auditors Report in respect of aforesaid Financial Results. 3. Declaration of unmodified opinion in terms of Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., May 09, 2024, has inter-alia, approved stock-split/sub-division of each equity share of the Company, having face value of Rs. 10/- each, into 5 (Five) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company and other statutory/ regulatory authorities, as may be required. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Mar 2024
|12 Mar 2024
|It is hereby informed that the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall be closed w.e.f. March 14, 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of Outcome of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, March 18, 2024. Trading Window Closure shall end 48 hours after the declaration of Outcome of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, March 18, 2024. Please be informed that the Board of Directors of Share India Securities Limited (Company), at its meeting held today, i.e., on March 18, 2024, has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of SilverLeaf Capital Services Private Limited with the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Share India Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine-months ended December 31 2023. 2. Declaration of 3rd Interim Dividend to Equity Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 24, 2024. In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Director of the Company at their Meeting held today, i.e., January 24, 2024, inter-alia, approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine-Months ended December 31, 2023. With regard to the above, please find attached the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine-Months ended December 31, 2023. 2. Limited Review Report in term of Regulation 33(c) of Listing Regulations. Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting held on January 24, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.01.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.