Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Share India Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. 2. The Declaration of 2nd interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 to equity shareholders of the Company. 3. The proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. Board of Director of the Company at its meeting held today, has inter-alia declared 2nd interim dividend of Re. 0.50/- (Fifty Paisa only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each. Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e., October 29, 2024, has inter-alia approved the amendment in the Memorandum of Association and Article of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on August 21, 2024. Please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, August 21, 2024, has approved the appointment of MSKA & Associates as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of five years from the conclusion of 30th AGM until the conclusion of 35th AGM, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM. Please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e., on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, has approved the increase in number of options that can be granted under the Share India Employees Stock Option Scheme-II from 5,00,000 options to 10,00,000 options, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2024 19 Aug 2024

Please be informed that the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, i.e., on Monday, August 19, 2024, has rescinded its earlier approval dated August 10, 2024, for the investment by way of acquisition of equity shares of DSM Fresh Limited

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

Investment by way of acquisition of the equity shares of DSM Fresh Foods Limited.

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Update on draft scheme of amalgamation of Silverleaf Capital Services Private Limited with Share India Securities Limited.

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Share India Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. declaration of 1st interim dividend to equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Friday, August 02, 2024 is being fixed as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for the payment of 1st interim dividend for the financial year 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Stock Split & Final Dividend & Audited Results Share India Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. 3. The proposal for sub- division/split of the equity shares of the Company, in such manner, as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities, as may be required. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 09, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the proposal for sub-division/split of the equity shares of the Company, in such manner, as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to the approval of the shareholders and such authorities, as may be required. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on May 09, 2024. Please find attached herewith the following: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Statutory Auditors Report in respect of aforesaid Financial Results. 3. Declaration of unmodified opinion in terms of Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., May 09, 2024, has inter-alia, approved stock-split/sub-division of each equity share of the Company, having face value of Rs. 10/- each, into 5 (Five) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company and other statutory/ regulatory authorities, as may be required. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024

It is hereby informed that the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall be closed w.e.f. March 14, 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of Outcome of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, March 18, 2024. Trading Window Closure shall end 48 hours after the declaration of Outcome of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, March 18, 2024. Please be informed that the Board of Directors of Share India Securities Limited (Company), at its meeting held today, i.e., on March 18, 2024, has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of SilverLeaf Capital Services Private Limited with the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024