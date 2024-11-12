|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|Share Samadhan Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial half yearly results. Approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results, Balance Sheet and cash flow statements for the half yearly ended on 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Reports thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
