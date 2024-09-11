Summary

Share Samadhan Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Tiger Island Hospitality Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 26, 2011, issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Further, Company changed its name from Tiger Island Hospitality Private Limited to Share Samadhan Private Limited on March 05, 2015. Thereafter, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company & name changed from Share Samadhan Private Limited to Share Samadhan Limited & Registrar of Companies, Delhi issued a new Certificate of Incorporation dated March 28, 2022.The Company is a one-stop solution, providing a wide range of services in helping clients efficiently to protect and retrieve their investments / money. These services include Investment retrieval, Wealth Protection, and litigation funding solutions thereby assistance in resolving various disputes regarding blocked investments in any asset class largely on a success fees model. The Company objective is to pioneer the industry in reclaiming unclaimed investments and all other asset classes, and to offer comprehensive solutions for safeguarding wealth.At present, the Company is engaged in the business of Investment retrieval services, offering consultation on matters concerning unlocking value and resolving investor grievances related to various financial assets such as equity shares, preference shares, mutual funds, debentures, bonds, insurance, provident funds, deposits, bank accounts, debts

