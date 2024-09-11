iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Share Samadhan Ltd Share Price

78.4
(2.56%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open77.5
  • Day's High79
  • 52 Wk High78
  • Prev. Close76.44
  • Day's Low76.75
  • 52 Wk Low 55
  • Turnover (lac)110.38
  • P/E24.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.45
  • EPS3.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)96.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Share Samadhan Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

77.5

Prev. Close

76.44

Turnover(Lac.)

110.38

Day's High

79

Day's Low

76.75

52 Week's High

78

52 Week's Low

55

Book Value

28.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

96.2

P/E

24.9

EPS

3.07

Divi. Yield

0

Share Samadhan Ltd Corporate Action

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Share Samadhan Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Share Samadhan Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:51 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.51%

Non-Promoter- 12.15%

Institutions: 12.15%

Non-Institutions: 25.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Share Samadhan Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.02

1.11

1.11

1.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.84

2.19

1.76

1.43

Net Worth

10.86

3.3

2.87

2.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

9.83

2.76

2.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.83

2.76

2.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0

0

View Annually Results

Share Samadhan Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Share Samadhan Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Abhay Kumar Chandalia

Director & Chief Executive Off

Vikash Kumar Jain

Executive Director

Shrey Ghosal

Non Executive Director

Sneha Kaur

Independent Director

Neha Baid

Independent Director

SUNIL KUMAR BHANSALI

Chief Finance Officer & CS

Kumar Rishi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Share Samadhan Ltd

Summary

Share Samadhan Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Tiger Island Hospitality Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 26, 2011, issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Further, Company changed its name from Tiger Island Hospitality Private Limited to Share Samadhan Private Limited on March 05, 2015. Thereafter, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company & name changed from Share Samadhan Private Limited to Share Samadhan Limited & Registrar of Companies, Delhi issued a new Certificate of Incorporation dated March 28, 2022.The Company is a one-stop solution, providing a wide range of services in helping clients efficiently to protect and retrieve their investments / money. These services include Investment retrieval, Wealth Protection, and litigation funding solutions thereby assistance in resolving various disputes regarding blocked investments in any asset class largely on a success fees model. The Company objective is to pioneer the industry in reclaiming unclaimed investments and all other asset classes, and to offer comprehensive solutions for safeguarding wealth.At present, the Company is engaged in the business of Investment retrieval services, offering consultation on matters concerning unlocking value and resolving investor grievances related to various financial assets such as equity shares, preference shares, mutual funds, debentures, bonds, insurance, provident funds, deposits, bank accounts, debts
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Share Samadhan Ltd share price today?

The Share Samadhan Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹78.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Share Samadhan Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Share Samadhan Ltd is ₹96.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Share Samadhan Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Share Samadhan Ltd is 24.9 and 2.69 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Share Samadhan Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Share Samadhan Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Share Samadhan Ltd is ₹55 and ₹78 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Share Samadhan Ltd?

Share Samadhan Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 4.25%, 3 Month at 27.26% and 1 Month at 31.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Share Samadhan Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Share Samadhan Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.52 %
Institutions - 11.29 %
Public - 26.19 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Share Samadhan Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.