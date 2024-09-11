SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹77.5
Prev. Close₹76.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹110.38
Day's High₹79
Day's Low₹76.75
52 Week's High₹78
52 Week's Low₹55
Book Value₹28.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)96.2
P/E24.9
EPS3.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.02
1.11
1.11
1.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.84
2.19
1.76
1.43
Net Worth
10.86
3.3
2.87
2.54
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
9.83
2.76
2.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.83
2.76
2.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Abhay Kumar Chandalia
Director & Chief Executive Off
Vikash Kumar Jain
Executive Director
Shrey Ghosal
Non Executive Director
Sneha Kaur
Independent Director
Neha Baid
Independent Director
SUNIL KUMAR BHANSALI
Chief Finance Officer & CS
Kumar Rishi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Share Samadhan Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Tiger Island Hospitality Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 26, 2011, issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Further, Company changed its name from Tiger Island Hospitality Private Limited to Share Samadhan Private Limited on March 05, 2015. Thereafter, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company & name changed from Share Samadhan Private Limited to Share Samadhan Limited & Registrar of Companies, Delhi issued a new Certificate of Incorporation dated March 28, 2022.The Company is a one-stop solution, providing a wide range of services in helping clients efficiently to protect and retrieve their investments / money. These services include Investment retrieval, Wealth Protection, and litigation funding solutions thereby assistance in resolving various disputes regarding blocked investments in any asset class largely on a success fees model. The Company objective is to pioneer the industry in reclaiming unclaimed investments and all other asset classes, and to offer comprehensive solutions for safeguarding wealth.At present, the Company is engaged in the business of Investment retrieval services, offering consultation on matters concerning unlocking value and resolving investor grievances related to various financial assets such as equity shares, preference shares, mutual funds, debentures, bonds, insurance, provident funds, deposits, bank accounts, debts
The Share Samadhan Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹78.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Share Samadhan Ltd is ₹96.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Share Samadhan Ltd is 24.9 and 2.69 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Share Samadhan Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Share Samadhan Ltd is ₹55 and ₹78 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Share Samadhan Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 4.25%, 3 Month at 27.26% and 1 Month at 31.18%.
