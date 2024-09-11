Share Samadhan Ltd Summary

Share Samadhan Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Tiger Island Hospitality Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 26, 2011, issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Further, Company changed its name from Tiger Island Hospitality Private Limited to Share Samadhan Private Limited on March 05, 2015. Thereafter, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company & name changed from Share Samadhan Private Limited to Share Samadhan Limited & Registrar of Companies, Delhi issued a new Certificate of Incorporation dated March 28, 2022.The Company is a one-stop solution, providing a wide range of services in helping clients efficiently to protect and retrieve their investments / money. These services include Investment retrieval, Wealth Protection, and litigation funding solutions thereby assistance in resolving various disputes regarding blocked investments in any asset class largely on a success fees model. The Company objective is to pioneer the industry in reclaiming unclaimed investments and all other asset classes, and to offer comprehensive solutions for safeguarding wealth.At present, the Company is engaged in the business of Investment retrieval services, offering consultation on matters concerning unlocking value and resolving investor grievances related to various financial assets such as equity shares, preference shares, mutual funds, debentures, bonds, insurance, provident funds, deposits, bank accounts, debts and other asset classes. Further, it help in retrieval of unclaimed and unpaid dividends, interests, as well as addressing issues like old, lost, forgotten or damaged financial instruments such as physical shares, old mutual fund papers, old insurance / PF papers etc. and facilitating transfer and transmission processes and other allied services.Apart from these, it offer wealth protection services through Wealth Samadhan Card. Wealth Samadhan Card is a comprehensive digital investment repository solution designed to safeguard and streamline the protection of investment information. This service offers clients a secure and straightforward way to record and store all their investment details in one place in an encrypted way. These services are offered through our subsidiary Wealth Samadhan Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company offer services in supporting cases relating to disputed property matters, high stake commercial dispute, management & shareholders dispute, family dispute, debtor recovery, alternative dispute resolution, overseas recovery, arbitration cases etc. The Company is proposing the Public Offer of 32,52,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.