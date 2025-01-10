TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SHARIKA ENTERPRISES LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of SHARIKA ENTERPRISES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended and notes to financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its net profit including other comprehensive income, its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the "Code of Ethics" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

KEY AUDIT MATTER a) We were unable to verify physical inventories due to the size and nature of inventories and we were also unable to satisfy ourselves by alternative audit procedures concerning the inventories held at 31st March, 2024. We have therefore relied on the information, explanations and other documents provided by the Management. However, as explained by Management, physical verification of Inventories has been conducted at reasonable intervals of some of the items of Inventory and no material discrepancies were observed. As per the accounting policy of the Company, the Company is valuing its inventories at lower of cost and net realizable value. Since proper Inventory records are not maintained, exact cost is not ascertainable, and therefore the impact if any, on account of valuation of inventories on basis of actual cost is not quantifiable and thus, not provided for. b) Balances under trade receivables and trade payables, loans and advances and deposits given by the Company are subject to confirmations and adjustments, if any, required upon such confirmations are not ascertainable and hence not provided for.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matters

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind

AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility and those charged with governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs as evidence by financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained, subject to key audit matters, all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other Comprehensive income, the statement of changes of equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has properly disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries ;

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that there presentations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No Dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ending 31 March 2024 which has feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facilty and the same has operated from the 11th April 2023 onward for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As per proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For WDK & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants FRN:016389N Dheeraj Wadhwa Partner Membership No.091143 UDIN:24091143BKENUV7467 Place: New Delhi Date: May 27, 2024

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Refer to paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on other Legal & Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Sharika Enterprises Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SHARIKA ENTERPRISES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Issued by Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

For WDK & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants FRN:016389N Dheeraj Wadhwa Partner Membership No.091143 UDIN: 24091143BKENUV7467 Place: New Delhi Date: 27 May 2024

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to paragraph 2 under Report on other Legal & Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Sharika Enterprises Limited of even date, we report that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property Plants and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the Property Plant & Equipments.

(B) The Company has no intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, some of the items of Property Plant & Equipments of the company have been physically verified during the year under audit by the Management in accordance with a phased manner programme of verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property Plant and equipments during the year.

(e) Based on information and explanation furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any Benami Property under Prohibition of Benami Property transaction Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) We are unable to verify physical inventories due to the size and nature of inventories and we are also unable to satisfy ourselves by alternative audit procedures concerning the inventories held at 31st March, 2024. We have therefore relied on the information, explanations and other documents including physical verification report for inventory held at local sites, provided by the Management. However, as explained by Management, physical verification of Inventories held at other sites has been conducted at reasonable intervals of same of the items of Inventory and no material discrepancies were observed.

As per the accounting policy of the Company, the Company is valuing its inventories at lower of cost and net realizable value. Since proper Inventory records are not maintained, exact cost is not ascertainable, and therefore the impact if any, on account of valuation of inventories on basis of actual cost is not quantifiable and thus, not provided for.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees, in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the year. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records, the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(a) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity. The details of the same has been given below:

(Rs in Lakh)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loan Aggregate amount granted provided during the year - Subsidiaries - - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Fellow Subsidiary - - - - - Holding Company - - - - - Others - - - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - - Subsidiaries - - - 235.47 - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Fellow Subsidiary - - - - - Holding Company - - - - - Others - - 10.00 249.62

(b) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, the loans are repayable on demand and there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and repayment of interest accordingly we are unable to make specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and interest.

(d) Based on the information provided by the management, the loans are repayable on demand and hence paragraph 3(iii)(d) is not applicable.

(e) Based on the information provided by the management, the loans are repayable on demand and hence paragraph 3(iii)(e) is not applicable.

(f) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, the company has granted loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The details of the same are given below: -

(Rs in Lakh)

All Parties Promoters Related parties The aggregate amount of loans/advances In nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) - - - - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 259.62 - 235.47 Total (A+B) 259.62 - 235.47 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 52.44% - 47.56%

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has Complied with the provisions of Section185 &186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans and investments made. The loans given are to the joint venture and wholly owned subsidiary Company. However, in the absence of any formal agreement, no interest has been recovered or accrued on the loans given

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified during the year.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not liable to maintain cost records as under section 148 of the Act.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the company examined by us, the company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods & Service Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, Cess and other statutory dues (as may be applicable) with the appropriate authorities. However following demands being undisputed are pending for more than six months as on 31 March 2024:

Nature of dues Period to which the Amount relates Undisputed amount ( in lakh) Income Tax Demand AY 2019-20 0.74 TDS Demand FY 2021-22 1.07 TDS Demand FY 2020-21 0.11 TDS Demand FY 2019-20 0.03 TDS Demand FY 2018-19 0.11 TDS Demand FY 2017-18 0.55 TDS Demand FY 2016-17 0.09 TDS Demand FY 2015-16 0.26 TDS Demand FY 2014-15 0.14 TDS Demand FY 2013-14 0.42 TDS Demand FY 2012-13 0.58 TDS Demand FY 2011-12 0.02 TDS Demand FY 2010-11 2.10 TDS Demand FY 2009-10 0.36 TDS Demand FY 2008-09 0.01 TDS Demand FY 2007-08 1.22 Provident Fund FY 2019-20 2.35 Provident Fund FY 2020-21 0.41 Provident Fund FY 2021-22 1.92 Provident Fund FY 2022-23 0.02 Provident Fund FY 2023-24 0.00

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues which have not been deposited on account of a dispute foe the particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at 31st March 2024.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans taken from the banks.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken fresh term loan during the year.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any

funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

(x) . The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(b) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) . The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) . In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has an adequate internal audit system that commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the companies act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit. Based on the company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 260.88 lakh during the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Clauses 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable as Company did not fall under any criteria pre-scribed under section 135 of the act, In our opinion and according to the explanation given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the act pursuant to any project.