Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹23.98
Prev. Close₹22.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹200.07
Day's High₹23.98
Day's Low₹21.7
52 Week's High₹32.48
52 Week's Low₹7.21
Book Value₹5.14
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)93.96
P/E40.07
EPS0.57
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.65
21.65
21.65
10.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.57
2.35
5.43
14.71
Net Worth
26.22
24
27.08
25.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
49.92
27.95
24.02
18.38
yoy growth (%)
78.58
16.36
30.66
-0.49
Raw materials
-39.63
0.9
4.67
1.13
As % of sales
79.39
3.24
19.45
6.16
Employee costs
-4.12
-3.77
-4.16
-3.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.41
0.89
1.18
2.91
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.45
-0.5
-0.61
Tax paid
-0.73
-0.3
-0.29
-0.64
Working capital
-8.71
6.89
1.17
11.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
78.58
16.36
30.66
-0.49
Op profit growth
14.55
2.79
-38.25
-3.69
EBIT growth
33.81
12.61
-42.82
3.04
Net profit growth
186.53
-33.98
-60.63
1.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
78.42
50.37
39.18
49.92
27.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
78.42
50.37
39.18
49.92
27.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
-
0
Other Income
1.91
0.36
0.45
1.23
0.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajinder Kaul
Whole-time Director
Ravinder Bhan
Independent Director
Sanjay Verma
Independent Director
Pinki Kumari
Independent Director
Ranjeet Kumar Verma
Additional Director
Arvind Kumar Koul
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aditya Sharma
Additional Director
Tanu Sharma
Director
Hitesh Kumar
Additional Director
SUBIR MULCHANDANI
Additional Director
Saroj Chelluri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saumya Jaiswal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sharika Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Sharika Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated on May 06, 1998 as Sharika Enterprises Private Limited. Further, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Sharika Enterprises Limited on August 21, 2017.Since incorporation, the Company engaged in Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) contracts, specialized assembling, trading activities, Erection Services, representation services to majorly power Generation, Transmission and Distribution sector. The Company is headquartered in the National Capital Region in India and with having assembling unit in Jammu and Noida. Also, Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified for providing Consultancy, Project Management, EPC Contracts in field of Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution. We operate in the infrastructure sphere in India focusing on the power sector and work with international and Indian power equipment manufacturers and involved in project management/EPC contractors.Apart from this, the Company is also engaged in trading of LED lights, EHV cables & accessories, power capacitors, switchgears & Cast Resin Transformers. Their services consist of Engineering Procurement Constructions (EPC), Representative Services and Other Consultancy Services.The Company started as a consultancy service provider in the field of power and telecom sector.years down the line, it entered into various associated business lines and emerged as a technology, engineering, construction, manu
Read More
The Sharika Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharika Enterprises Ltd is ₹93.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sharika Enterprises Ltd is 40.07 and 4.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharika Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharika Enterprises Ltd is ₹7.21 and ₹32.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sharika Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.87%, 3 Years at 22.91%, 1 Year at 208.65%, 6 Month at -5.58%, 3 Month at 9.02% and 1 Month at 40.99%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.