iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sharika Enterprises Ltd Share Price

21.7
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.98
  • Day's High23.98
  • 52 Wk High32.48
  • Prev. Close22.84
  • Day's Low21.7
  • 52 Wk Low 7.21
  • Turnover (lac)200.07
  • P/E40.07
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value5.14
  • EPS0.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)93.96
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sharika Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

23.98

Prev. Close

22.84

Turnover(Lac.)

200.07

Day's High

23.98

Day's Low

21.7

52 Week's High

32.48

52 Week's Low

7.21

Book Value

5.14

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

93.96

P/E

40.07

EPS

0.57

Divi. Yield

0

Sharika Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Sharika Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sharika Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.16%

Non-Promoter- 44.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sharika Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.65

21.65

21.65

10.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.57

2.35

5.43

14.71

Net Worth

26.22

24

27.08

25.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

49.92

27.95

24.02

18.38

yoy growth (%)

78.58

16.36

30.66

-0.49

Raw materials

-39.63

0.9

4.67

1.13

As % of sales

79.39

3.24

19.45

6.16

Employee costs

-4.12

-3.77

-4.16

-3.6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.41

0.89

1.18

2.91

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.45

-0.5

-0.61

Tax paid

-0.73

-0.3

-0.29

-0.64

Working capital

-8.71

6.89

1.17

11.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

78.58

16.36

30.66

-0.49

Op profit growth

14.55

2.79

-38.25

-3.69

EBIT growth

33.81

12.61

-42.82

3.04

Net profit growth

186.53

-33.98

-60.63

1.64

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

78.42

50.37

39.18

49.92

27.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

78.42

50.37

39.18

49.92

27.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

-

0

Other Income

1.91

0.36

0.45

1.23

0.65

View Annually Results

Sharika Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sharika Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajinder Kaul

Whole-time Director

Ravinder Bhan

Independent Director

Sanjay Verma

Independent Director

Pinki Kumari

Independent Director

Ranjeet Kumar Verma

Additional Director

Arvind Kumar Koul

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aditya Sharma

Additional Director

Tanu Sharma

Director

Hitesh Kumar

Additional Director

SUBIR MULCHANDANI

Additional Director

Saroj Chelluri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saumya Jaiswal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sharika Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Sharika Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated on May 06, 1998 as Sharika Enterprises Private Limited. Further, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Sharika Enterprises Limited on August 21, 2017.Since incorporation, the Company engaged in Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) contracts, specialized assembling, trading activities, Erection Services, representation services to majorly power Generation, Transmission and Distribution sector. The Company is headquartered in the National Capital Region in India and with having assembling unit in Jammu and Noida. Also, Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified for providing Consultancy, Project Management, EPC Contracts in field of Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution. We operate in the infrastructure sphere in India focusing on the power sector and work with international and Indian power equipment manufacturers and involved in project management/EPC contractors.Apart from this, the Company is also engaged in trading of LED lights, EHV cables & accessories, power capacitors, switchgears & Cast Resin Transformers. Their services consist of Engineering Procurement Constructions (EPC), Representative Services and Other Consultancy Services.The Company started as a consultancy service provider in the field of power and telecom sector.years down the line, it entered into various associated business lines and emerged as a technology, engineering, construction, manu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sharika Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Sharika Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sharika Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharika Enterprises Ltd is ₹93.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sharika Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sharika Enterprises Ltd is 40.07 and 4.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sharika Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharika Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharika Enterprises Ltd is ₹7.21 and ₹32.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sharika Enterprises Ltd?

Sharika Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.87%, 3 Years at 22.91%, 1 Year at 208.65%, 6 Month at -5.58%, 3 Month at 9.02% and 1 Month at 40.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sharika Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sharika Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.16 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharika Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.