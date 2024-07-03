Sharika Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
24.46
17.98
29.36
24.45
11.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.46
17.98
29.36
24.45
11.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.03
0.03
0.01
0.04
Total Income
24.51
18
29.39
24.45
11.61
Total Expenditure
26.9
19.99
20.61
25.89
14.17
PBIDT
-2.39
-1.99
8.78
-1.44
-2.56
Interest
0.37
0.34
0.4
0.33
0.34
PBDT
-2.77
-2.32
8.37
-1.76
-2.9
Depreciation
0.16
0.15
0.27
0.2
0.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.05
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.19
0
0.35
-0.09
-1.21
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.11
-2.48
7.71
-1.88
-1.89
Minority Interest After NP
-0.05
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.06
-2.48
7.71
-1.88
-1.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.06
-2.48
7.71
-1.88
-1.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.71
-0.57
1.78
-0.43
-0.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.65
21.65
21.65
21.65
21.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-9.77
-11.06
29.9
-5.88
-22.12
PBDTM(%)
-11.32
-12.9
28.5
-7.19
-25.06
PATM(%)
-12.71
-13.79
26.26
-7.68
-16.33
