Sharika Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

20.62
(-4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

24.46

17.98

29.36

24.45

11.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.46

17.98

29.36

24.45

11.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.03

0.03

0.01

0.04

Total Income

24.51

18

29.39

24.45

11.61

Total Expenditure

26.9

19.99

20.61

25.89

14.17

PBIDT

-2.39

-1.99

8.78

-1.44

-2.56

Interest

0.37

0.34

0.4

0.33

0.34

PBDT

-2.77

-2.32

8.37

-1.76

-2.9

Depreciation

0.16

0.15

0.27

0.2

0.19

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.05

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.19

0

0.35

-0.09

-1.21

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.11

-2.48

7.71

-1.88

-1.89

Minority Interest After NP

-0.05

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.06

-2.48

7.71

-1.88

-1.89

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.06

-2.48

7.71

-1.88

-1.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.71

-0.57

1.78

-0.43

-0.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

21.65

21.65

21.65

21.65

21.65

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-9.77

-11.06

29.9

-5.88

-22.12

PBDTM(%)

-11.32

-12.9

28.5

-7.19

-25.06

PATM(%)

-12.71

-13.79

26.26

-7.68

-16.33

