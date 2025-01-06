iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharika Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

21.7
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharika Enterprises Ltd

Sharika Enterpr. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.41

0.89

1.18

2.91

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.45

-0.5

-0.61

Tax paid

-0.73

-0.3

-0.29

-0.64

Working capital

-8.71

6.89

1.17

11.17

Other operating items

Operating

-7.46

7.02

1.55

12.81

Capital expenditure

-3.97

0.21

0

0.43

Free cash flow

-11.43

7.23

1.56

13.24

Equity raised

27.1

27.23

26

31.69

Investing

-0.32

-0.26

-0.31

-0.87

Financing

4.91

6.27

2.98

10.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

20.26

40.47

30.24

54.42

