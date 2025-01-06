Sharika Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.41
0.89
1.18
2.91
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.45
-0.5
-0.61
Tax paid
-0.73
-0.3
-0.29
-0.64
Working capital
-8.71
6.89
1.17
11.17
Other operating items
Operating
-7.46
7.02
1.55
12.81
Capital expenditure
-3.97
0.21
0
0.43
Free cash flow
-11.43
7.23
1.56
13.24
Equity raised
27.1
27.23
26
31.69
Investing
-0.32
-0.26
-0.31
-0.87
Financing
4.91
6.27
2.98
10.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
20.26
40.47
30.24
54.42
