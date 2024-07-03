Sharika Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
49.07
28.97
21.64
25.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
49.07
28.97
21.64
25.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.88
0.17
0.52
0.32
Total Income
50.94
29.15
22.16
25.34
Total Expenditure
56.59
32.51
22.45
27.47
PBIDT
-5.65
-3.36
-0.29
-2.13
Interest
0.94
1.27
1.11
0.77
PBDT
-6.59
-4.63
-1.41
-2.9
Depreciation
0.47
0.18
0.33
0.41
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.19
Deferred Tax
-0.89
-0.12
-0.01
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.18
-4.69
-1.72
-3.48
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.18
-4.69
-1.72
-3.48
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.18
-4.69
-1.72
-3.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.43
-1.08
-0.4
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.65
21.65
21.65
10.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-11.51
-11.59
-1.34
-8.51
PBDTM(%)
-13.42
-15.98
-6.51
-11.59
PATM(%)
-12.59
-16.18
-7.94
-13.9
