iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sharika Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

21.26
(3.10%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:51:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

49.07

28.97

21.64

25.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

49.07

28.97

21.64

25.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.88

0.17

0.52

0.32

Total Income

50.94

29.15

22.16

25.34

Total Expenditure

56.59

32.51

22.45

27.47

PBIDT

-5.65

-3.36

-0.29

-2.13

Interest

0.94

1.27

1.11

0.77

PBDT

-6.59

-4.63

-1.41

-2.9

Depreciation

0.47

0.18

0.33

0.41

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.19

Deferred Tax

-0.89

-0.12

-0.01

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.18

-4.69

-1.72

-3.48

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.18

-4.69

-1.72

-3.48

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-6.18

-4.69

-1.72

-3.48

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.43

-1.08

-0.4

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

21.65

21.65

21.65

10.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-11.51

-11.59

-1.34

-8.51

PBDTM(%)

-13.42

-15.98

-6.51

-11.59

PATM(%)

-12.59

-16.18

-7.94

-13.9

Sharika Enterpr.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharika Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.