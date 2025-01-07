iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharika Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.62
(-4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:46:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

49.92

27.95

24.02

18.38

yoy growth (%)

78.58

16.36

30.66

-0.49

Raw materials

-39.63

0.9

4.67

1.13

As % of sales

79.39

3.24

19.45

6.16

Employee costs

-4.12

-3.77

-4.16

-3.6

As % of sales

8.25

13.48

17.34

19.6

Other costs

-3.08

-22.4

-21.91

-11.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.18

80.13

91.22

63.51

Operating profit

3.07

2.68

2.61

4.23

OPM

6.16

9.61

10.88

23.03

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.45

-0.5

-0.61

Interest expense

-1.42

-1.98

-1.36

-1.54

Other income

1.2

0.64

0.44

0.84

Profit before tax

2.41

0.89

1.18

2.91

Taxes

-0.73

-0.3

-0.29

-0.64

Tax rate

-30.21

-34.04

-24.55

-22.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.68

0.58

0.89

2.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.68

0.58

0.89

2.26

yoy growth (%)

186.53

-33.98

-60.63

1.64

NPM

3.38

2.1

3.71

12.33

