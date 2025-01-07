Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
49.92
27.95
24.02
18.38
yoy growth (%)
78.58
16.36
30.66
-0.49
Raw materials
-39.63
0.9
4.67
1.13
As % of sales
79.39
3.24
19.45
6.16
Employee costs
-4.12
-3.77
-4.16
-3.6
As % of sales
8.25
13.48
17.34
19.6
Other costs
-3.08
-22.4
-21.91
-11.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.18
80.13
91.22
63.51
Operating profit
3.07
2.68
2.61
4.23
OPM
6.16
9.61
10.88
23.03
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.45
-0.5
-0.61
Interest expense
-1.42
-1.98
-1.36
-1.54
Other income
1.2
0.64
0.44
0.84
Profit before tax
2.41
0.89
1.18
2.91
Taxes
-0.73
-0.3
-0.29
-0.64
Tax rate
-30.21
-34.04
-24.55
-22.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.68
0.58
0.89
2.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.68
0.58
0.89
2.26
yoy growth (%)
186.53
-33.98
-60.63
1.64
NPM
3.38
2.1
3.71
12.33
