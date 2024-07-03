Sharika Enterprises Ltd Summary

Sharika Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated on May 06, 1998 as Sharika Enterprises Private Limited. Further, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Sharika Enterprises Limited on August 21, 2017.Since incorporation, the Company engaged in Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) contracts, specialized assembling, trading activities, Erection Services, representation services to majorly power Generation, Transmission and Distribution sector. The Company is headquartered in the National Capital Region in India and with having assembling unit in Jammu and Noida. Also, Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified for providing Consultancy, Project Management, EPC Contracts in field of Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution. We operate in the infrastructure sphere in India focusing on the power sector and work with international and Indian power equipment manufacturers and involved in project management/EPC contractors.Apart from this, the Company is also engaged in trading of LED lights, EHV cables & accessories, power capacitors, switchgears & Cast Resin Transformers. Their services consist of Engineering Procurement Constructions (EPC), Representative Services and Other Consultancy Services.The Company started as a consultancy service provider in the field of power and telecom sector.years down the line, it entered into various associated business lines and emerged as a technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and consultancy service provider, with projects all over India. In year 2000, the Company introduced LS Cables in India for 220 kV XLPE cables and 400 kV XLPE cables in 2008. Also Associated with Andritz Hydro since 2004 in developing their Hydro Power Projects with National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and State Electricity Boards, especially in north and north-east India with projects like NHPC/4x41 MW Teesta Low Dam-III, MeSEB/2x42 MW Myntdu Leshka, HPSEB/4x15 MW RMU & LE Bassi HEP, HPSEB/2x2.25 MW Bhaba Augmentation HEP, HPPCL/3x65 MW Kashang HEP etc.In 2012, the Company commissioned the Rooftop Solar Power Projects in the J&K State. The Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of 32,25,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating Rs 13.86 Crore in November, 2017.