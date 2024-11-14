iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharika Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

21.45
(4.99%)
Jan 16, 2025

Sharika Enterpr. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Sharika Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Sharika Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and to make consequent alteration in clause V of Memorandum of Association and to discuss fund raising by way of right issue. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., 28th day of August, 2024, which commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M. inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Increase of Authorised Share Capital of the Company. 2. Fund raising of an amount not exceeding Rs. 50,00,00,000 /- (Rupees Fifty Crores Only). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Sharika Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with limited review report of the Company for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. July 25, 2024, have, inter alia, considered and approved the appointment of Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting28 Jun 202428 Jun 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., 28th June, 2024 have approved the acquisition of sixty percent stake in Contronics Switchgear India Private Limited. Please find the enclosure attached. You are requested to take the same on your records.
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
Sharika Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024. Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
Appointment of Secretarial Auditor pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. M/S Jaivindra Singh & Associates appointed as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. (Disclosure Attached)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Sharika Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the limited review report of the Company for the quarter ended as on 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. February 13, 2024, have, inter alia, considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended as on 31st December, 2023. The Financial Results were duly reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors of the Company along with Limited Review Report thereon. The meeting commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

