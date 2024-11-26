STATUTORY AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To,

The Board of Directors

Sharvaya Metals Limited

Gat No. 59, 17th Stone,

Nagar- Kalyan, Village- Bhavani,

Taluka- Parner

Ahmednagar- 414103

Dear Sirs,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of Sharvaya Metals Limited (the "Company" or the "Issuer"),comprising the Restated Balance Sheet for the period ended September 30, 2024 and for the financial years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the Restated Profit and Loss Statements and the Restated Cash FlowStatement for the period ended September 30, 2024, and for the financial years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (collectively, the "Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 26th November, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Prospectus ("DP") prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("IPO") prepared in terms of the requirements of: a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act"); b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended("ICDR Regulations"); and c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended (the "Guidance Note").

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial

Information for the purpose of inclusion in the DP to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and Bombay Stock Exchange in connection of the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in note 1.1 to the Restated Financial Information. The responsibility of the respective Board of Directors of the companies includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The respective Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration: a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated October,18th 2023 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Issuer; b) The Guidance Note. The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI; c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

4. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from the Audited standalone financial statements of the company for the six-month period ended as on September 30, 2024 and for the years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31,2022, which have been approved by the Board of Directors.

a) We have Audited the special purpose standalone financial statements of the company as at and for the six-month period ended on September 30, 2024 prepared by the company in accordance with Accounting Standard (GAAP) for the limited purpose of complying with the requirement of Restated Audited Financial statements in the offer documents should not be more than six months old from the issue opening date as required by ICDR Regulations in relation to the proposed IPO. We have issued our report dated 26th November,2024 on this special purpose which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held 26th November,2024.

b) Audited financial statements of the Company as at and for the years ended March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards (GAAP) which had been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 16th September 2024, 28th August,2023 & 31st August,2022 respectively. Audit for the financial year ended March 31,2024 was conducted by our company Bilimoria Mehta & Co. Audit for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 was conducted by Companys previous auditor, Vishal Gandhi and Associates Chartered Accountants., and accordingly reliance has been placed on the financial information examined by them for the said years. The financial report included for these years is based solely on the report submitted by the previous auditor.

5. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on: a) Our reports issued in the named Bilimoria Mehta & Co having FRN.101490W dated 16th September 2024 for the F.Y 2023-24. b) The reports issued by the Previous Auditors named by Vishal Gandhi and Associates Chartered Accountants having FRN No. 0129211W dated 28th August 2023 and dated 31st August,2022 for F.Y 2021-2022 on the GAAP financial statements of the Company as referred in Paragraph 4 above.

6. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Restated Financial Information: a)Have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively for the period ended September 30, 2024 and for the financial years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/ classifications followed as at and for the 6 months period ended September 30, 2024; b) Do not require any adjustment for modification as there is no modification in the underlying audit reports; and c)Have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

7. We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1, Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and Other Assurance and Related ServicesEngagements.

8. The Restated Financial Information does not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the dates of the report on audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 4 above.

9. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us,nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein

10. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

11. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the DP to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and Bombay Stock Exchange in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used,referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for period ended 30th September 2024 and for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 proposed to be included in the Offer Document for the proposed IPO.

Particular Note No. Restated Notes to Material Accounting Policies Note 1 Restated Statement of Share Capital Note 2 Restated Reserves and surplus Note 3 Restated Long-term borrowings Note 4 Restated Deferred Tax (Assets)/ Liabilities Note 5 Restated Long Term Provisions Note 6 Restated Short-term borrowings Note 7 Restated Trade payables Note 8 Restated Other current liabilities Note 9 Restated Short-term provisions Note 10 Restated Property, Plant & Equipment Note 11 Restated Other Non-Current Assets Note 12 Restated Inventories Note 13 Restated Trade Receivables Note 14 Restated Cash and cash equivalents Note 15 Restated Other current Assets Note 16 Particular Note No. Restated Revenue from Operations Note 17 Restated Other Income Note 18 Restated Cost of material consumed Note 19 Restated Changes in inventories of stock-in-trade Note 20 Restated Employee Benefits Note 21 Restated Finance Cost Note 22 Restated Depreciation and amortization expenses Note 23 Restated Other Expenses Note 24 Restated Tax Expenses Note 25 Restated Earnings Per Share Note 26 Restated Effective Tax Rate Note 27 Restated Effective Tax Rate Shelter Note 28 Restated Gratuity Note Note 29 Restated Related party transactions Note 30 Restated transactions with struck off companies Note 31 Restated Recent accounting pronouncements Note 32 Restated Borrowing against current assets Note 33 Restated Other statutory information Note 34 Restated Foreign revenues and expenditures Note 35 Restated Revaluation in assets/liabilities Note 36 Restated Company has not purchased its own shares out of free reserves or securities premium account. Note 37 Restated Compliance of Financial statement with the accounting standards Note 38 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Note 39 Post reporting date events Note 40 Director Personal Expenses Note 41 Compliance with number of layers of companies Note 42 Contingent Liability Note 43 Restated Financial Ratios Note 44

For Bilimoria Mehta & Co,