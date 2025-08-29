No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.23
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
0.67
3.09
1.14
Net Worth
7.9
6.09
4.14
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
421.7
|17.49
|1,78,181.7
|2,204
|6.88
|7,544
|31.45
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
701.6
|23.26
|1,57,665.41
|1,862
|0.7
|24,264
|312.42
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
184.8
|5.86
|33,940.96
|1,063.86
|4.33
|3,806.94
|98.25
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
230.75
|45.6
|22,314.08
|134.28
|0
|516.37
|27.55
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
1,666.2
|54.34
|12,297.96
|67.95
|0.38
|850.78
|216.11
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shreyans Ravindra Katariya
Executive Director
Balasaheb Kale
Independent Director
Surbhi Jain
Independent Director
Lakhan Gandhi
Non Executive Director
Pankaj Mahajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nishi Dilip Porwal
Gat #.59 Nagar Kalyan Road,
Bhalawani Tal-Parner Ahmed Nag,
Maharashtra - 414302
Tel: +91 91754 48177
Website: http://www.sharvayametals.com
Email: cs@sharvayametals.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Sharvaya Metals Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.