To the Members of SHASHIJIT INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SHASHIJIT INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED ("the

Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of cash flow and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,

2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its losses, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Revenue recognition : Procedures performed by the Principal Auditor: The application of Indian Accounting Standard-115 involves certain key judgments relating to the recognition of revenue and expenses by reference to percentage of completion method such as verifying whether the contract revenue is measured reliably, is it probable that the economic benefits associated with the contract will flow to the enterprise, the contract costs and the stage of contract completion can be measured reliably and the contract costs attributable to the contract can be clearly identified. We assessed the Companys process/controls/methods for contract revenue recognized in the period under consideration, the method used to determine it and the method used to determine the stage of completion of contracts in progress. Management has relied upon the internal data provided by the respective Sites Project Managers for data relating to project i.e. Construction completed and as well recognized revenue and work in progress based upon data provided by Projects Managers. Besides obtaining an understanding of Managements processes and controls with regards to the above mentioned aspects, our procedure included the following: a) We evaluated the design of Internal Controls relating to implementation of the Indian Accounting standard-115 b) Tested the relevant information/ methods/procedure conveyed internally to the management relating to the work completed of contracts which are certified by Project Managers (Engineers). c) We have also analyzed the data provided by the Project Managers with the data certified by customers subsequently.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

? The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis,

Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders

Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

? Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. ? In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. ? If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies

Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including IND AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Since, branch audit is not applicable there is no reporting required in these clause.

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

f) There are no financial transactions or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the company

g) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A".

Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

i) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

II. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian Accounting Standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

III. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other personsor entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause(i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) And (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

V. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

VI. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

i. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account relating to the accounting software used for maintaining general ledger.

ii. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the application layer of the accounting software for the period 1 April 2023 to 6 April 2023.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the CentralGovernment of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(h) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of SHASHIJIT INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SHASHIJIT INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind. AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of InternalFinancial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including thepossibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Companyhas, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements sectionof our report to the Members of Shashijit Infraprojects Limited of even date)

In terms of the information and according to the explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets. (B) The company is not having any intangible asset. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(a)(B) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. A major portion of the assets has been physically verified by the management in accordance with a phased programme of verification adopted by the company. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. To best of our knowledge, no material discrepencies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use) during the year. Therefore, the provisionsof Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i) (e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (ii) (b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(Amount in Hundreds)

Quarter Ended On Debtors as per Financial Debtors as per Stock Statement Difference Reason 1) 30/06/2023 11,08,131 9,04,639 2,03,492 At the time of submission of Stock Statement to the Bank we have considered the unbilled revenue in total debtors but at the time of finalization of Financials of the quarter the unbilled revenues are considered under other current assets. 2) 30/09/2023 9,62,095 9,65,659 (3,564) 3) 31/12/2023 8,47,384 9,57,414 (1,10,030) 4) 31/03/2024 8,23,780 10,45,601 (2,21,821)

(iii) The Company has made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans,during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewedor extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during theyear. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act,2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicableto the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act is not applicable.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the records of the Company, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities other than those stated as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable in the table attached herewith:

Nature of thestatute Nature of dues Period to which theAmount Relates Amount ( ) Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Amount Q-1 of A.Y. 2024-25 4,40,648/- Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Amount Q-2 of A.Y. 2024-25 6,15,975/- Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Amount Q-3 of A.Y. 2024-25 2,55,265/-

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of the statute Nature ofdues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount ( ) Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax including interest Commissioner of Income Tax(Appeals) A.Y. 2018-19 11,13,145/-

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no transaction not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). (ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of loans or interest due thereon to any lender as per the following details mentioned:

Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of Lender Amount not paid on due date Whether Principal or Interest No. of Days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any Covid Term Loan (ECGLS) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 94,000 Interest 10 Term Loan against Shuttering Material (CGTMSE) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 67,337 Interest 10 Cash Credit Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 1,66,246 Interest 10 Unsecured Business Loan FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 70,809 Principal & Interest 21 Unsecured Business Loan Bajaj Finance Limited 1,07,052 Principal & Interest 21 Unsecured Business Loan ICICI Bank Limited 1,77,503 Principal & Interest 5 Term Loan against Shuttering Material (CGTMSE) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 2,10,000 Principal 17 Cash Credit Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 3,37,504 Interest 10 Unsecured Business Loan FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 70,809 Principal & Interest 17 Unsecured Business Loan Bajaj Finance Limited 1,07,050 Principal & Interest 26 Unsecured Business Loan ICICI Bank Limited 1,77,503 Principal & Interest 24 Term Loan against Shuttering Material (CGTMSE) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 2,10,000 Principal 34 Car Loan Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 45,200 Principal & Interest 3 Covid Term Loan (ECGLS) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 91,490 Interest 8 Term Loan against Shuttering Material (CGTMSE) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 67,337 Interest 8 Cash Credit Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 1,88,000 Interest 8 Unsecured Business Loan FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 70,809 Principal & Interest 26 Unsecured Business Loan Bajaj Finance Limited 1,07,052 Principal & Interest 26 Construction Equipment Loan Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited 1,19,900 Principal & Interest 5 Construction Equipment Loan Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited 91,040 Principal & Interest 9 Construction Equipment Loan Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited 1,38,300 Principal & Interest 9 Commercial Vehicle Loan Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited 1,03,710 Principal & Interest 9 Covid Term Loan (ECGLS) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 91,407 Interest 24 Term Loan against Shuttering Material (CGTMSE) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 58,498 Interest 24 Cash Credit Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 3,06,916 Interest 24 Unsecured Business Loan FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 70,809 Principal & Interest 27 Unsecured Business Loan Bajaj Finance Limited 1,07,052 Principal & Interest 54 Unsecured Business Loan ICICI Bank Limited 1,25,819 Principal & Interest 20 Term Loan ICICI Bank Limited 1,77,503 Principal & Interest 24 Term Loan against Shuttering Material (CGTMSE) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 2,10,000 Principal 19 Vehicle Loan Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 45,200 Principal & Interest 15 Construction Equipment Loan Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited 1,38,300 Principal & Interest 36 Covid Term Loan (ECGLS) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 94,787 Interest 24 Term Loan against Shuttering Material (CGTMSE) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 59,958 Interest 64 Unsecured Business Loan FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 70,809 Principal & Interest 23 Unsecured Business Loan Bajaj Finance Limited 1,07,052 Principal & Interest 55 Unsecured Business Loan ICICI Bank Limited 1,25,819 Principal & Interest 4 Term Loan ICICI Bank Limited 1,77,503 Principal & Interest 22 Term Loan against Shuttering Material (CGTMSE) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 2,10,000 Principal 58 Vehicle Loan Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 45,200 Principal & Interest 27 Construction Equipment Loan Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited 91,040 Principal & Interest 37 Construction Equipment Loan Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited 1,03,710 Principal & Interest 37 Covid Term Loan (ECGLS) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 3,30,000 Principal 58 Covid Term Loan (ECGLS) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 94,787 Interest 55 Term Loan against Shuttering Material (CGTMSE) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 59,094 Interest 33 Unsecured Business Loan FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 70,809 Principal & Interest 24 Unsecured Business Loan Bajaj Finance Limited 1,07,052 Principal & Interest 47 Unsecured Business Loan ICICI Bank Limited 1,25,819 Principal & Interest 4 Term Loan ICICI Bank Limited 1,77,503 Principal & Interest 21 Term Loan against Shuttering Material (CGTMSE) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 2,10,000 Principal 50 Vehicle Loan Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 45,200 Principal & Interest 46 Construction Equipment Loan Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited 1,38,300 Principal & Interest 65 Construction Equipment Loan Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited 1,03,710 Principal & Interest 41 Covid Term Loan (ECGLS) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 3,30,000 Principal 28 Covid Term Loan (ECGLS) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 94,787 Interest 26 Term Loan against Shuttering Material (CGTMSE) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 59,094 Interest 26 Unsecured Business Loan FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 70,809 Principal & Interest 18 Unsecured Business Loan Bajaj Finance Limited 1,07,052 Principal & Interest 41 Term Loan against Shuttering Material (CGTMSE) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 2,10,000 Principal 21 Vehicle Loan Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 45,200 Principal & Interest 17 Construction Equipment Loan Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited 91,040 Principal & Interest 19 Covid Term Loan (ECGLS) Saraswat Co- Operative Bank Limited 3,30,000 Principal 13

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender

. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placementof shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting underclause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) We have not noticed any case of fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees during the year. The management has also not reported any case of fraud during the year.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle- blower complaint during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) As per the information and explanations received to us all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. Identification of related parties were made and provided by the management of the company.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with thesize and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. (xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of theCompanies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group. (xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit reportindicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) There is no liability on the company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company

(xxi) The company has not made investments in subsidiary company. Therefore, the company does not require toprepare consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the orderare not applicable to the Company