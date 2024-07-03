Summary

Shashijit Infraprojects Limited originally incorporated on 5th November 2007 as a Private Limited Company as Shashijit Construction Private Limited and became a Public Limited Company with a name of Shashijit Infraprojects Limited Shashijit Infraprojects Limited is an established name in industrial and infrastructural Contracting headquartered at Vapi, Gujarat. The Company is in to Civil Project Management as well as Constructs, Designs, Procurements, Builds and Develops Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Public Utility Building & Infrastructure Development Projects. It has executed various industrial, Commercial and residential projects in Gujarat particularly in Vapi, Surat, Silvassa and Union Territory Daman. It has been focusing on venturing into new foray of Infrastructural development viz. Roads and rail infrastructure, bridges, dams and other government contracting related activities.In 2019-20, the Company amended the Main Object through addition of new business verticals and started operation and maintenance of 3 Lakes in Vapi City. The Company has extensive experience in construction management and inherent skills and resources to develop and deliver any type of Real estate projects.The Company has started running the business of Operation and maintenance of lakes taken on lease from Government where Company has started various recreational activities for the general public for the entertainment during the year 2023.

