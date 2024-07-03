Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹3.21
Prev. Close₹3.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.74
Day's High₹3.21
Day's Low₹3.21
52 Week's High₹8.4
52 Week's Low₹2.4
Book Value₹2.09
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.34
10.34
10.34
10.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.86
1.46
0.99
0.81
Net Worth
11.2
11.8
11.33
11.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.81
28.67
45.73
25.47
yoy growth (%)
-41.36
-37.29
79.49
5.26
Raw materials
-9
-15.35
-22.57
-10.71
As % of sales
53.57
53.53
49.37
42.04
Employee costs
-1.97
-3.2
-4.73
-3.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.81
1.57
1.43
Depreciation
-0.86
-0.84
-0.82
-0.51
Tax paid
0.02
0.2
-0.46
-0.52
Working capital
1.29
-0.4
0.48
4.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.36
-37.29
79.49
5.26
Op profit growth
128.39
-81.97
28.32
-10.06
EBIT growth
-240.55
-116.26
8.58
8.25
Net profit growth
-75.73
-154.66
21.73
6.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,603.05
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
410.2
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
57.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,188.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
87.84
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jain Ajit Kumar Deepchand
Whole-time Director
Shashi Ajit Jain
Whole-time Director
Aakruti Ajitkumar Jain
Independent Director
Dheeraj Mohanlal Khandelwal
Independent Director
Prabhat Gupta
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manthan Dineshkumar Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Shashijit Infraprojects Limited originally incorporated on 5th November 2007 as a Private Limited Company as Shashijit Construction Private Limited and became a Public Limited Company with a name of Shashijit Infraprojects Limited Shashijit Infraprojects Limited is an established name in industrial and infrastructural Contracting headquartered at Vapi, Gujarat. The Company is in to Civil Project Management as well as Constructs, Designs, Procurements, Builds and Develops Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Public Utility Building & Infrastructure Development Projects. It has executed various industrial, Commercial and residential projects in Gujarat particularly in Vapi, Surat, Silvassa and Union Territory Daman. It has been focusing on venturing into new foray of Infrastructural development viz. Roads and rail infrastructure, bridges, dams and other government contracting related activities.In 2019-20, the Company amended the Main Object through addition of new business verticals and started operation and maintenance of 3 Lakes in Vapi City. The Company has extensive experience in construction management and inherent skills and resources to develop and deliver any type of Real estate projects.The Company has started running the business of Operation and maintenance of lakes taken on lease from Government where Company has started various recreational activities for the general public for the entertainment during the year 2023.
The Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd is ₹16.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd is 0 and 1.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd is ₹2.4 and ₹8.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.24%, 3 Years at -14.92%, 1 Year at -45.86%, 6 Month at -54.20%, 3 Month at -8.40% and 1 Month at 10.10%.
