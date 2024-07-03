iifl-logo-icon 1
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd Share Price

3.21
(-1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.21
  • Day's High3.21
  • 52 Wk High8.4
  • Prev. Close3.27
  • Day's Low3.21
  • 52 Wk Low 2.4
  • Turnover (lac)4.74
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value2.09
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.6
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Split

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.29%

Non-Promoter- 52.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.34

10.34

10.34

10.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.86

1.46

0.99

0.81

Net Worth

11.2

11.8

11.33

11.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.81

28.67

45.73

25.47

yoy growth (%)

-41.36

-37.29

79.49

5.26

Raw materials

-9

-15.35

-22.57

-10.71

As % of sales

53.57

53.53

49.37

42.04

Employee costs

-1.97

-3.2

-4.73

-3.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.17

-0.81

1.57

1.43

Depreciation

-0.86

-0.84

-0.82

-0.51

Tax paid

0.02

0.2

-0.46

-0.52

Working capital

1.29

-0.4

0.48

4.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.36

-37.29

79.49

5.26

Op profit growth

128.39

-81.97

28.32

-10.06

EBIT growth

-240.55

-116.26

8.58

8.25

Net profit growth

-75.73

-154.66

21.73

6.99

No Record Found

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,603.05

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

410.2

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

57.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,188.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

87.84

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jain Ajit Kumar Deepchand

Whole-time Director

Shashi Ajit Jain

Whole-time Director

Aakruti Ajitkumar Jain

Independent Director

Dheeraj Mohanlal Khandelwal

Independent Director

Prabhat Gupta

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manthan Dineshkumar Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd

Summary

Shashijit Infraprojects Limited originally incorporated on 5th November 2007 as a Private Limited Company as Shashijit Construction Private Limited and became a Public Limited Company with a name of Shashijit Infraprojects Limited Shashijit Infraprojects Limited is an established name in industrial and infrastructural Contracting headquartered at Vapi, Gujarat. The Company is in to Civil Project Management as well as Constructs, Designs, Procurements, Builds and Develops Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Public Utility Building & Infrastructure Development Projects. It has executed various industrial, Commercial and residential projects in Gujarat particularly in Vapi, Surat, Silvassa and Union Territory Daman. It has been focusing on venturing into new foray of Infrastructural development viz. Roads and rail infrastructure, bridges, dams and other government contracting related activities.In 2019-20, the Company amended the Main Object through addition of new business verticals and started operation and maintenance of 3 Lakes in Vapi City. The Company has extensive experience in construction management and inherent skills and resources to develop and deliver any type of Real estate projects.The Company has started running the business of Operation and maintenance of lakes taken on lease from Government where Company has started various recreational activities for the general public for the entertainment during the year 2023.
Company FAQs

What is the Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd share price today?

The Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd is ₹16.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd is 0 and 1.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd is ₹2.4 and ₹8.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd?

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.24%, 3 Years at -14.92%, 1 Year at -45.86%, 6 Month at -54.20%, 3 Month at -8.40% and 1 Month at 10.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.70 %

