Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.81
1.57
1.43
Depreciation
-0.86
-0.84
-0.82
-0.51
Tax paid
0.02
0.2
-0.46
-0.52
Working capital
1.29
-0.4
0.48
4.05
Other operating items
Operating
0.27
-1.84
0.76
4.44
Capital expenditure
0.6
2.83
1.41
1.01
Free cash flow
0.87
0.98
2.17
5.45
Equity raised
1.88
6.59
4.76
17.13
Investing
0
-0.01
-2
1.72
Financing
2.03
1.64
-0.08
2.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0.17
0.1
Net in cash
4.79
9.2
5.01
27.1
