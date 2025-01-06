iifl-logo-icon 1
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.21
(-1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd

Shashijit Infra. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.17

-0.81

1.57

1.43

Depreciation

-0.86

-0.84

-0.82

-0.51

Tax paid

0.02

0.2

-0.46

-0.52

Working capital

1.29

-0.4

0.48

4.05

Other operating items

Operating

0.27

-1.84

0.76

4.44

Capital expenditure

0.6

2.83

1.41

1.01

Free cash flow

0.87

0.98

2.17

5.45

Equity raised

1.88

6.59

4.76

17.13

Investing

0

-0.01

-2

1.72

Financing

2.03

1.64

-0.08

2.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0.17

0.1

Net in cash

4.79

9.2

5.01

27.1

