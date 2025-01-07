Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.81
28.67
45.73
25.47
yoy growth (%)
-41.36
-37.29
79.49
5.26
Raw materials
-9
-15.35
-22.57
-10.71
As % of sales
53.57
53.53
49.37
42.04
Employee costs
-1.97
-3.2
-4.73
-3.11
As % of sales
11.75
11.19
10.35
12.24
Other costs
-4.77
-9.65
-15.85
-9.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.4
33.65
34.67
37.88
Operating profit
1.05
0.46
2.55
1.99
OPM
6.26
1.6
5.59
7.82
Depreciation
-0.86
-0.84
-0.82
-0.51
Interest expense
-0.62
-0.49
-0.38
-0.36
Other income
0.26
0.06
0.22
0.32
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.81
1.57
1.43
Taxes
0.02
0.2
-0.46
-0.52
Tax rate
-16.5
-25.37
-29.56
-36.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.14
-0.6
1.1
0.91
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.14
-0.6
1.1
0.91
yoy growth (%)
-75.73
-154.66
21.73
6.99
NPM
-0.87
-2.11
2.42
3.57
