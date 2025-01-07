iifl-logo-icon 1
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.15
(-1.87%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.81

28.67

45.73

25.47

yoy growth (%)

-41.36

-37.29

79.49

5.26

Raw materials

-9

-15.35

-22.57

-10.71

As % of sales

53.57

53.53

49.37

42.04

Employee costs

-1.97

-3.2

-4.73

-3.11

As % of sales

11.75

11.19

10.35

12.24

Other costs

-4.77

-9.65

-15.85

-9.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.4

33.65

34.67

37.88

Operating profit

1.05

0.46

2.55

1.99

OPM

6.26

1.6

5.59

7.82

Depreciation

-0.86

-0.84

-0.82

-0.51

Interest expense

-0.62

-0.49

-0.38

-0.36

Other income

0.26

0.06

0.22

0.32

Profit before tax

-0.17

-0.81

1.57

1.43

Taxes

0.02

0.2

-0.46

-0.52

Tax rate

-16.5

-25.37

-29.56

-36.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.14

-0.6

1.1

0.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.14

-0.6

1.1

0.91

yoy growth (%)

-75.73

-154.66

21.73

6.99

NPM

-0.87

-2.11

2.42

3.57

