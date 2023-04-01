Dear Members,

Your Directors have the pleasure of presenting the 17th Annual Report of the Company, encompassing the business and operational performance for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. This report, together with the Audited Financial Statements, provides a comprehensive overview of the Companys performance, including significant developments and financial results.

1. FINANCIAL PERFOMANCE

Your Companys financial performance during the year is summarized below:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2024 Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2023 Revenue from operations 2735.171 3534.012 Other Income 10.498 15.715 Total Income 2745.669 3549.728 Less: Expenditure 2514.667 3289.523 Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 230.999 260.205 Less: Finance Cost 112.906 110.642 Depreciation 96.353 81.547 Profit/(Loss) Before Tax 21.740 68.016 Less: Tax Expense Current Tax -28.316 - Deferred Tax Credit 39.330 -16.918 Tax Expenses Related to Prior Period 0 -6.024 Net Profit/(Loss) After Tax 32.757 45.074 Profit (Loss) From Discontinued Operation Before Tax -94.170 0 Less: Tax Expenses of Discontinued Operations 0 0 Net Profit (Loss) From Discontinued Operation After Tax -94.170 0 Total Comprehensive Income -61.413 47.197 Paid up Capital 1034.4 1034.4 Reserve & Surplus 85.7 146.32

The Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 read with Section 133 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

2. PERFOMANCE, PROSPECTS AND OUTLOOK

During the financial year ending 31st March 2024, the following key financial developments were observed;

Net Revenue from Operations: The Company recorded standalone net revenue of Rs. 2735.17 Lakhs for the financial year 2023-24, reflecting a 22.60% decrease compared to Rs. 3534.01 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

Net Profit (Before Discontinued Operation): The Company achieved a net profit of Rs. 32.78 Lakhs for the financial year 2023-24, a decrease from the net profit of Rs. 45.07 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

Net Loss (After Discontinued Operation): The Company incurred a net loss of Rs. 61.41 Lakhs for the financial year 2023-24, contrasting with the net profit of Rs. 45.07 Lakhs reported in the previous financial year.

Total Comprehensive Income: Total Comprehensive income is Rs. -60.61 Lakhs for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 as against Rs. 47.20 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Earnings per Share (EPS) of the Company is Rs. -0.117 comparing to Earning per Share (EPS) of the Company of Rs. 0.091 of previous financial year.

Impact of Vapi Nagar Palika Matter:

During the year under review, the Company faced significant operational challenges due to a matter with Vapi Nagar Palika. Despite our relentless efforts to resolve this issue, Vapi Nagar Palika has coerced us into halting all business operations within the premises of the lake property. Despite numerous attempts to seek clarification and express our concerns through written communication, we have not received any response or acknowledgment from Vapi Nagar Palika.

We have dispatched several written communications seeking clearance of pending issues and clarification on the matter. Unfortunately, no response has been received, leaving us in a state of uncertainty and legal limbo. It is important to note that the decision to cease business activities at the leased property is being imposed upon us by Vapi Nagar Palika. This forced cessation is considered illegal and constitutes a serious breach of the lease agreement by Vapi Nagar Palika.

In light of this situation, the Company is exploring all available legal options to address this breach and seek appropriate remedies. We view Vapi Nagar Palikas actions as a clear violation of our contractual rights and are committed to taking all necessary steps to safeguard our interests and those of our stakeholders.

Although the Company is experiencing challenging times, the Company is making all out efforts in responding to these challenges.

The detailed segment-wise performance of the Company can be found in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report as "Annexure-I", which is part of this Annual Report. The Company remains focused on strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and drive sustainable growth in the coming years.

3. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate and joint venture Company within the meaning of Section 2(87) and 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, details of financial performance related to such entities are not applicable and have not been furnished.

4. CHANGES TO THE SHARE CAPITAL

On 5th September 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a proposal for the for sub-division / split of each fully paid Equity Share of the Company having face value of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) into 5 (Five) fully paid Equity Shares having face value of 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each (the "Sub-division"), along with consequential amendments to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association. This proposal was subject to the approval of the Shareholders and other necessary regulatory approvals.

The proposal was subsequently approved by the Shareholders at the 16th Annual General Meeting held on 30th September 2023. The Record Date for the Sub-division was set as Friday, 27th October 2023. As a result, the face value of the equity shares of the Company (both fully paid-up and partly paid-up) was adjusted from 10/- each to 2/- each.

Authorized share Capital

Following the Sub-division, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company was revised to 12,50,00,000 (Rupees

Twelve Crores Fifty Lakhs Only), divided into 6,25,00,000 (Six Crores Twenty-Five Lakhs) equity shares of 2 (Rupees Two Only) each.

Paid share Capital

Consequently, the Paid-Up Share Capital of the Company was revised to 10,34,40,000 (Rupees Ten Crores

Thirty-Four Lakhs Forty Thousand Only), divided into 5,17,20,000 (Five Crores Seventeen Lakhs Twenty Thousand) equity shares of 2 (Rupees Two Only) each.

Additionally, the Company has not bought back any of its securities or issued any Sweat Equity Shares or provided any Stock Option Scheme to the employees.

5. DIVIDEND

In light of the financial performance of the Company for the financial year ending 31st March 2024, where the Company incurred a net loss, the Board of Directors has determined that it would be prudent not to recommend any dividend for the year. This decision is made to conserve the Companys reserves and ensure financial stability for future needs.

As per Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, top 1000 listed entities based on market capitalization are required to formulate a Dividend Distribution Policy. However, your company does not fall under the purview of above regulation and hence this regulation does not apply to the Company.

6. TRANSFER OF UNPAID/ UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND & SHARE APPLICATION MONEY TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF) During the year under review, the Company was not required to transfer any dividend amount to account of IEPFA.

There has been unclaimed Dividend of the Final Dividend declared for FY 2018-19 from one shareholder. The Company in compliance with Section 124 of Companies Act, 2013 has transferred to the Unpaid Dividend Account the following amount:

Sr. No. Type of Dividend and year Amount (In Rs.) Year in which it will get transferred to IEPF 01. Final Dividend 2018-19 480/- October, 2026

Reminders are sent regularly to the Shareholder who have not claimed the dividend amount. Pursuant to the Act read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules"), dividends that are unpaid or unclaimed for a period of 7 (seven) years from the date of their transfer are required to be transferred by the Company to the IEPF within thirty days from the due date for transfer of unpaid dividend, administered by the Central Government.

7. TRANSFER OF EQUITY SHARES TO INVESTOR EDUCATION PROTECTION FUND AUTHORITY (IEPFA)

In terms of Section 124(6) of the Act read with Rule 6 of the IEPFA (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (as amended from time to time), shares on which dividend has not been paid or claimed by a shareholder for a period of 7 (seven) consecutive years or more shall be transferred to the Demat Account of IEPFA within a period of thirty days of such shares become due for transfer. Upon transfer of such shares, all benefits (like dividend, bonus, split, consolidation etc.), if any, accruing on such shares shall also be transferred to demat/bank Account of IEPF and the voting rights on such shares shall remain frozen till the rightful owner claims the shares.

During the year under review, the Company was not required to transfer any equity shares.

8. DETAILS OF NODAL OFFICER

The details of the nodal officer appointed by the Company under the provisions of IEPF is given below and the same is disseminated on the website of the Company www.shashijitinfraprojects.com.

Name of the Company Secretary designated as Nodal Officer Manthan D. Shah Direct Phone No. 0260-2432963 Email ID cs@shashijitinfraprojects.com Address Plot No. 209, Shop No. 23, 2nd Floor, Girnar Khushboo Plaza, GIDC, Vapi-396195, Gujarat, India.

9. TRANSFER TO RESERVE & SURPLUS

The Company do not propose to transfer any amount to general reserves and entire loss for the year forms part of retained earnings.

10. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

Your Company has not invited or accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 and 74 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), from public during the year under review. Therefore, no amount of principal or interest was outstanding, as on the balance sheet closure date.

11. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED

BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

Except as disclosed elsewhere in this report, no material changes and commitments which could affect the

Companys financial position have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and date of this report.

12. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There was no change in the primary nature of business of the Company during the year under review. However, it is noteworthy that during this period, the Company was forced to cease operations at Nagarpalika Lake, which was taken on lease from them for operating various recreational activities.

13. POSTAL BALLOT

During the year under review, the Board of Directors has not sought any approval of the shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot process pursuant to the provisions of Sections 108 & 110 of the Act read with Rule 20 & 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and Regulation 44 of the Listing Regulations.

14. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS & COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

15. PROVISIONS RELATING TO THE CONSTITUTION OF INTERNAL COMPLAINTS COMMITTEE UNDER THE SEXUAL

HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company does not employ child labour, forced labour or involuntary Labour. The Company has a Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace in accordance with the statutory requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The policy aims at prevention of harassment of women and lays down the guidelines for identification, reporting and prevention of sexual harassment. There is an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) which is responsible for redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment as per the guidelines provided in the policy. All women employees (permanent, temporary, contractual and trainees) are covered under this policy. The policy has been circulated amongst the employees of the Company and the same is exhibited on the notice board of all the business locations/divisions of the Company. During the year under review, the Company has not received any complaint.

The details of complaints received and resolved during the year are as follows:

1. No. of complaints received during the Financial Year -- 2. No. of complaints disposed of during the Financial Year -- 3. No. of complaints pending at end of Financial Year --

16. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is not required to prepare the business responsibility and sustainability report.

17. CLASSES OF SHARES

As on date, the Company has only one class of share capital, which consists of Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each. This denomination reflects the sub-division of shares from the previous face value of Rs. 10/- per equity share to Rs. 2/- per equity share.

18. BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS COMMITTEES

A. Composition of the Board of Directors

As of March 31, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company is structured with a total of 6 (six) Directors, comprising Three Executive Directors and Three Non-executive Independent Directors. This composition adheres to the requirements stipulated under Regulation 17 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, ensuring compliance with governance standards.

B. Change in office of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company during the year and details of Directors seeking re-appointment at 17th Annual General Meeting

At the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company, held on 30th September 2023, the members reappointed Mrs. Shashi Jain (DIN: 01847023) as Whole-time Director. Mrs. Shashi Jain was re-appointed in accordance with the provisions of the Act, having retired by rotation. During the financial year 2023-24, no other change took place in the composition of the Board of Directors.

At the 12th Annual General Meeting held on 30th September 2019, the shareholders approved the reappointment of Mr. Ajit Jain as Chairman and Managing Director, Mrs. Shashi Jain as Whole-time Director, and Mrs. Aakruti Jain as Whole-time Director, to hold office for a period of five years up to 27th August 2024.

Based on the outcome of the performance evaluation and the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors, at their meeting held on 26th August 2024, have recommended the re-appointment of Mr. Ajit Jain as Chairman and Managing Director, Mrs. Shashi Jain as Whole-time Director, and Mrs. Aakruti Jain as Whole-time Director, for a further term of three consecutive years, from 28th August 2024 to 27th August 2027. These appointments are subject to the approval of the members by way of special resolutions at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Prabhat Gupta resigned from the position of Independent Director with effect from 20th June 2024. The Board expresses its appreciation for his valuable contributions during his tenure.

Following the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Chintan Shah as an Additional Independent Director with effect from 6th July 2024, up to the date of the 17th Annual General Meeting. Mr. Chintan Shah is seeking appointment as an Independent Director at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

C. Retirement by rotation and subsequent re-appointment

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act, read with rules made thereunder and Articles of Association of the Company, Mrs. Aakruti Jain (DIN: 02591552), Whole-time Director of the Company, being longest in the office from the date of her last re-appointment shall retire by rotation at the ensuing 17th AGM and being eligible, has offered herself for re-appointment. The Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") has recommended her reappointment.

A brief resume of the Directors proposed to be re-appointed, their expertise in specific functional areas, name of companies in which they hold directorships, Committee membership(s)/Chairmanship(s), shareholding, wherever applicable, etc. as stipulated under Secretarial Standard-2 issued by ICSI and Regulation 36(3) of the Listing Regulations, is appended as an Annexure to the Notice of the ensuing AGM.

D. Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs):

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 and Section 2(51) of the Act, Mr. Ishwar Patil, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Mr. Manthan Shah, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, continued to serve as the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company during the year. There was no change in the Key Managerial Personnel during the year.

E. Criteria for Determining Qualifications, Positive Attributes and Independence of a Director

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has formulated Nomination and Remuneration Policy, which details the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors in terms of provisions of Section 178(3) of the Act and the Listing Regulations. The policy forms part of this Annual Report in Corporate Governance Report section. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy is available on the website of the Company at the link https://www.shashijitinfraprojects.com/downloads.php?c=corporate-policies.

F. Declaration by Independent Directors

The Independent Directors of the Company have given the following declaration and confirmation;

(i) A declaration as required under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and under the LODR Regulations;

(ii) Confirmation that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation which exists or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties as an Independent Director of the Company with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

(iii) A declaration that they are in compliance with Rules 6(1) and 6(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, with respect to their registration with the data bank of independent directors maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

The Board of Directors of the Company have taken on record the declarations and confirmation submitted by the Independent Directors after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same.

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors as specified in Section 164(2) of the Act and Rule 14(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

In the opinion of the Board, Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite integrity, expertise and experience for acting as an Independent Director of the Company.

G. Certificate from Practicing Company Secretary

Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) and Schedule V Para C clause (10)(i) of the Listing Regulations, Mr. Nitesh P. Shah, Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad, has certified that none of the Directors on the Board of the Company has been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as Directors of company by the Securities and Exchange Board of India/Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such statutory authority and the certificate forms part of this Annual Report as "Annexure-VII".

H. Number of Meetings of the Board of Directors

During the year under review, the Board of Directors met 8 (Eight) times as mentioned below:

Date of Meetings

01) 30-05-2023

02) 28-06-2023

03) 25-07-2023

04) 14-08-2023

05) 05-09-2023

06) 07-10-2023

07) 10-11-2023

08) 13-02-2024

The intervals between these meetings complied with the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013, and the Listing Regulations. Prior to each meeting, the Board was provided with the requisite information as specified by the Listing Regulations. Detailed information regarding the Board meetings and the attendance of Directors is provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

I. Meeting of Independent Directors

In accordance with Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Listing Regulations, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors was held on 28th March 2024. During this meeting, the Independent Directors reviewed and assessed matters as stipulated under Schedule IV(VII)(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 25(4) of the Listing Regulations. All the Independent Directors attended the meeting.

J. Statutory Committees of the Board

The Board of Company has constituted the following Committees to focus on specific areas and take informed decisions in the best interests of the Company within authority delegated to each of the Committees:

(a) Audit Committee,

(b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee,

(c) Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The details of composition of the said Committee(s), their terms of reference, meetings held and attendance of the Committee members during the financial year 2023-24 are provided in the Corporate

Governance Report annexed as "Annexure IV".

K. Annual Evaluation of Performance of the Board, its Committees and of individual Directors

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board has established a Performance Evaluation Framework for assessing the performance of the Board as a whole, its Committees, and individual Directors.

In line with this framework, the Independent Directors, during their meeting held on 28th March 2024, reviewed and evaluated the performance of the Board, the Chairman of the Board, and the non-independent Directors. Subsequently, the Board conducted an evaluation of its own performance, the performance of its Committees, and the performance of the Independent Directors, excluding the concerned Directors from the evaluation process.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee further carried out an evaluation of each Directors performance. The evaluation of the Board as a whole and individual Directors was based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Board, taking into account various performance parameters.

L. Directors Responsibility Statement

In accordance with Section 134(3)(c) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors hereby confirm to the best of their knowledge and belief that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and no material departures have been made from the same;

b) That they had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently, and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year 2023-24 and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

c) They had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act, for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) That they had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) That they had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) That they had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

19. AUDITORS

A. Statutory Auditors

At the 15th Annual General Meeting, the members of the Company approved the appointment of M/s Kakaria and Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 104558W/W100601) as Statutory Auditors for a term of 5 (five) years. This appointment is effective from the conclusion of the 15th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 20th Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to be held in the calendar year 2027.

Pursuant to the amendment to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017, effective from 7th May 2018, the requirement for seeking ratification of the members for the appointment of Statutory Auditors has been removed. Therefore, no resolution is being sought for the ratification of the Statutory Auditors re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting..

Independent Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24 submitted by the Statutory Auditor in the prescribed forms part of this Annual Report. Some of the observation of the Statutory Auditors in their report read with relevant notes to the accounts are self-explanatory and therefore does not require any further explanations while few observation of the Statutory Auditors requires further explanations. The Statutory Auditors Report on the financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks.

Boards comment on the observation in Independent Audit Report

i) As referred under Clause vii (a) of Annexure B of Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Statements: The delay in compliance was primarily due to a technical issue and administrative errors within our organization. We are actively taking corrective measures to ensure full and timely compliance with all tax regulations going forward.

ii) As referred under Clause

ix (a) of Annexure B of Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Statements: The Company acknowledges that the payments were made after the due dates but confirms that all outstanding amounts have since been repaid.

iii) As referred under Clause

j (VI) of Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Statements: This temporary non-activation was due to the company being in the process of availing and integrating this specific functionality into its accounting system. The necessary configurations and testing were conducted during this period, and as a result, the feature was successfully enabled thereafter.

B. Secretarial Auditor

In accordance with Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force) and Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations, the Company has appointed Mr. Nitesh P. Shah, Company Secretary, Ahmedabad, to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24, as submitted by Mr. Nitesh Shah in the prescribed form MR-3, is included in this Annual Report as "Annexure-III" Additionally, a Secretarial Compliance Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, covering compliance with all applicable SEBI regulations and circulars/guidelines issued thereunder, was obtained from Mr. Nitesh Shah and submitted to the stock exchange.

Secretarial Auditors observations in Secretarial Audit Report

The remarks given by the Secretarial Auditors are as under;

1. The Company has filed E-Form MSME Form I for the half year ended September, 2023, after the due date, pursuant to the Specified Companies (Furnishing of Information about payment to Micro and Small Enterprise Suppliers) Order, 2019.

Boards comment on the observation

The Form was submitted after the due date primarily due to delays in the reconciliation of outstanding payments to Micro and Small Enterprises, which was necessary to ensure the accuracy of the information reported. The Company has now strengthened its internal processes to avoid such delays in the future and is committed to ensuring timely compliance with all statutory requirements.

C. Internal Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed M/s Rahul kala & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditors to conduct the Internal Audit of the Company. The Internal Auditors reports directly to the Audit Committee of the Board. The Audit Committee regularly reviews the audit findings as well as the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control measures.

D. Cost Auditor

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of Cost Audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act, are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.

20. REPORTING OF FRAUDS

There were no instances of fraud during the year under review that required reporting to the Audit Committee and/or the Board under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Rules framed thereunder.

21. COMPANYS POLICIES

A. Nomination and Remuneration Policy

In accordance with the provisions of Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has established a Nomination and Remuneration Policy. This policy outlines the criteria for determining the qualifications, competencies, positive attributes, and independence required for the appointment of Directors (both Executive and Non-Executive). It also highlights the remuneration structure for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, and other employees, ensuring compliance with the matters specified in Section 178(4) of the Act.

The salient features of the Nomination and Remuneration Policy are detailed in the Corporate Governance

Report, which forms part of this Annual Report as "Annexure-IV" The Policy is also available on the Companys website at https://www.shashijitinfraprojects.com/downloads.php?c=corporate-policies.

B. Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy

Your Company believes in the conduct of its affairs in a fair and transparent manner by adopting the highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behaviour.

The Company has in place a Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy pursuant to Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations and Section 177(10) of the Act, enabling stakeholders to report any concern of unethical behaviour, suspected fraud, or violation. The said policy inter alia provides safeguard against victimization of the Whistle Blower. Stakeholders including Directors and Employees have direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

During the Financial Year under review, no whistle blower event was reported and mechanism is functioning well. No personnel have been denied access to the Chairperson of Audit Committee. The said policy is available on the website of the Company at https://www.shashijitinfraprojects.com/downloads.php?c=corporate-policies.

C. Corporate Social Responsibility Policy

In accordance with Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the provisions related to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) are not applicable to the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Therefore, the Company is not required to formulate a CSR Policy.

D. Risk Management Policy

The Company has established a comprehensive and well-defined risk management process. This process includes the identification, analysis, and assessment of various risks, as well as the measurement of their probable impact. The formulation and implementation of risk mitigation strategies are carried out in a structured manner. While it is acknowledged that risks associated with business operations cannot be entirely eliminated, the Company endeavors to minimize their impact on its operations. To support this, necessary internal control systems have been implemented across various activities to ensure that business operations are aligned with the organizational objectives and that resources are utilized efficiently.

E. Policy On Preservation of The Documents

In accordance with Regulation 9 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Regulations"), the Company has formulated a Policy on the Preservation of Documents. This Policy is intended to ensure the safekeeping of records, protect documents from mishandling, and prevent the accumulation of unnecessary or redundant documents.

The policy is in line with the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations is available on the website of the Company at the link i.e. https://www.shashijitinfraprojects.com/downloads.php?c=corporate-policies.

22. OTHER MATTER

A. Internal Financial Controls

The Company has established Internal Control Systems that are commensurate with the nature of its business, its size, and the complexities involved. The Audit Committee is responsible for reviewing the adequacy and effectiveness of these internal control systems and for monitoring the implementation of audit recommendations.

Additionally, the Statutory Auditors have reviewed the Internal Controls over Financial Reporting as of March 31, 2024, and their report on this matter is included in the Independent Auditors Report.

B. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments

Particulars of investments made by the Company are provided in Note No. 7 of the Note to the Standalone Financial Statements.

The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to any person or entity and has not made any loans and advances in the nature of loans to firms / companies in which directors of the Company are interested.

C. Any revision made in financial statements of boards report

The Company has not revised the Financial Statements or Boards Report in respect of any of the three preceding Financial Years.

D. Code of Conduct

In compliance with Regulation 26(3) of the Listing Regulations and the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has framed and adopted a Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management Personnel. This Code provides guidance on ethical business conduct and legal compliance.

As of 31st March 2024, all Members of the Board and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed their adherence to the Code. A declaration to this effect, signed by the Managing Director in accordance with the Listing Regulations, is included in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

The Code of Conduct is available on the Companys website at https://www.shashijitinfraprojects.com/downloads.php?c=corporate-policies.

E. Extracts of Annual Return

In compliance with Section 134 and Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the details forming part of the Annual Return of the Company, as prescribed in Form MGT-7, for the financial year ending March 31, 2023, are available on the Companys website at https://www.shashijitinfraprojects.com/downloads.php?c=annual-reports.

As per Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, read with Rule 12 of The Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return in Form MGT-7 for the financial year 2023-24 will be made available on the Companys website and can be accessed at https://www.shashijitinfraprojects.com/downloads.php?c=annual-reports following the completion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting, as required under Section 134(2)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013.

F. Management Discussion and Analysis Report

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year, pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(e) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms part of the Annual Report, and is attached herewith as "Annexure-I".

G. Related Party Transactions

All related party transactions conducted during the financial year were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. In compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), the Audit Committees approval was obtained for all related party transactions.

During the year under review, there were no materially significant related party transactions that could potentially conflict with the interests of the Company. A statement of all related party transactions is presented to the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis, detailing the nature, value, and terms and conditions of each transaction. Since all related party transactions were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business, no further details are required to be provided in Form AOC-2, as prescribed under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Details of related party transactions, as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS), are included in the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company.

In line with the Listing Regulations, the Company has also adopted a Policy on Materiality and Dealing with

Related Party Transactions. This policy is available on the Companys website at https://www.shashijitinfraprojects.com/downloads.php?c=corporate-policies.

H. Corporate Governance

The Company is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adheres to the requirements set forth by SEBI. The Report on Corporate Governance, as mandated under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, is included as part of this Annual Report.

Additionally, in accordance with Regulation 17(8) of the Listing Regulations, a certificate from the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer is annexed to this Report.

I. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo: i. Conservation of Energy;

i the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy; The Company has continued its commitment to energy conservation throughout the year. Efforts to monitor and manage power consumption and running hours on a daily basis have been actively pursued. These measures have led to the optimal utilization of energy resources, contributing to improved efficiency and reduced energy expenditure. ii the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy; NIL iii the capital investment on energy conservation equipment; NIL

ii. Technology Absorption:

i the efforts made towards technology absorption; The Company did not absorb any technology during the year. ii the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution; NIL iii in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)- NIL a) the details of technology imported; b) the year of import; c) whether the technology been fully absorbed; d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof; and iv Expenditure incurred on Research and Development. NIL

iii. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

The Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year: NIL The Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows: NIL

J. Particulars of Remuneration details of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Employees:

The remuneration details of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel have been provided in accordance with the Nomination and Remuneration Policy, which is formulated in compliance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The remuneration details, including the ratio of remuneration of each Director and Key Managerial Personnel to the median remuneration of employees, as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel)

Rules, 2014, are presented in the Annual Report as "Annexure-II". This annexure also includes the names and remuneration details of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn, as per Section 197(12) of the Act and Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

K. Implementation of corporate action:

During the year under review, the Company has complied with the specified time limit for implementation of Corporate Actions.

23. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the year under review, the Company has duly complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India ("ICSI"). This includes adherence to Secretarial Standard-1 ("SS-

1") relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and Secretarial Standard-2 ("SS-2") relating to ‘General Meetings.

24. LOAN FROM DIRECTORS/RELATIVE OF DIRECTORS:

During the year under review, the Company accepted interest-free unsecured loans from Directors and subsequently repaid these loans, in accordance with Rule 2(1)(c)(viii) of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. Declarations regarding the source of funds were obtained pursuant to Rule 2(c)(viii) of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, at the time the loans were received.

A summary of the loans is provided below:

Particulars Ajit Jain (CMD) Shashi Jain (WTD) Aakruti Jain (WTD) Total Balance as on 01/04/2023 1,44,45,000 57,19,000 26,10,000 2,27,74,000 Loan taken during the year 1,42,08,863 42,82,000 11,49,000 1,96,39,863 Loan repaid during the year 1,38,90,000 55,00,000 31,00,000 2,24,90,000 Balance as on 31/03/2024 1,47,63,863 45,01,000 6,59,000 1,99,23,863

25. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and Regulation 25 of the SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has put in place a familiarization programme for the Independent Directors to familiarize them with their role, rights, and responsibility as Directors, the working of the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model etc. The details of such familiarization programmes imparted to Independent Directors are posted on the website of the Company at https://www.shashijitinfraprojects.com/downloads.php?c=familiarisation-programmes.

26. CODE OF PRACTICES AND PROCEDURES FOR FAIR DISCLOSURE OF UNPUBLISHED PRICE SENSITIVE

INFORMATION

The Board has established a Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("Fair Disclosure Code"). This code is designed to ensure fair disclosure of events and occurrences that could affect the price discovery of the Companys securities. It aims to maintain uniformity, transparency, and fairness in dealings with all stakeholders while ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

The copy of the same is available on the website of the Company at https://www.shashijitinfraprojects.com/downloads.php?c=corporate-policies.

27. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and amendments thereto, the Company has in place a Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insider for prohibition of Insider Trading in the shares of the Company. The code inter alia prohibits purchase/sale of shares of the Company by its Designated Persons and other connected persons while in possession of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information in relation to the Company and during the period when the trading window is closed. This code outlines the guidelines and procedures to be followed, along with the necessary disclosures to be made by insiders when dealing with the Companys shares. It also highlights the consequences of non-compliance.

The copy of the same is available on the website of the Company at https://www.shashijitinfraprojects.com/downloads.php?c=corporate-policies.

28. LISTING OF SHARES

The equity shares of the Company are listed on BSE Ltd. (BSE). The listing fee for the financial year 2023-24 has been duly paid to the Stock Exchange.

29. HUMAN RESOURCES & INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company is pleased to report that, during the year under review, industrial relations were maintained in a cordial and harmonious manner.

30. CFO/CEO CERTIFICATION

The CFO/CEO certification on the financial statements of the Company, as required under Regulation 17(8) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2015, is included in this Annual Report as "Annexure-V".

31. REPORTING ON SUSTAINABILITY

We are committed to enhancing our sustainability policies and practices. To ensure transparent communication of our sustainability efforts to all stakeholders, we leverage technology and foster effective communication and transparency.

32. OTHER DISCLOSURES:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions during the year under review:

a) None of the Directors of the Company resigned during the year under review; b) There was no issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting, or otherwise. c) No shares, including sweat equity shares, were issued to employees of the Company under any scheme.

d) No application has been made, nor is any proceeding pending, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, during the year. Therefore, disclosure of details regarding any application or proceeding under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, including their status at the end of the financial year, is not applicable.

e) The Company has not undertaken any one-time settlement; hence, there is no requirement to disclose details of any difference between the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done for loans from Banks or Financial Institutions.

f) Other disclosures with respect to Boards Report as required under the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules notified thereunder and the Listing Regulations are either Nil or Not Applicable

33. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors extend their sincere appreciation for the unwavering commitment and performance exhibited by employees at all levels, particularly during the challenging conditions of the year under review. The dedication and relentless efforts of our employees have significantly contributed to our growth trajectory. The Board also expresses gratitude to our customers, shareholders, suppliers, vendors, bankers, business associates, and regulatory and government authorities for their continued support and trust.