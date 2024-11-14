iifl-logo-icon 1
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd Board Meeting

Shashijit Infra. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Monday, 26th August, 2024
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Revised Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30.05.2024 due to inadvertent mistake (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 13th February, 2024, inter-alia, approved the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations along with the Limited Review Report with Unique Document Identification Number (UDIN) issued by Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

