Approved notice for calling 17 th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. (IST), through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby submitting the proceedings of 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 02:00 PM through Video Conferencing and other audio visual means Pursuant to regulation 44(3) of SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby submitting the voting results of the 17th AGM held on 28th September, 2024 through video conferencing/other audio visual means and scrutinizers report on remote e-voting and e-voting conducted at the AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)