|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Approved notice for calling 17 th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. (IST), through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby submitting the proceedings of 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 02:00 PM through Video Conferencing and other audio visual means Pursuant to regulation 44(3) of SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby submitting the voting results of the 17th AGM held on 28th September, 2024 through video conferencing/other audio visual means and scrutinizers report on remote e-voting and e-voting conducted at the AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.