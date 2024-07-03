iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd Company Summary

3.45
(1.77%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:20:00 PM

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd Summary

Shashijit Infraprojects Limited originally incorporated on 5th November 2007 as a Private Limited Company as Shashijit Construction Private Limited and became a Public Limited Company with a name of Shashijit Infraprojects Limited Shashijit Infraprojects Limited is an established name in industrial and infrastructural Contracting headquartered at Vapi, Gujarat. The Company is in to Civil Project Management as well as Constructs, Designs, Procurements, Builds and Develops Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Public Utility Building & Infrastructure Development Projects. It has executed various industrial, Commercial and residential projects in Gujarat particularly in Vapi, Surat, Silvassa and Union Territory Daman. It has been focusing on venturing into new foray of Infrastructural development viz. Roads and rail infrastructure, bridges, dams and other government contracting related activities.In 2019-20, the Company amended the Main Object through addition of new business verticals and started operation and maintenance of 3 Lakes in Vapi City. The Company has extensive experience in construction management and inherent skills and resources to develop and deliver any type of Real estate projects.The Company has started running the business of Operation and maintenance of lakes taken on lease from Government where Company has started various recreational activities for the general public for the entertainment during the year 2023.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.