Independent Auditors’ Report to the Members of Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2015, the statement of Profit and loss, the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors’ responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2015, its Profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2015 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) the balance sheet, the statement of Profit and loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2015, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2015 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 31(a) to the financial statements;

ii. the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts – Refer Note 8 and Note 12 to the financial statements;

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

for B S R & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 101248W/W-100022

S Sethuraman

Partner

Membership No. 203491

Place: Chennai

Date: April 30, 2015

Annexure to the Independent Auditors’ Report to the members of Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited for the year ended 31 March 2015

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which all fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year and as explained to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(ii) (a) The inventory, except the goods in transit, has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. For stocks lying with the third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained.

(b) The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records were not material.

(iii) The Company has granted loans to one party covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. The maximum amount outstanding during the year was Rs. 219.47 million and the year end balance of such loan was Rs. 217.59 million.

The terms of agreement do not stipulate any repayment schedule in respect of principal amount or interest. Accordingly paragraph 3(iii) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company in respect of repayment of principal amount and interest.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and having regard to the explanation that purchases of certain items of inventories are for the Company’s specialised requirements and similarly certain goods sold and services rendered are for the specialised requirements of the buyers and suitable alternative sources are not available to obtain comparable quotations, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase of inventories and fixed assets, and with regard to the sale of goods and services. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have not observed any major weakness in the internal control system during the course of audit.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of manufacture of Bulk Drugs and Formulations and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Wealth tax, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of Cess. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Wealth tax, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2015 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the dues set out in Appendix I in respect of Service tax, Customs duty and Excise duty have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of disputes.

(c) The amount required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund has been transferred within the stipulated time in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and the rules made thereunder.

(viii) The Company does not have any accumulated losses at the end of the financial year and has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to its bankers or to any financial institutions. The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year. (x) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions on which the Company has given guarantees for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans taken by the Company have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

Appendix I as referred to in Para vii (b) of Annexure to the Independent Auditors’ report: