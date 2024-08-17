iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged Share Price

428.55
(5.40%)
Nov 17, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

410.6

Prev. Close

406.6

Turnover(Lac.)

2,173.01

Day's High

433

Day's Low

408

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,882.23

P/E

65.77

EPS

6.52

Divi. Yield

0

Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:52 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.31%

Non-Promoter- 20.41%

Institutions: 20.41%

Non-Institutions: 44.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

31.56

11.33

9.27

13.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

382.78

304.54

275.94

248.65

Net Worth

414.34

315.87

285.21

262.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

1,078.39

934.71

782.75

735.9

yoy growth (%)

15.37

19.41

6.36

29.76

Raw materials

-628.31

-541.93

-484.95

-468.66

As % of sales

58.26

57.97

61.95

63.68

Employee costs

-114.11

-95.26

-76.74

-59.52

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

44.36

27.94

23.63

37.27

Depreciation

-36.84

-38.14

-31.66

-24.72

Tax paid

-4.47

7.27

2.64

15.78

Working capital

101.47

46.43

68.92

13.89

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.37

19.41

6.36

29.76

Op profit growth

26.22

42.47

21.86

32.41

EBIT growth

41.52

41.98

-33.91

120.74

Net profit growth

17.38

34.04

-50.47

-248.8

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

1,251.95

1,157.65

1,029.66

1,014.91

790.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,251.95

1,157.65

1,029.66

1,014.91

790.78

Other Operating Income

64.68

55.04

55.11

51.47

43.65

Other Income

20.08

22.94

18.06

40.91

21.96

View Annually Results

Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

R Kannan

Managing Director

S Abhaya Kumar

Whole-time Director

S Vimal Kumar

Company Secretary

S Muralikrishna

Director

R Sundara Rajan

Whole-time Director

S Devendra

Director

N Subramanian

Director

Sunny Sharma

Whole-time Director

Arun Chandra Karmakar

Additional Director

Taru Mayur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged

Summary

Shasun Pharmaceuticals (Formerly known as Shasun Chemicals & Drugs Limited (SCDL)) was incorporated on 19th April 1976 as a private limited company under the name of Shasun Chemicals (Madras) Private Limited. SCDL is engaged in the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and drug products with a significant presence in the anti-inflammatory and anti-ulcerative therapeutic groups. In addition, the company has recently strengthened its offering in contract research, custom synthesis, contract manufacturing and contract formulation services through its acquisition of Rhodia Pharma Solutions and offers services and products to clients in US, Europe and Asia. Shasun headquartered in Chennai, India, operates world-class API facilities at Cuddalore and Puducherry in South India and Dudley in UK and Annan in Scottland. In the last few years Shasun has added a state-of-the-art research center in Chennai and a world class solid oral dosage formulation facility in Puducherry. The status of the company was converted from private limited to public limited in March of the year 1992. Subsequently, the name was changed to the present one Shasun Chemicals & Drugs Limited in October of the year 1993. SCDL came out with public issue in April of the year 1994 and in 1995, the company had signed a technical collaboration and marketing agreement with Nagase & Co., Japan, for the manufacture of S-Ibuprofen, a high value drug. During the identical year of 1995, SCDL had commissioned w
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.