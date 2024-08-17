Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹410.6
Prev. Close₹406.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,173.01
Day's High₹433
Day's Low₹408
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,882.23
P/E65.77
EPS6.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
31.56
11.33
9.27
13.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
382.78
304.54
275.94
248.65
Net Worth
414.34
315.87
285.21
262.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
1,078.39
934.71
782.75
735.9
yoy growth (%)
15.37
19.41
6.36
29.76
Raw materials
-628.31
-541.93
-484.95
-468.66
As % of sales
58.26
57.97
61.95
63.68
Employee costs
-114.11
-95.26
-76.74
-59.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
44.36
27.94
23.63
37.27
Depreciation
-36.84
-38.14
-31.66
-24.72
Tax paid
-4.47
7.27
2.64
15.78
Working capital
101.47
46.43
68.92
13.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.37
19.41
6.36
29.76
Op profit growth
26.22
42.47
21.86
32.41
EBIT growth
41.52
41.98
-33.91
120.74
Net profit growth
17.38
34.04
-50.47
-248.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
1,251.95
1,157.65
1,029.66
1,014.91
790.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,251.95
1,157.65
1,029.66
1,014.91
790.78
Other Operating Income
64.68
55.04
55.11
51.47
43.65
Other Income
20.08
22.94
18.06
40.91
21.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
R Kannan
Managing Director
S Abhaya Kumar
Whole-time Director
S Vimal Kumar
Company Secretary
S Muralikrishna
Director
R Sundara Rajan
Whole-time Director
S Devendra
Director
N Subramanian
Director
Sunny Sharma
Whole-time Director
Arun Chandra Karmakar
Additional Director
Taru Mayur
Reports by Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged
Summary
Shasun Pharmaceuticals (Formerly known as Shasun Chemicals & Drugs Limited (SCDL)) was incorporated on 19th April 1976 as a private limited company under the name of Shasun Chemicals (Madras) Private Limited. SCDL is engaged in the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and drug products with a significant presence in the anti-inflammatory and anti-ulcerative therapeutic groups. In addition, the company has recently strengthened its offering in contract research, custom synthesis, contract manufacturing and contract formulation services through its acquisition of Rhodia Pharma Solutions and offers services and products to clients in US, Europe and Asia. Shasun headquartered in Chennai, India, operates world-class API facilities at Cuddalore and Puducherry in South India and Dudley in UK and Annan in Scottland. In the last few years Shasun has added a state-of-the-art research center in Chennai and a world class solid oral dosage formulation facility in Puducherry. The status of the company was converted from private limited to public limited in March of the year 1992. Subsequently, the name was changed to the present one Shasun Chemicals & Drugs Limited in October of the year 1993. SCDL came out with public issue in April of the year 1994 and in 1995, the company had signed a technical collaboration and marketing agreement with Nagase & Co., Japan, for the manufacture of S-Ibuprofen, a high value drug. During the identical year of 1995, SCDL had commissioned w
Read More
