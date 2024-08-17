Summary

Shasun Pharmaceuticals (Formerly known as Shasun Chemicals & Drugs Limited (SCDL)) was incorporated on 19th April 1976 as a private limited company under the name of Shasun Chemicals (Madras) Private Limited. SCDL is engaged in the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and drug products with a significant presence in the anti-inflammatory and anti-ulcerative therapeutic groups. In addition, the company has recently strengthened its offering in contract research, custom synthesis, contract manufacturing and contract formulation services through its acquisition of Rhodia Pharma Solutions and offers services and products to clients in US, Europe and Asia. Shasun headquartered in Chennai, India, operates world-class API facilities at Cuddalore and Puducherry in South India and Dudley in UK and Annan in Scottland. In the last few years Shasun has added a state-of-the-art research center in Chennai and a world class solid oral dosage formulation facility in Puducherry. The status of the company was converted from private limited to public limited in March of the year 1992. Subsequently, the name was changed to the present one Shasun Chemicals & Drugs Limited in October of the year 1993. SCDL came out with public issue in April of the year 1994 and in 1995, the company had signed a technical collaboration and marketing agreement with Nagase & Co., Japan, for the manufacture of S-Ibuprofen, a high value drug. During the identical year of 1995, SCDL had commissioned w

