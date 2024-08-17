Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
915.85
811.09
765.45
726.2
611.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
11.03
Net Sales
915.85
811.09
765.45
726.2
600.34
Other Operating Income
42.83
38.34
42.99
34.68
21.92
Other Income
7.75
19.82
11.5
6.98
6.55
Total Income
966.43
869.26
819.94
767.86
628.82
Total Expenditure
889.66
788.79
715.51
695.63
590.39
PBIDT
76.77
80.45
104.43
72.23
38.43
Interest
39.63
27.75
26.19
24.95
22.93
PBDT
37.14
52.7
78.23
47.27
15.5
Depreciation
34.02
43.2
36.68
29.4
27.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.02
-10.3
1.77
-23.71
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.1
19.8
39.77
41.59
-11.78
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.6
19.8
39.77
41.59
-11.78
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
2.73
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.6
19.8
39.77
41.59
-14.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.27
3.5
7.21
8.56
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.03
11.32
11.02
9.71
9.71
Public Shareholding (Number)
3,63,80,990
3,28,61,152
3,25,52,208
2,58,61,044
2,60,20,868
Public Shareholding (%)
60.51
58.02
59.04
53.27
53.61
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
29,18,296
75,38,000
16,50,000
73,48,600
51,08,600
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
12.29
31.71
7.3
32.4
22.68
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
4.85
13.31
2.99
15.14
10.52
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
2,08,24,566
1,62,24,699
2,09,21,644
1,53,35,262
1,74,15,438
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
87.71
68.27
92.69
67.59
77.31
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
34.64
28.65
37.95
31.59
35.86
PBIDTM(%)
8.38
9.91
13.64
9.94
6.4
PBDTM(%)
4.05
6.49
10.22
6.51
2.58
PATM(%)
0.33
2.44
5.19
5.72
-1.96
