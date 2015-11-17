iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

428.55
(5.40%)
Nov 17, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

31.56

11.33

9.27

13.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

382.78

304.54

275.94

248.65

Net Worth

414.34

315.87

285.21

262.49

Minority Interest

Debt

586.2

533.29

402.91

237.75

Deferred Tax Liability Net

33.17

21.26

20.57

14.26

Total Liabilities

1,033.71

870.42

708.69

514.5

Fixed Assets

492.08

378.31

348.24

225.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

62.44

57.42

50.9

5.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

30.86

22.7

21.71

12.76

Networking Capital

446.04

401.42

283.97

265.72

Inventories

211.5

183.86

145.33

110.69

Inventory Days

71.58

71.79

67.76

54.9

Sundry Debtors

296.34

285.11

220.68

197.05

Debtor Days

100.3

111.33

102.9

97.73

Other Current Assets

254.38

222.76

144.99

168.56

Sundry Creditors

-261.75

-240.3

-182.28

-159.88

Creditor Days

88.59

93.83

84.99

79.29

Other Current Liabilities

-54.43

-50.01

-44.75

-50.7

Cash

2.28

10.56

3.88

5.84

Total Assets

1,033.7

870.41

708.7

514.5

Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.