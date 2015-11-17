Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
31.56
11.33
9.27
13.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
382.78
304.54
275.94
248.65
Net Worth
414.34
315.87
285.21
262.49
Minority Interest
Debt
586.2
533.29
402.91
237.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
33.17
21.26
20.57
14.26
Total Liabilities
1,033.71
870.42
708.69
514.5
Fixed Assets
492.08
378.31
348.24
225.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
62.44
57.42
50.9
5.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
30.86
22.7
21.71
12.76
Networking Capital
446.04
401.42
283.97
265.72
Inventories
211.5
183.86
145.33
110.69
Inventory Days
71.58
71.79
67.76
54.9
Sundry Debtors
296.34
285.11
220.68
197.05
Debtor Days
100.3
111.33
102.9
97.73
Other Current Assets
254.38
222.76
144.99
168.56
Sundry Creditors
-261.75
-240.3
-182.28
-159.88
Creditor Days
88.59
93.83
84.99
79.29
Other Current Liabilities
-54.43
-50.01
-44.75
-50.7
Cash
2.28
10.56
3.88
5.84
Total Assets
1,033.7
870.41
708.7
514.5
