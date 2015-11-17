iifl-logo-icon 1
Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

428.55
(5.40%)
Nov 17, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

1,078.39

934.71

782.75

735.9

yoy growth (%)

15.37

19.41

6.36

29.76

Raw materials

-628.31

-541.93

-484.95

-468.66

As % of sales

58.26

57.97

61.95

63.68

Employee costs

-114.11

-95.26

-76.74

-59.52

As % of sales

10.58

10.19

9.8

8.08

Other costs

-223.05

-208.07

-158.27

-156.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.68

22.26

20.21

21.22

Operating profit

112.9

89.44

62.78

51.51

OPM

10.46

9.56

8.02

7

Depreciation

-36.84

-38.14

-31.66

-24.72

Interest expense

-45.6

-35.62

-21.14

-30.48

Other income

13.91

12.27

13.65

40.96

Profit before tax

44.36

27.94

23.63

37.27

Taxes

-4.47

7.27

2.64

15.78

Tax rate

-10.08

26.02

11.18

42.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

39.89

35.22

26.27

53.05

Exceptional items

1.45

0

0

0

Net profit

41.34

35.22

26.27

53.05

yoy growth (%)

17.38

34.04

-50.47

-248.8

NPM

3.83

3.76

3.35

7.2

