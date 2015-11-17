Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
1,078.39
934.71
782.75
735.9
yoy growth (%)
15.37
19.41
6.36
29.76
Raw materials
-628.31
-541.93
-484.95
-468.66
As % of sales
58.26
57.97
61.95
63.68
Employee costs
-114.11
-95.26
-76.74
-59.52
As % of sales
10.58
10.19
9.8
8.08
Other costs
-223.05
-208.07
-158.27
-156.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.68
22.26
20.21
21.22
Operating profit
112.9
89.44
62.78
51.51
OPM
10.46
9.56
8.02
7
Depreciation
-36.84
-38.14
-31.66
-24.72
Interest expense
-45.6
-35.62
-21.14
-30.48
Other income
13.91
12.27
13.65
40.96
Profit before tax
44.36
27.94
23.63
37.27
Taxes
-4.47
7.27
2.64
15.78
Tax rate
-10.08
26.02
11.18
42.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
39.89
35.22
26.27
53.05
Exceptional items
1.45
0
0
0
Net profit
41.34
35.22
26.27
53.05
yoy growth (%)
17.38
34.04
-50.47
-248.8
NPM
3.83
3.76
3.35
7.2
