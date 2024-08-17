iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

428.55
(5.40%)
Nov 17, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sept-2014

Gross Sales

323.32

319.17

336.1

310.05

306.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

323.32

319.17

336.1

310.05

306.03

Other Operating Income

15.98

14.4

21.85

14.95

13.93

Other Income

4.08

1.09

12.33

1.58

4.26

Total Income

343.38

334.66

370.28

326.58

324.22

Total Expenditure

301.81

302.85

317.39

292.32

300.56

PBIDT

41.57

31.81

52.89

34.26

23.66

Interest

11.55

12.36

12.9

15.69

12.36

PBDT

30.02

19.45

39.99

18.57

11.3

Depreciation

15.29

14.46

12.94

11.76

9.98

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.63

1.18

6.31

0

0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

13.1

3.81

20.74

6.81

1.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

13.09

3.8

22.16

6.14

0.25

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

6.02

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

13.09

3.8

16.14

6.14

0.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.95

0.61

3.69

1.02

0.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

50

0

0

0

Equity

13.45

13.45

12.03

12.03

12.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

4,34,80,992

4,34,80,992

3,63,80,992

3,63,80,992

3,63,80,992

Public Shareholding (%)

64.68

64.68

60.51

60.51

60.51

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

41,12,000

43,72,000

31,18,296

29,18,296

41,02,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

17.32

18.41

13.13

12.29

17.28

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

6.12

6.5

5.19

4.85

6.82

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,96,30,862

1,93,70,862

2,06,24,566

2,08,24,566

1,96,40,862

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

82.68

81.59

86.87

87.71

82.72

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

29.2

28.82

34.3

34.64

32.67

PBIDTM(%)

12.85

9.96

15.73

11.04

7.73

PBDTM(%)

9.28

6.09

11.89

5.98

3.69

PATM(%)

4.05

1.19

6.17

2.19

0.42

Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.