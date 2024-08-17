Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2015
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
|Sept-2014
Gross Sales
323.32
319.17
336.1
310.05
306.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
323.32
319.17
336.1
310.05
306.03
Other Operating Income
15.98
14.4
21.85
14.95
13.93
Other Income
4.08
1.09
12.33
1.58
4.26
Total Income
343.38
334.66
370.28
326.58
324.22
Total Expenditure
301.81
302.85
317.39
292.32
300.56
PBIDT
41.57
31.81
52.89
34.26
23.66
Interest
11.55
12.36
12.9
15.69
12.36
PBDT
30.02
19.45
39.99
18.57
11.3
Depreciation
15.29
14.46
12.94
11.76
9.98
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.63
1.18
6.31
0
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
13.1
3.81
20.74
6.81
1.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
13.09
3.8
22.16
6.14
0.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
6.02
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
13.09
3.8
16.14
6.14
0.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.95
0.61
3.69
1.02
0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
50
0
0
0
Equity
13.45
13.45
12.03
12.03
12.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
4,34,80,992
4,34,80,992
3,63,80,992
3,63,80,992
3,63,80,992
Public Shareholding (%)
64.68
64.68
60.51
60.51
60.51
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
41,12,000
43,72,000
31,18,296
29,18,296
41,02,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
17.32
18.41
13.13
12.29
17.28
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
6.12
6.5
5.19
4.85
6.82
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,96,30,862
1,93,70,862
2,06,24,566
2,08,24,566
1,96,40,862
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
82.68
81.59
86.87
87.71
82.72
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
29.2
28.82
34.3
34.64
32.67
PBIDTM(%)
12.85
9.96
15.73
11.04
7.73
PBDTM(%)
9.28
6.09
11.89
5.98
3.69
PATM(%)
4.05
1.19
6.17
2.19
0.42
