Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
44.36
27.94
23.63
37.27
Depreciation
-36.84
-38.14
-31.66
-24.72
Tax paid
-4.47
7.27
2.64
15.78
Working capital
101.47
46.43
68.92
13.89
Other operating items
Operating
104.51
43.5
63.53
42.21
Capital expenditure
187.3
43.6
97.66
42.91
Free cash flow
291.81
87.1
161.19
85.12
Equity raised
666.2
548.85
507.85
373.41
Investing
5.02
6.52
45.86
2.69
Financing
142.17
132.52
227.72
65.01
Dividends paid
0
5.66
8.49
11.91
Net in cash
1,105.2
780.66
951.11
538.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.