To The Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Fortieth Annual Report of Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited (the Company) together with the audited statement of accounts for the year ended March 31, 2015.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Rs. in Mn Financial Results for the year ending Standalone Consolidated 31.03.2015 31.03.2014 31.03.2015 31.03.2014 Gross Revenue 10,923.09 9,469.91 13,288.58 12,356.22 Profit before interest, Depreciation and Tax 1,282.80 1,017.19 1,296.58 1,238.35 Profit before tax 458.24 279.50 301.69 229.67 Profit after tax 413.48 352.25 237.55 302.11 Appropriated as follows Dividend on Equity Shares - 56.62 - 56.62 Tax on Dividend - 9.62 - 9.62 Transfer to General Reserve - 35.22 - 35.22 EPS (diluted) on the basis of Rs 2/- share 6.77 6.22 3.89 5.34

A detailed analysis of the operations of the company has been provided in the management discussion and analysis report, which forms a part of this annual report

1. Dividend

The Board of Directors of the company have not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2015.

2. Business performance

During the financial year 2014-15, your Company has achieved Stand-alone gross revenue of Rs. 10923.09 Mn as against Rs. 9469.91 Mn in the year 2013-14, registering a growth of 15% on standalone basis. The Profit after tax Rs. 413.48 Mn. as against Rs. 352.25 Mn.

The Company achieved Consolidated gross revenue of Rs.13288.58 Mn. as against Rs. 12356.22 Mn. in the year 2013-14, registering a growth of 7.5% on consolidated basis. The Profit after tax Rs. 237.55 Mn. as against Rs. 302.11 Mn.

3. Material changes affecting financial position of the Company

There are no material changes and commitments occurred, affecting the financial position of the Company, between the end of the financial year and the date of this report.

4. Subsidiaries / Joint Ventures

The details of Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate Companies and their financial position as required under the first proviso to Section 129(3) is given in Form AOC-1 in Annexure as part of this report.

Based on the Shareholders approval, your Company has divested its entire stake of 24.78% in joint venture viz. M/s. Alivira Animal Health Ltd. to the other shareholder M/s. Sequent Scientific Ltd. for a consideration of Rs. 75 crores.

5. Amalgamation

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 29, 2014, have approved the Scheme of Amalgamation between the Company and M/s. Strides Arcolab Limited, subject to various approvals under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956. The appointed date of the proposed scheme is April 1, 2015.

As per terms of the Scheme, shareholders of the Company will receive 5 equity shares of Rs. 10 each of Strides Arcolab Limited for 16 equity shares of Rs. 2 each of the Company. The swap ratio has been arrived at based on the joint valuation report issued by M/s. Price Waterhouse & Co. and M/s. S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP. The Scheme is subject to regulatory and other necessary approvals.

Pursuant to an Order of the Honourable High Court of Judicature at Madras, shareholders of the Company at their meeting held on March 12, 2015, duly approved the scheme. Company had filed the petition before the said court for sanction of the scheme.

6. Corporate Governance

Your Company has been complying with the provisions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement. A separate report on Corporate Governance along with Auditors’ certificate on compliance of the Corporate Governance norms as stipulated in Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement and Management Discussion & Analysis forming part of this report are provided in this Annual Report.

7. Composition and Number of Meetings of the Board

The Board of Directors of the Company comprises of well qualified and experienced persons having expertise in their respective areas. It has appropriate combination of Executive, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors.

During the financial year 2014-15, the Directors met seven times i.e., on 23.04.2014; 21.05.2014; 30.05.2014; 06.08.2014; 29.09.2014; 06.11.2014 and 05.02.2015.

8. Directors/Key Managerial Personnel

In accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. S. Abhaya Kumar and Dr. S. Devendra retire by rotation and are eligible for reappointment.

Dr. Arun Chandra Karmakar appointed as an Additional Director and Director - Operations & EHS of the Company with effect from August 6, 2014.

Mrs. Taru Rajesh Mardia was appointed as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from April 30, 2015.

Mr. M. Mohan, Director - EHS resigned with effect from August 6, 2014. Prof. Indira J Parikh, Independent Director, resigned with effect from February 6, 2015. The Board places on record their appreciation for the valuable guidance and support rendered by Mr. M. Mohan and Prof. Indira J Parikh during their association with the Company.

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed both under the Act and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Act, the appointment of Mr. S. Abhaya Kumar, Managing Director; Mr. S. Hariharan, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. S. Murali Krishna, Company Secretary, were formalized as the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

9. Particulars of Employees and related disclosures

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing the names and other particulars of the employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said Rules are provided in the annexure forming part of the Annual Report.

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided in the Annexure forming part of the Annual Report.

Having regard to the provisions of Section 136(1) read with its relevant proviso of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report excluding the aforesaid information is being sent to the members of the Company. The said information is available for inspection at the registered Office of the Company during working hours and any member interested in obtaining such information may write to the Company Secretary and the same will be furnished without any fee and free of cost.

10. Board Evaluation

A formal evaluation of the Board, its committees and of the individual director is one potential effective way to respond to the demand for greater Board’s accountability and effectiveness. A questionnaire is prepared and is being circulated amongst the Directors for their comments. The performance evaluation of Directors including Independent Directors is done by the entire Board of Directors excluding the directors being evaluated. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

11. Directors’ Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Directors of your Company confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the Profit or loss of the company for that period;

c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

d) they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating properly; and

f) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

12. Remuneration Policy

The remuneration policy of the Company has been so structured in order to match the market trends of the industry. The Board in consultation with the Nomination and Remuneration Committee decides the remuneration policy for directors. The Company has made adequate disclosures to the members on the remuneration paid to directors from time to time. Remuneration / Commission payable to Directors is determined by the contributions made by the respective directors for the growth of the Company.

13. Risk Management

During the year, your Directors have constituted a Risk Management Committee which has been entrusted with the responsibility to assist the Board in overseeing and approving the company’s enterprise wide risk management framework and overseeing that all the risks that the organization faces such as strategic, financial, credit, market, liquidity, regulatory and other risks have been identified and assessed and there is an adequate risk management infrastructure in place capable of addressing those risks.

14. Internal Financial Controls

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation were observed.

15. Auditors

Statutory Auditor: M/s B,S.R. & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Chennai, were appointed as statutory auditors of the Company from the conclusion of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 6, 2014 till the conclusion of the 45th AGM, subject to ratification of their appointment at every AGM.

Cost Auditor: The Board has appointed M/s. Geeyes & Co., Cost Accountants as Cost Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2014-15. The cost audit is under progress and the Company will submit the cost audit report within the prescribed time.

Secretarial Auditor: The Board has appointed Mrs. Lakshmmi Subramanian, Practicing Company Secretary, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2014-15. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2015 is given in annexure to this report.

16. Audit Committee Recommendation

During the year all the recommendations of the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board. The Composition of the Audit Committee is as described in the Corporate Governance Report.

17. Related Party Transactions

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arm’s length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. The Audit Committee granted omnibus approval for the transactions (which are repetitive in nature) and the same was reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors. There were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the company at large. The transactions with the related parties are disclosed in the Notes to the financial statements in the Annual Report.

18. Listing arrangements

The company’s shares are listed in the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and the annual listing fee has been paid to these stock exchanges.

19. Vigil Mechanism

The Company has established a whistle blower policy and also established a mechanism for directors and employees to report their concerns. The details of the same is explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

20. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

The CSR Policy of the Company and the details about the initiatives taken by the Company on CSR during the year as per the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 have been disclosed in Annexure as part of this report. Further the details of composition of the CSR Committee and other details are provided in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report.

21. Disclosure under the Sexual harassment of woman at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The company has put in place an anti-sexual harassment mechanism in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee have been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. The Company has not received any complaint of sexual harassment during the year 2014-15.

22. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

Details of loans, guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Notes to the financial statements.

23. Share Capital

Consequent to the allotment of 35,00,000 equity shares to M/s. Sequent Scientific Ltd., on preferential basis on 30.05.2014, the paid up equity share capital has gone upto Rs. 12.02 crores from Rs. 11.32 crores.

24. Employees Stock Option

The Company has reserved 11,02,477 (Eleven Lakh Two Thousand Four Hundred Seventy Seven) stock options under the Shasun ESOP Scheme and granted 2,23,000 (Two Lakh Twenty Three Thousand) stock options to identified Employees at a price of Rs. 85.60/- (Rupees Eighty Five and Sixty Paise) on August 6, 2014, which options will be vested over a period of five years at the rate of one-fifth of the options (i.e., 44,600 each year) with the first vesting date being one year from the date of grant of the option (i.e., August 5, 2015).

25. Public Deposits

The Company did not accept any deposits within the meaning of provisions of Chapter V - Acceptance of Deposits by Companies of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

26. Extract of Annual Return

An extract of Annual Return in form MGT-9 as on March 31, 2015 is attached as Annexure forming part of this Report.

27. Environment, Health & Safety

Shasun enjoys the services of a team that is experienced and competent in the management of Environment, Health and Safety issues. The team invests proactively in impact mitigation initiatives coupled with simulations. All modern tools and techniques like PHA, Hazop and PSM are covered to improve Environment, Health and Safety. Internal and external audits measure our Environment, Health and Safety performance and also inspire the Company to achieve an international standard with zero deviations. Testimony to this are ISO 14001 and ISO 2007 certifications for both Pondy and Cuddalore APIs.

At Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited, a responsible Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) commitment is integral to our existence. Regular audits are conducted and improvements carried out to provide a safe and secured atmosphere.

28. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

Particulars in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is attached as Annexure to this Report.

29. Acknowledgement

Your Directors would like to express their grateful appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the Banks during the year under review. Your Directors also place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the continued support of customers, suppliers, employees and investors of the company.

For and on behalf of Board of Directors Place : Chennai S. Vimal Kumar S. Abhaya Kumar Dr. S. Devendra Date : April 30, 2015 Wholetime Director Managing Director Wholetime Director

ANNEXURE TO THE DIRECTORS’ REPORT

Statement as per Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013

A. Conservation of Energy

Year ended 31.03.2015 Year ended 31.03.2014 A. Power & Fuel Consumption Electricity a. Purchased units in 000s 43,376 36,214 Total amount paid Rs. in 000s 2,77,245 199,500 Rate per unit Rupees 6.39 5.51 b. Own generation by I Diesel Generator (Units) in 000s 2,142 4,022 Unit per Ltr. of Diesel Oil 2.62 3.47 Rate per unit Rupees 16.18 16.27 II Windmills (Units) in 000s 10,174 11,677 Amount adjusted Rs. in 000s 59,008 67,308 Rate per unit Rupees 5.80 5.76 III Third Party (IEX) in 000s 1,574 2,519 Amount adjusted Rs. in 000s 10,243 12,666 Rate per unit Rupees 6.51 5.03 Others Furnace Oil Kgs in 000s 17 109 Total Amount paid Rs. in 000s 1,558 4,892 Rate per kg Rupees 92.98 45.03 Fuel Briquettes Kgs in 000s 24,585 22,304 Total Amount Paid Rs. in 000s 1,46,864 131,643 Rate Per kg. Rupees 5.97 5.90 B. Consumption per Unit of Production Electricity purchased KWH in 000s /ton 8.12 7.14 Diesel Generator KWH in 000s /ton 0.32 0.57 Furnace Oil Kgs. in 000s /ton 0.00 0.02 Fuel Briquettes Kgs. in 000s /ton 3.62 3.16

B. Technology Absorption

Efforts are being made to absorb the technology.

C. Expenditure on Research & Development

Rs. in Mn Financial Results for the year ending Year Ended 31.03.2015 Year Ended 31.03.2014 Capital 72.07 77.15 Recurring 434.34 373.01 Total 506.41 450.16

D. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

Information on Foreign exchange earnings and outgo is given in the notes to financial statements.

ANNEXURE TO THE DIRECORS REPORT ANNUAL REPORT ON CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSBILITIES (CSR) ACTIVITIES

Brief outline of the Company CSR policy including overview of projects or programs proposed to be undertaken and a reference to the web-link to the CSR policy and projects or programs.

The Company’s CSR policy has been uploaded in the website of the Company under the web-link: www.shasun.com

1. Composition of the CSR Committee

Mr. R. Kannan, Independent Director

Dr. S. Devendra, Wholetime Director

Prof. Indira J Parikh*, Independent Director

* resigned with effect from 06.02.2015

2. Average net Profit of the Company for the last three financial years computed in line with Section 198 is

Rs. 200 Mn.

3. The prescribed CSR expenditure which is two percent of the amount is Rs. 4.00 Mn

4. Details of CSR spent during the financial year:

a) Prescribed CSR expenditure Rs. 4.00 Mn

b) Amount spent on CSR Rs. 6.55 Mn

c) Amount unspent, if any; NIL

5. Manner in which amount spent during the financial year is detailed below:

(Rs. Mn) S.No. CSR project or activity identified Sector in which the project is covered Location (Unit) Amout Spent on the Project or programs Cumulative Expenditure upto reporting period Amount spent: Direct or through implementing agency 1. Primary Health Centre at Kalapet, Pondicherry Health Pondicherry 1.65 1.65 Through Shasun Foundation Trust 2. Primary Health Care at Cuddalore Health Cuddalore 0.70 0.70 Direct 3. Providing sanitation and drinking water facilities at Pondicherry and Cuddalore Health & Hygine Pondicherry and Cuddalore 3.53 3.53 Direct 4. Sponsorship Support for Education Education Pondicherry and Cuddalore 0.67 0.67 Direct Total 6.55 6.55

6. Responsibility Statement by the Corporate Responsibility Committee:

The implementation and monitoring of CSR Policy, is in compliance with CSR objectives and policy of the Company.

Place : Chennai S. Devendra R. Kannan Date : April 30, 2015 Wholetime Director Chariman

FORM AOC-1

(PURSUANT TO FIRST PROVISO TO SUB-SECTION (3) OF SECTION 129 READ WITH

RULE 5 OF COMPANIES (ACCOUNTS) RULES, 2014)

Statement containing salient features of the financial statement of Subsidiaries/Associate Companies/Joint Ventures

PART "A": Subsidiaries

(Rs. Mn) S.No. Subsidiary Name Report- ing period Report- ing Cur- rency (Share capital (including share ap- plication money pending allotment) Re- serves and surplus Total liabili- ties Total assets Investments (except In case of Investments in Subsidiar- ies) Turn over Profit / (Loss) before taxation Tax Ex- penses (credit) Profit / Loss after taxa- tion Pro- posed dividend equity % Share holding 1 Shasun USA Inc, USA Apr-Mar USD 0.54 (217.18) 268.83 52.19 Nil 14.70 (3.72) 0.18 3.90 Nil 100% 2 SVADS Holdings SA, Switzerland Apr-Mar CHF 466.59 (12.96) 907.78 1361.41 Nil - 0.45 0.01 0.44 Nil 100% 3 Shasun Pharma Solutions Inc, USA Apr-Mar USD 18.41 8.97 0.76 28.15 Nil - (0.14) 0.18 (0.32) Nil 100% 4 Shasun Pharma Solutions Limited, UK Apr-Mar GBP 412.68 (20.39) 2281.06 2673.35 Nil 2371.19 (245.93) 18.20 (264.13) Nil 100% 5 Stabilis Pharma Inc, USA Apr-Mar USD 0.06 (7.15) 10.28 3.19 Nil 2.38 (7.15) - (7.15) Nil 100% 6 Shasun Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, India Apr-Mar INR 0.10 (0.09) 0.14 0.15 Nil - (0.03) - (0.03) Nil 99.97%

Notes:

1. There were no subsidiaries liquidated during the FY - 2014-15

2. Exchange rate used in case of foreign subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures are given below:

CURRENCY USD GBP CHF Closing rate 62.50 92.46 64.26

Part "B": Associates and Joint Ventures

(Rs. Mn) S.No Name of Associate / Joint venture Latest Audited Balance Sheet date Shares held by the company on the year end Significant Reason for not Net worth Profit / (Loss) for the year No. Invest- ment Held Holding % Influence consolidation Considered in consolidation Not Considered in consolidation (A) Associate 1 Chemsynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd, India 31.03.2015 3,362,745 33.63 49.00% Voting Power Not applicable 65.78 (0.81) (0.84) (B) Joint Ventures 1 Shasun NBI LLC, USA 31.03.2015 1,312,500 63.88 50.00% Voting Power Not applicable (36.04) (0.70) (0.70)

Form No. MR-3

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

For the Financial year ended 31st March, 2015

(Pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule No.9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration Personnel) Rules, 2014)

To the Members

Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited

"Batra Centre", 3rd & 4th Floor,

28, Sardar Patel Road, Guindy, Chennai 600 032

We have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited (hereinafter called the Company). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Company’s books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the company and also the information provided by the Company, its Officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, We hereby report that in our opinion, the company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31st March, 2015, complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited ("the Company") for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2015 according to the provisions as applicable to the Company during the period of audit:

(i) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder;

(ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (‘SCRA’) and the rules made thereunder;

(iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder to the extent of Regulation 55A;

(iv) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made thereunder to the extent of External Commercial Borrowings;

(v) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (‘SEBI Act’):-

(a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;

(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992;

(c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client to the extent of securities issued;

(d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009;

(vi) There are no laws/ Regulations (as amended from time to time), as informed and certified by the management of the Company which are specifically applicable to the Company based on their sector/industry.

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the following:

(i) Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. (Not applicable for the audit period).

(ii) The Listing Agreements entered into by the Company with the Stock Exchanges, where the equity shares of the Company are listed.

It is reported that during the period under review, the Company has generally been regular in complying with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards etc., subject to the appointment of woman director was made during April 2015 post resignation of erstwhile woman director during February 2015 and evaluating/ posting of certain policies in the website as required under the Companies Act/ listing agreement / SEBI Regulations.

We further report that there were no actions/events occurred in the pursuance of

(a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014

(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009

(c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 1998

(d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008;

requiring compliance thereof by the Company during the Financial Year under review.

We further report that, on examination of the relevant documents and records and based on the information provided by the Company, its Officers and authorized representatives during the conduct of the audit, and also on the review of quarterly compliance reports by respective department heads / company secretary / CEO taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company, in our opinion, adequate systems and processes and control mechanism exist in the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable other general laws including Industrial Laws, Environmental Laws, Human Resources and labour laws.

We further report, that the compliance by the Company of applicable financial laws, like direct and indirect tax laws, has not been reviewed in this Audit since the same have been subject to review by statutory financial auditor and other designated professionals.

We further report that:

The Board of Directors of the Company is generally well constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were delivered and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

All decisions at Board Meetings and Committee Meetings are carried out unanimously as recorded in the minutes of the meetings of the Board of Directors or Committee of the Board, as the case may be.

We further report that during the audit period, no events, other than the following, have occurred during the year, which have a major bearing on the Company’s affairs

• Preferential allotment of Shares/Convertible Warrants to Sequent Scientific Limited.

• Amalgamation of the company with Strides Acrolab Limited

For LAKSHMMI SUBRAMANIAN & ASSOCIATES Lakshmmi Subramanian Place : Chennai Senior Partner Date : 20.04.2015 FCS No. 3534 C.P.NO. 1087

Note: This report is to be read with our letter of even date which is annexed as Annexure A and form an integral part of this report.

ANNEXURE-A

The Members

Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited, Chennai

1. Maintenance of secretarial record is the responsibility of the management of the Company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on our audit.

2. We have followed the audit practices and processes as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the secretarial records. The verification was done on the random test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in secretarial records. We believe that the processes and practices, we followed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

3. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and Books of Accounts of the Company.

4. Where ever required, we have obtained the Management representation about the compliance of laws, rules and regulations and happening of events etc.

5. The compliance of the provisions of Corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulations, standards is the responsibility of management. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedures on random test basis.

6. The Secretarial Audit report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.

For LAKSHMMI SUBRAMANIAN & ASSOCIATES Lakshmmi Subramanian Place : Chennai Senior Partner Date : 20.04.2015 FCS No. 3534 C.P.NO. 1087

FORM NO. MGT 9

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

As on financial year ended on 31.03.2015

Pursuant to Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Company

(Management & Administration) Rules, 2014.

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS:

CIN L2411TN1976PLC007122 Registration Date: 19.04.1976 Name of the Company Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited Category/Sub-category of the Company Company Limited by shares / Indian – Non Government Company Address of the Registered Office & contact details Fourth Floor, Batra Centre, No. 28, Sardar Patel Road, Guindy, Chennai - 600 032 Email: shasun@shasun.com Website : www.shasun.com Tel. No. 91-44-43446700 Fax No. 91-44-22350278 Whether listed company Yes Name, Address & contact details of the Integrated Enterprises (India) Ltd. Registrar & Transfer Agent, if any Second Floor, Kences Towers No.1 Ramakrishna Street, North Usman Road T. Nagar, Chennai - 600 017 Tel No. 91-44-28140801-03 Fax No.91-44-28142479 E-mail: corpserv@integratedindia.in

II. PRINICIPAL BUSNIESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

All the business activities contributing 10% more of the total turnover of the Company shall be stated:

S.No. Name & Description of main products / services NIC Code of the product / service % to total turnover of the Company 1 Pharmaceutical 21001 100

III. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

All the business activities contributing 10% more of the total turnover of the Company shall be stated:

S.No. Name & Address of the Company CIN/GLN HOLDING/ SUBSIDIARY/ ASSOCIATE % OF SHARES HELD APPLICABLE SECTION 1 SVADS HOLDINGS SA Rue Fritz-Courvoisier 40 2300 La Chaux-de-Fonds, Suisse, Switzerland NA Subsidiary 100% 2(87) 2 Shasun Pharma Solutions Ltd Dudley Lane, Dudley, Cramlington Northumberland, England, NE23 7QG, UK NA Step down Subsidiary 100% 2(87) 3 Shasun Pharma Solutions Inc 197 Rt, 18 South, Suite 102 East Brunswick, NJ 08816, USA NA Step down Subsidiary 100% 2(87) 4 Stabilis Pharma Inc. 1675 South State St. Site B, Dover, Kent NA Step down Subsidiary 100% 2(87) 5 Shasun USA Inc 197 Rt, 18 South, Suite 102 East Brunswick, NJ 08816, USA NA Subsidiary 100% 2(87) 6 Shasun Life Sciences Pvt Ltd A4, Madhuranagar Colony S R Nagar Post, Hyderabad 500 038 U24239TG2005PTC045407 Subsidiary 99.97% 2(87) 7 Chemsynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd 1-4-94/502, Lokeshwari Residency Street No. 8, Habsiguda, Hyderabad 500 007 U24297TG2009PTC064991 Associate 49% 2(6) 8 Shasun NBI LLC 1601 S. Providence Road Columbia, Missouri 65211, USA NA Joint Venture 50% 2(87)

IV. SHAREHOLDING PATTERN (Equity Share capital Break up as percentage to Total Equity)

i. Category-wise Shareholding

Category of Shareholders No. of Shares held at the beginning of the year No. of Shares held at the end of the year % change during the year Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares A. Promoter 1. Indian a) Individual /HUF 15999716 - 15999716 28.26 16158716 - 16158716 26.88 (1.38) b) Central Govt. - - - - - - - - - c) State Govt.(s) - - - - - - - - - d) Bodies Corp 7762983 - 7762983 13.71 7584146 - 7584146 12.61 (1.10) e) Banks /FI - - - - - - - - - f) Any Other - - - - - - - - - Sub Total (A)(1):- 23762699 - 23762699 41.97 23742862 - 23742862 39.49 (2.48) 2. Foreign a) NRIs -Individuals - - - - - - - - - b) Other -Individuals - - - - - - - - - c) Bodies Corp. - - - - - - - - - d) Banks/FI - - - - - - - - - e) Any Other - - - - - - - - - Sub Total (A)(2):- Total Shareholding of Promoter: (A)=(A)(1)+(A)(2) 23762699 - 23762699 41.97 23742862 - 23742862 39.49 (2.48) B. Public Shareholding 1. Institutions i) Mutual Funds 2171624 2000 2173624 3.84 2665238 2000 2667238 4.44 0.60 ii) Banks/FI 135234 2000 137234 0.24 43179 2000 45179 0.08 (0.16) iii) Central Govt. - - - - - - - - - iv) State Govt.(s) - - - - - - - - - v) Venture Capital Funds - - - - - - - - - vi) Insurance Companies 350950 - 350950 0.62 350950 - 350950 0.58 (0.04) vii) FIIs 50000 - 50000 0.09 5824009 - 5824009 9.69 9.60 Foreign Venture Capital Funds 6578947 - 6578947 11.62 6578947 - 6578947 10.94 (0.68) Others (specify) Sub Total (B)(1):- 9286755 4000 9290755 16.41 15462323 4000 15466323 25.72 9.31 2. Non -Institutions a) Bodies Corp. 4286938 22500 4309438 7.61 6886909 22500 6909409 11.49 3.88 i) Indian ii) Overseas b) Individuals i) Individual shareholder holding nominal share capital upto Rs. 1 lakh 12655285 912785 13568070 23.96 8149265 618186 8767451 14.58 (9.38) ii) Individual shareholder holding nominal share capital in excess of Rs. 1 lakh 4997758 - 4997758 8.83 4276671 - 4276671 7.11 (1.72) c) Others - - - - - - - - - i) Clearing Member 391998 - 391998 0.69 731275 - 731275 1.22 0.53 ii) Non residents 302134 - 302134 0.52 229861 - 229861 0.38 (0.14) iii) Trust 1000 - 1000 0.00 - - - - - Sub Total (B)(2):- 22635113 939285 23570398 41.62 20273981 640686 20914667 34.79 (6.83) Total Public Shareholding (B)=(B)(1)+(B)(2): 31921868 939285 32861153 58.03 35736304 644686 36380990 60.51 2.48 C. Shares held by custodian for GDRs & ADRs - - - - - - - - - Grant Total (A+B+C) 55684567 939285 56623852 100 59479166 644686 60123852 100 -

ii. Shareholding of Promoters

S.No. Shareholders Name Shareholding at the beginning of the year Shareholding at the end of the year No. of shares % of total shares of the company % of shares pledged / encumbered to total shares No. of shares % of total shares of the company % of shares pledged / encumbered to total shares % change in share holding during the year 1 Shasun Leasing & Finance Pvt. Ltd. 4627494 8.17 - 4627494 7.70 - (0.47) 2 Devendra Estates Pvt. Ltd. 2956652 5.22 3.12 2956652 4.92 - (0.30) 3 Vimal Kumar S 1945334 3.44 0.11 1945334 3.24 0.10 (0.20) 4 Leela V 1361229 2.40 0.09 1366229 2.27 0.08 (0.13) 5 Usha A 1343505 2.37 1.77 1343505 2.23 - (0.14) 6 Abhaya Kumar S 1341250 2.37 2.37 1341250 2.23 1.34 (0.14) 7 Deepak A 1313602 2.32 1.25 1314602 2.19 1.50 (0.13) 8 Nitin Kumar V 1248018 2.20 - 948018 1.58 - (0.62) 9 Jitesh D 1165200 2.06 - 1165200 1.94 0.17 (0.12) 10 Chaitanya D 1062364 1.88 - 1062364 1.77 - (0.11) 11 Jatin V 800000 1.41 - 807000 1.34 - (0.07) 12 Mayur A 698059 1.23 - 698059 1.16 - (0.07) 13 Sajjan D 665040 1.17 0.83 823040 1.37 1.00 0.20 14 Mayur A 592000 1.05 1.05 592000 0.98 - (0.07) 15 Devendra Kumar S 433147 0.76 0.76 433147 0.72 0.72 (0.04) 16 Rupali Jatin 425000 0.75 - 425000 0.71 - (0.04) 17 Vimal Kumar S 365000 0.64 - 365000 0.61 - (0.03) 18 Pooja Jitesh 300000 0.53 - 300000 0.50 - (0.03) 19 Taru Mayur 300000 0.53 - 300000 0.50 - (0.03) 20 Suchi Chaitanya Srisrimal 300000 0.53 - 300000 0.50 - (0.03) 21 V Leela 150000 0.26 0.26 150000 0.25 0.25 (0.01) 22 Abhaya Kumar S 109250 0.19 0.18 109250 0.18 - (0.01) 23 Vimal Kumar S 21750 0.04 - 21750 0.04 - - 24 Jatin V 21750 0.04 - 21750 0.04 - - 25 Devendra Kumar S 18925 0.03 0.03 18925 0.03 0.03 - 26 Abhaya Kumar S 2250 0.00 - 2250 0.00 - - 27 Leela V 2135 0.00 - 2135 0.00 - - 28 V. Nitin Kumar (Huf) 6600 0.01 - 1600 0.00 - (0.01) 29 V. Jatin (Huf) 8308 0.01 - 1308 0.00 - (0.01) 30 Lifecell International Pvt. Ltd 166837 0.29 - - - - (0.29) 30 Vimkar Contrtacts Works LLP 12000 0.02 - - - - (0.02) 31 Monisha Nitin 0 0.00 - 300000 0.50 - 0.50 Total 23762699 41.97 11.81 23742862 39.49 5.19 2.48

iii. Change in Promoters’ Shareholding (specify if there is no change)

S.No. Share holding at the beginning of the Year Cumulative Share holding during the year No. of Shares % of total shares of the company No. of shares % of total shares of the company At the beginning of the year 23762699 41.97 23762699 41.97 Date wise increase/decrease in D. Sajjan - 19/09/2014 (+)158000 - Market purchase Promoters Share holding during Lifecell International Pvt Ltd - 25/04/2014 (-)166837 - Market Sale the year specifying the reasons for Vimkar Contracts Works LLP - 25/06/2014 (-)12000 - Market Sale increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/ Ntin Huf - 13/06/2014 (-)5000 - Market Sale transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc) Jatin Huf - 13/06/2014 (-)7000 - Market Sale Deepak - 19/12/2014 (+)1000 - Market Purchase Leela V - 13/06/2014 (+)5000 - Market Purchase Nitin Kumar - 25/07/2014 (-)300000 - Shares inter-se Transfer Monisha Nitin - 25/07/2014 (+)300000 - Shares inter-se transfer Jatin V - 13/06/2014 (+)7000 - Market Purchase At the end of the year 23742862 39.49 23742862 39.49

iv. Shareholding Pattern of top ten Shareholders (other than Directors, Promoters & Holders of GDRs & ADRs)

S.No. For each of the Top 10 Shareholders Shareholding at the beginning of the year as on 1.4.2014 Change in shareholding during the year Shareholding at the end of the year as on 31.3.2015 No. of shares % of total shares of the company No. of shares % of total shares of the company 1 Caduceus Asia Mauritius Limited At the beginning of the Year 6578947 11.62 6578947 10.94 At the end of the year - - 6578947 10.94 2 Sequent Scientific Limited At the beginning of the Year - - 3500000 5.82 At the end of the year - - 3500000 5.82 3 Shivanand Shankar Mankekar At the beginning of the Year 2100000 3.71 2100000 3.49 02/05/2014 Transfer 562538 0.94 2662538 4.43 22/08/2014 Transfer 96000 0.16 2758538 4.59 At the end of the Year 2758538 4.59 4 PARAM CAPITAL RESEARCH PVT. LTD. At the beginning of the Year 975231 1.72 975231 1.62 09/05/2014 Transfer (64800) (0.11) 910431 1.51 06/06/2014 Transfer (810431) (1.35) 100000 0.17 30/06/2014 Transfer 785000 1.31 885000 1.47 15/08/2014 Transfer 6500 0.01 891500 1.48 29/08/2014 Transfer (100000) (0.17) 791500 1.32 12/09/2014 Transfer (191500) (0.32) 600000 1.00 19/09/2014 Transfer (200000) (0.33) 400000 0.67 07/11/2014 Transfer (177000) (0.29) 223000 0.37 19/12/2014 Transfer 57326 0.10 280326 0.47 02/01/2015 Transfer (209065) (0.35) 71261 0.12 13/02/2015 Transfer 16413 0.03 87674 0.15 At the end of the year 87674 0.15 5 PRONOMZ VENTURES LLP At the beginning of the year 876887 1.55 876887 1.46 06/06/2014 Transfer 4100 0.01 880987 1.47 30/06/2014 Transfer 148997 0.25 1029984 1.71 04/07/2014 Transfer 41415 0.07 1071399 1.78 25/07/2014 Transfer (117000) (0.20) 954399 1.59 08/08/2014 Transfer (101369) (0.17) 853030 1.42 31/12/2014 Transfer (853030) (1.42) - - At the end of the year - - 6 ANJU NAVEEN GALADA At the beginning of the year 396838 0.70 396838 0.66 25/04/2014 Transfer 1000 0.00 397838 0.66 30/05/2014 Transfer (43920) (0.07) 353918 0.59 06/06/2014 Transfer (34600) (0.06) 319318 0.53 13/06/2014 Transfer (9092) (0.02) 310226 0.52 20/06/2014 Transfer (40208) (0.07) 270018 0.45 30/06/2014 Transfer (9550) (0.02) 260468 0.43 04/07/2014 Transfer (1150) (0.00) 259318 0.43 11/07/2014 Transfer (25500) (0.04) 233818 0.39 18/07/2014 Transfer (17500) (0.03) 216318 0.36 25/07/2014 Transfer 519 0.00 216837 0.36 31/07/2014 Transfer 2481 0.00 219318 0.37 08/08/2014 Transfer 1000 0.00 220318 0.37 15/08/2014 Transfer 7500 0.01 227818 0.38 22/08/2014 Transfer (5350) (0.01) 222468 0.37 29/08/2014 Transfer (8600) (0.01) 213868 0.36 05/09/2014 Transfer 600 0.00 214468 0.36 12/09/2014 Transfer 16537 0.03 231005 0.38 19/09/2014 Transfer (169850) (0.28) 61155 0.10 30/09/2014 Transfer (250) - 60905 0.10 03/10/2014 Transfer (3750) (0.01) 57155 0.10 10/10/2014 Transfer (25200) (0.04) 31955 0.05 14/11/2014 Transfer 3520 0.01 35475 0.06 21/11/2014 Transfer (1720) (0.00) 33755 0.06 05/12/2014 Transfer 5880 0.01 39635 0.07 12/12/2014 Transfer 1920 0.00 41555 0.07 19/12/2014 Transfer 2880 0.01 44435 0.07 31/12/2014 Transfer (2880) (0.01) 41555 0.07 02/01/2015 Transfer (320) (0.00) 41235 0.07 09/01/2015 Transfer (3840) (0.01) 37395 0.06 16/01/2015 Transfer (640) (0.00) 36755 0.06 23/01/2015 Transfer (2650) (0.00) 34105 0.06 30/01/2015 Transfer (1851) (0.00) 32254 0.05 06/02/2015 Transfer (304) (0.00) 31950 0.05 At the end of the year 31950 0.05 7 GENERAL INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA At the beginning of the Year 350950 0.62 350950 0.58 At the end of the year 350950 0.58 8 P SURENDRA PAI At the beginning of the Year 347148 0.61 347148 0.58 25/04/2014 Transfer (47000) (0.08) 300148 0.50 09/05/2014 Transfer (83423) (0.14) 216725 0.36 16/05/2014 Transfer (5866) (0.01) 210859 0.35 06/06/2014 Transfer (30000) (0.05) 180859 0.30 13/06/2014 Transfer (30000) (0.05) 150859 0.25 04/07/2014 Transfer (15000) (0.03) 135859 0.23 11/07/2014 Transfer (10000) (0.02) 125859 0.21 18/07/2014 Transfer (25500) (0.04) 100359 0.17 22/08/2014 Transfer (63000) (0.11) 37359 0.06 29/08/2014 Transfer (9000) (0.02) 28359 0.05 12/09/2014 Transfer (2500) (0.00) 25859 0.04 19/09/2014 Transfer (2000) (0.00) 23859 0.04 31/10/2014 Transfer (4000) (0.01) 19859 0.03 07/11/2014 Transfer (12859) (0.02) 7000 0.01 14/11/2014 Transfer (7000) (0.01) - - At the end of the year - - 9 VENTURA SECURITIES LIMITED At the beginning of the Year 213260 0.38 213260 0.36 04/04/2014 Transfer (201) (0.00) 213059 0.35 11/04/2014 Transfer 33129 0.06 246188 0.41 18/04/2014 Transfer (33197) (0.06) 212991 0.35 25/04/2014 Transfer 5270 0.01 218261 0.36 02/05/2014 Transfer 1001 0.00 219262 0.37 09/05/2014 Transfer (15448) (0.03) 203814 0.34 16/05/2014 Transfer 19171 0.03 222985 0.37 23/05/2014 Transfer 181188 0.30 404173 0.67 30/05/2014 Transfer (1683) (0.00) 402490 0.67 06/06/2014 Transfer 467 0.00 402957 0.67 13/06/2014 Transfer 2041 0.00 404998 0.67 20/06/2014 Transfer (2536) (0.00) 402462 0.67 30/06/2014 Transfer 1789 0.00 404251 0.67 04/07/2014 Transfer 885 0.00 405136 0.67 11/07/2014 Transfer 9501 0.02 414637 0.69 18/07/2014 Transfer 4229 0.01 418866 0.70 25/07/2014 Transfer 5015 0.01 423881 0.71 31/07/2014 Transfer (297) (0.00) 423584 0.71 01/08/2014 Transfer (2040) (0.00) 421544 0.70 08/08/2014 Transfer 10901 0.02 432445 0.72 15/08/2014 Transfer (16093) (0.03) 416352 0.69 22/08/2014 Transfer 8901 0.02 425253 0.71 29/08/2014 Transfer (10535) (0.02) 414718 0.69 05/09/2014 Transfer (425) (0.00) 414293 0.69 12/09/2014 Transfer 41149 0.07 455442 0.76 19/09/2014 Transfer (10230) (0.02) 445212 0.74 30/09/2014 Transfer (325815) (0.54) 119397 0.20 03/10/2014 Transfer 6770 0.01 126167 0.21 10/10/2014 Transfer 4480 0.01 130647 0.22 17/10/2014 Transfer (14532) (0.02) 116115 0.19 24/10/2014 Transfer (2756) (0.01) 113359 0.19 31/10/2014 Transfer (11609) (0.02) 101750 0.17 07/11/2014 Transfer 1175 0.00 102925 0.17 14/11/2014 Transfer (1087) (0.00) 101838 0.17 21/11/2014 Transfer (641) (0.00) 101197 0.17 28/11/2014 Transfer (379) (0.00) 100818 0.17 05/12/2014 Transfer 5466 0.01 106284 0.18 12/12/2014 Transfer (1047) (0.00) 105237 0.18 19/12/2014 Transfer (2552) (0.00) 102685 0.17 31/12/2014 Transfer (1206) (0.00) 101479 0.17 02/01/2015 Transfer (575) (0.00) 100904 0.17 09/01/2015 Transfer (99688) (0.17) 1216 0.00 16/01/2015 Transfer 99771 0.17 100987 0.17 23/01/2015 Transfer 81924 0.14 182911 0.30 30/01/2015 Transfer 10820 0.02 193731 0.32 06/02/2015 Transfer 1664 0.00 195395 0.33 13/02/2015 Transfer (11332) (0.02) 184063 0.31 20/02/2015 Transfer (367) (0.00) 183696 0.31 27/02/2015 Transfer (138) 0.00 183558 0.31 06/03/2015 Transfer 640 0.00 184198 0.31 13/03/2015 Transfer 268 0.00 184466 0.31 20/03/2015 Transfer 581 0.00 185047 0.31 27/03/2015 Transfer (174287) (0.29) 10760 0.02 31/03/2015 Transfer (5798) (0.01) 4962 0.01 At the end of the year 4962 0.01 10 PRAKASH M SANGHVI At the beginning of the year 200000 0.35 200000 0.33 13/06/2014 Transfer (92000) (0.15) 108000 0.18 27/06/2014 Transfer (18000) (0.03) 90000 0.15 17/10/2014 Transfer (54000) (0.09) 36000 0.06 12/12/2014 Transfer (36000) (0.06) - -

At the end of the year - -

v. Shareholding of Directors & KMP

S.No. For Each of the Directors & KMP Shareholding at the beginning of the year Cumulative Shareholding during the year No.of shares % of total shares of the company No of shares % of total shares of the company Director 1 Dr. S. Devendra - Wholetime Director At the beginning of the year 452072 0.80 - - At the end of the year - - 452072 0.75 2 Mr. S. Abhaya kumar - Managing Director At the beginning of the year 1452750 2.57 - - At the end of the year - - 1452750 2.42 3 Mr. S. Vimal Kumar - Wholetime Director At the beginning of the year 2332084 4.12 - - At the end of the year - - 2332084 3.88 4 R. Kannan - Chairman & Independent Director At the beginning of the year 50000 0.09 - - Date wise decrease shareholding - - - - during the year as on 16.01.2015 Transfer (2800) (0.00) 47200 0.08 23.01.2015 Transfer (1150) (0.00) 46050 0.08 20.03.2015 Transfer (610) 0.00 45440 0.08 At the end of the year 45440 0.08 5 R. Sundara Rajan - Independent Director At the beginning of the year 36156 0.06 - - Date wise decreas shareholding - - - - during the year as on At the end of the year - - 36156 0.06 6 N. Subramanian - Independent Director At the beginning of the year - - - - At the end of the year - - - - 7 Dr. Sunny Sharma - Non-Executive Director At the beginning of the year - - - - At the end of the year - - - - 8 Dr. Arun Chandra Karmakar - Director - Operations & EHS At the beginning of the year - - - - At the end of the year - - - - 9 M. Mohan - Director - EHS At the beginning of the year 3750 0.00 - - At the end of the year - - 3750 0.00 10 Prof. Indira J. Parikh - Independent Director At the beginning of the year - - - - At the end of the year - - - - Other KMPs 1 Mr. S. Hariharan, Chief Financial Officer At the beginning of the year 4400 0.01 - - At the end of the year - - 10400 0.02 2 Mr. S. Murali Krishna, Company Secretary At the beginning of the year - - - - At the end of the year - - - -

V. Indebtedness

(Rs. In Million) Indebtedness of the Company including interest outstanding/accrued but not due for payment Secured Loans excluding deposits Unsecured Loans Deposits Total Indebtedness Indebtedness at the beginning of the financial year i) Principal Amount 5324 9 5333 ii) Interest due but not paid 21 21 iii) Interest accrued but not due 7 7 Total (i+ii+iii) 5352 9 5361 Change in Indebtedness during the financial year Additions 1178 1178 Reduction 646 4 650 Net Change 533 -4 529 Indebtedness at the end of the financial year i) Principal Amount 5857 5 5862 ii) Interest due but not paid 22 22 iii) Interest accrued but not due 5 5 Total (i+ii+iii) 5884 5 5889

VI. Remuneration of Directors and Key Mangerial Personnal

A. Remuneration to Mr. S. Abhaya Kumar, Managing Director; Dr. S. Devendra, Wholetime Director; Mr. S.Vimal Kumar, Wholetime Director; Mr. M. Mohan, Director - EHS and Dr. Arun Chandra Karmakar, Director - Operations & EHS

(Rs. In Million) S.No. Particulars of Remuneration Mr. S. Abhaya Kumar Managing Director Dr. S. Devendra Wholetime Director Mr. S. Vimal Kumar Wholetime Director Mr. M. Mohan Director-EHS* Dr. Arun Chandra Karmakar Director – Operations & EHS* Total Amount 1 Gross Salary 12.95 8.63 8.63 1.64 3.62 35.47 a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the income-tax Act, 1961. b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) of the Income-tax Act 1961. 2 Commission: 2.00 2.00 2.00 - - 6.00 Performance Bonus Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 3 Others – Retirement benefits - - - - - - Total (A) 14.95 10.63 10.63 1.64 3.62 41.47 Ceiling as per the Act Rs. 51.5 Mn (being 10% of the Net Profits computed under Section 198 of the Companies Act, 2013)

* Mr. M. Mohan resigned on 06.08.2014 and Dr. Arun Chandra Karmakar appointed on 06.08.2014

B. Remuneration to other Directors

1. Independent Directors & Non-Executive Directors

(Rs. In Million) Particulars of Remuneration Independent Director Other Non- Executive Director Total Amount Name of the Director R. Kannan R. Sundara Rajan N. Subamanian Prof. Indira J. Parikh Dr. Sunny Sharma Fee for attending Board / committee meetings 0.18 0.13 0.16 0.10 0.16 0.73 Commission 1.40 1.20 1.00 - - 3.60 Others, Please specify Total 1.58 1.33 1.16 0.10 0.16 4.33

C. Remuneration to Key Managerial Personnel

(Rs. In Million) S.No. Particulars of Remuneration Mr. S. Hariharan Mr. S. Murali Krishna Total Amount Chief Financial Officer Company Secretary 1 Gross Salary 8.58 2.27 10.85 a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the income-tax Act, 1961. b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) of the Income-tax Act 1961. 2 Others – retirement benefit - - - Total 8.58 2.27 10.85

VII. Penalties / Punishment / Compounding of Offences