To The Shareholders,
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Fortieth Annual Report of Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited (the Company) together with the audited statement of accounts for the year ended March 31, 2015.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
Rs. in Mn
|Financial Results for the year ending
|
Standalone
|
Consolidated
|
31.03.2015
|
31.03.2014
|
31.03.2015
|
31.03.2014
|Gross Revenue
|10,923.09
|9,469.91
|13,288.58
|12,356.22
|Profit before interest, Depreciation and Tax
|1,282.80
|1,017.19
|1,296.58
|1,238.35
|Profit before tax
|458.24
|279.50
|301.69
|229.67
|Profit after tax
|413.48
|352.25
|237.55
|302.11
|Appropriated as follows
|Dividend on Equity Shares
|-
|56.62
|-
|56.62
|Tax on Dividend
|-
|9.62
|-
|9.62
|Transfer to General Reserve
|-
|35.22
|-
|35.22
|EPS (diluted) on the basis of Rs 2/- share
|6.77
|6.22
|3.89
|5.34
A detailed analysis of the operations of the company has been provided in the management discussion and analysis report, which forms a part of this annual report
1. Dividend
The Board of Directors of the company have not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2015.
2. Business performance
During the financial year 2014-15, your Company has achieved Stand-alone gross revenue of Rs. 10923.09 Mn as against Rs. 9469.91 Mn in the year 2013-14, registering a growth of 15% on standalone basis. The Profit after tax Rs. 413.48 Mn. as against Rs. 352.25 Mn.
The Company achieved Consolidated gross revenue of Rs.13288.58 Mn. as against Rs. 12356.22 Mn. in the year 2013-14, registering a growth of 7.5% on consolidated basis. The Profit after tax Rs. 237.55 Mn. as against Rs. 302.11 Mn.
3. Material changes affecting financial position of the Company
There are no material changes and commitments occurred, affecting the financial position of the Company, between the end of the financial year and the date of this report.
4. Subsidiaries / Joint Ventures
The details of Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate Companies and their financial position as required under the first proviso to Section 129(3) is given in Form AOC-1 in Annexure as part of this report.
Based on the Shareholders approval, your Company has divested its entire stake of 24.78% in joint venture viz. M/s. Alivira Animal Health Ltd. to the other shareholder M/s. Sequent Scientific Ltd. for a consideration of Rs. 75 crores.
5. Amalgamation
The Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 29, 2014, have approved the Scheme of Amalgamation between the Company and M/s. Strides Arcolab Limited, subject to various approvals under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956. The appointed date of the proposed scheme is April 1, 2015.
As per terms of the Scheme, shareholders of the Company will receive 5 equity shares of Rs. 10 each of Strides Arcolab Limited for 16 equity shares of Rs. 2 each of the Company. The swap ratio has been arrived at based on the joint valuation report issued by M/s. Price Waterhouse & Co. and M/s. S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP. The Scheme is subject to regulatory and other necessary approvals.
Pursuant to an Order of the Honourable High Court of Judicature at Madras, shareholders of the Company at their meeting held on March 12, 2015, duly approved the scheme. Company had filed the petition before the said court for sanction of the scheme.
6. Corporate Governance
Your Company has been complying with the provisions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement. A separate report on Corporate Governance along with Auditors’ certificate on compliance of the Corporate Governance norms as stipulated in Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement and Management Discussion & Analysis forming part of this report are provided in this Annual Report.
7. Composition and Number of Meetings of the Board
The Board of Directors of the Company comprises of well qualified and experienced persons having expertise in their respective areas. It has appropriate combination of Executive, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors.
During the financial year 2014-15, the Directors met seven times i.e., on 23.04.2014; 21.05.2014; 30.05.2014; 06.08.2014; 29.09.2014; 06.11.2014 and 05.02.2015.
8. Directors/Key Managerial Personnel
In accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. S. Abhaya Kumar and Dr. S. Devendra retire by rotation and are eligible for reappointment.
Dr. Arun Chandra Karmakar appointed as an Additional Director and Director - Operations & EHS of the Company with effect from August 6, 2014.
Mrs. Taru Rajesh Mardia was appointed as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from April 30, 2015.
Mr. M. Mohan, Director - EHS resigned with effect from August 6, 2014. Prof. Indira J Parikh, Independent Director, resigned with effect from February 6, 2015. The Board places on record their appreciation for the valuable guidance and support rendered by Mr. M. Mohan and Prof. Indira J Parikh during their association with the Company.
The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed both under the Act and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges.
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Act, the appointment of Mr. S. Abhaya Kumar, Managing Director; Mr. S. Hariharan, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. S. Murali Krishna, Company Secretary, were formalized as the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.
9. Particulars of Employees and related disclosures
In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing the names and other particulars of the employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said Rules are provided in the annexure forming part of the Annual Report.
Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided in the Annexure forming part of the Annual Report.
Having regard to the provisions of Section 136(1) read with its relevant proviso of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report excluding the aforesaid information is being sent to the members of the Company. The said information is available for inspection at the registered Office of the Company during working hours and any member interested in obtaining such information may write to the Company Secretary and the same will be furnished without any fee and free of cost.
10. Board Evaluation
A formal evaluation of the Board, its committees and of the individual director is one potential effective way to respond to the demand for greater Board’s accountability and effectiveness. A questionnaire is prepared and is being circulated amongst the Directors for their comments. The performance evaluation of Directors including Independent Directors is done by the entire Board of Directors excluding the directors being evaluated. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.
11. Directors’ Responsibility Statement
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Directors of your Company confirm that:
a) in the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.
b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the Profit or loss of the company for that period;
c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
d) they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.
e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating properly; and
f) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.
12. Remuneration Policy
The remuneration policy of the Company has been so structured in order to match the market trends of the industry. The Board in consultation with the Nomination and Remuneration Committee decides the remuneration policy for directors. The Company has made adequate disclosures to the members on the remuneration paid to directors from time to time. Remuneration / Commission payable to Directors is determined by the contributions made by the respective directors for the growth of the Company.
13. Risk Management
During the year, your Directors have constituted a Risk Management Committee which has been entrusted with the responsibility to assist the Board in overseeing and approving the company’s enterprise wide risk management framework and overseeing that all the risks that the organization faces such as strategic, financial, credit, market, liquidity, regulatory and other risks have been identified and assessed and there is an adequate risk management infrastructure in place capable of addressing those risks.
14. Internal Financial Controls
The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation were observed.
15. Auditors
Statutory Auditor: M/s B,S.R. & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Chennai, were appointed as statutory auditors of the Company from the conclusion of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 6, 2014 till the conclusion of the 45th AGM, subject to ratification of their appointment at every AGM.
Cost Auditor: The Board has appointed M/s. Geeyes & Co., Cost Accountants as Cost Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2014-15. The cost audit is under progress and the Company will submit the cost audit report within the prescribed time.
Secretarial Auditor: The Board has appointed Mrs. Lakshmmi Subramanian, Practicing Company Secretary, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2014-15. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2015 is given in annexure to this report.
16. Audit Committee Recommendation
During the year all the recommendations of the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board. The Composition of the Audit Committee is as described in the Corporate Governance Report.
17. Related Party Transactions
All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arm’s length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. The Audit Committee granted omnibus approval for the transactions (which are repetitive in nature) and the same was reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors. There were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the company at large. The transactions with the related parties are disclosed in the Notes to the financial statements in the Annual Report.
18. Listing arrangements
The company’s shares are listed in the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and the annual listing fee has been paid to these stock exchanges.
19. Vigil Mechanism
The Company has established a whistle blower policy and also established a mechanism for directors and employees to report their concerns. The details of the same is explained in the Corporate Governance Report.
20. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
The CSR Policy of the Company and the details about the initiatives taken by the Company on CSR during the year as per the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 have been disclosed in Annexure as part of this report. Further the details of composition of the CSR Committee and other details are provided in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report.
21. Disclosure under the Sexual harassment of woman at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013
The company has put in place an anti-sexual harassment mechanism in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee have been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. The Company has not received any complaint of sexual harassment during the year 2014-15.
22. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013
Details of loans, guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Notes to the financial statements.
23. Share Capital
Consequent to the allotment of 35,00,000 equity shares to M/s. Sequent Scientific Ltd., on preferential basis on 30.05.2014, the paid up equity share capital has gone upto Rs. 12.02 crores from Rs. 11.32 crores.
24. Employees Stock Option
The Company has reserved 11,02,477 (Eleven Lakh Two Thousand Four Hundred Seventy Seven) stock options under the Shasun ESOP Scheme and granted 2,23,000 (Two Lakh Twenty Three Thousand) stock options to identified Employees at a price of Rs. 85.60/- (Rupees Eighty Five and Sixty Paise) on August 6, 2014, which options will be vested over a period of five years at the rate of one-fifth of the options (i.e., 44,600 each year) with the first vesting date being one year from the date of grant of the option (i.e., August 5, 2015).
25. Public Deposits
The Company did not accept any deposits within the meaning of provisions of Chapter V - Acceptance of Deposits by Companies of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.
26. Extract of Annual Return
An extract of Annual Return in form MGT-9 as on March 31, 2015 is attached as Annexure forming part of this Report.
27. Environment, Health & Safety
Shasun enjoys the services of a team that is experienced and competent in the management of Environment, Health and Safety issues. The team invests proactively in impact mitigation initiatives coupled with simulations. All modern tools and techniques like PHA, Hazop and PSM are covered to improve Environment, Health and Safety. Internal and external audits measure our Environment, Health and Safety performance and also inspire the Company to achieve an international standard with zero deviations. Testimony to this are ISO 14001 and ISO 2007 certifications for both Pondy and Cuddalore APIs.
At Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited, a responsible Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) commitment is integral to our existence. Regular audits are conducted and improvements carried out to provide a safe and secured atmosphere.
28. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo
Particulars in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is attached as Annexure to this Report.
29. Acknowledgement
Your Directors would like to express their grateful appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the Banks during the year under review. Your Directors also place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the continued support of customers, suppliers, employees and investors of the company.
|For and on behalf of Board of Directors
|Place : Chennai
|S. Vimal Kumar
|S. Abhaya Kumar
|Dr. S. Devendra
|Date : April 30, 2015
|Wholetime Director
|Managing Director
|Wholetime Director
ANNEXURE TO THE DIRECTORS’ REPORT
Statement as per Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013
A. Conservation of Energy
|
Year ended 31.03.2015
|
Year ended 31.03.2014
|A. Power & Fuel Consumption
|Electricity
|a. Purchased units
|in 000s
|43,376
|36,214
|Total amount paid
|Rs. in 000s
|2,77,245
|199,500
|Rate per unit
|Rupees
|6.39
|5.51
|b. Own generation by
|I Diesel Generator (Units)
|in 000s
|2,142
|4,022
|Unit per Ltr. of Diesel Oil
|2.62
|3.47
|Rate per unit
|Rupees
|16.18
|16.27
|II Windmills (Units)
|in 000s
|10,174
|11,677
|Amount adjusted
|Rs. in 000s
|59,008
|67,308
|Rate per unit
|Rupees
|5.80
|5.76
|III Third Party (IEX)
|in 000s
|1,574
|2,519
|Amount adjusted
|Rs. in 000s
|10,243
|12,666
|Rate per unit
|Rupees
|6.51
|5.03
|Others
|Furnace Oil
|Kgs in 000s
|17
|109
|Total Amount paid
|Rs. in 000s
|1,558
|4,892
|Rate per kg
|Rupees
|92.98
|45.03
|Fuel Briquettes
|Kgs in 000s
|24,585
|22,304
|Total Amount Paid
|Rs. in 000s
|1,46,864
|131,643
|Rate Per kg.
|Rupees
|5.97
|5.90
|B. Consumption per Unit of Production
|Electricity purchased
|KWH in 000s /ton
|8.12
|7.14
|Diesel Generator
|KWH in 000s /ton
|0.32
|0.57
|Furnace Oil
|Kgs. in 000s /ton
|0.00
|0.02
|Fuel Briquettes
|Kgs. in 000s /ton
|3.62
|3.16
B. Technology Absorption
Efforts are being made to absorb the technology.
C. Expenditure on Research & Development
|Rs. in Mn
|Financial Results for the year ending
|
Year Ended 31.03.2015
|
Year Ended 31.03.2014
|Capital
|72.07
|77.15
|Recurring
|434.34
|373.01
|Total
|506.41
|450.16
D. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo
Information on Foreign exchange earnings and outgo is given in the notes to financial statements.
ANNEXURE TO THE DIRECORS REPORT ANNUAL REPORT ON CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSBILITIES (CSR) ACTIVITIES
Brief outline of the Company CSR policy including overview of projects or programs proposed to be undertaken and a reference to the web-link to the CSR policy and projects or programs.
The Company’s CSR policy has been uploaded in the website of the Company under the web-link: www.shasun.com
1. Composition of the CSR Committee
Mr. R. Kannan, Independent Director
Dr. S. Devendra, Wholetime Director
Prof. Indira J Parikh*, Independent Director
* resigned with effect from 06.02.2015
2. Average net Profit of the Company for the last three financial years computed in line with Section 198 is
Rs. 200 Mn.
3. The prescribed CSR expenditure which is two percent of the amount is Rs. 4.00 Mn
4. Details of CSR spent during the financial year:
a) Prescribed CSR expenditure Rs. 4.00 Mn
b) Amount spent on CSR Rs. 6.55 Mn
c) Amount unspent, if any; NIL
5. Manner in which amount spent during the financial year is detailed below:
|(Rs. Mn)
|S.No.
|CSR project or activity identified
|Sector in which the project is covered
|Location (Unit)
|Amout Spent on the Project or programs
|Cumulative Expenditure upto reporting period
|Amount spent: Direct or through implementing agency
|1.
|Primary Health Centre at Kalapet, Pondicherry
|Health
|Pondicherry
|1.65
|1.65
|Through Shasun Foundation Trust
|2.
|Primary Health Care at Cuddalore
|Health
|Cuddalore
|0.70
|0.70
|Direct
|3.
|Providing sanitation and drinking water facilities at Pondicherry and Cuddalore
|Health & Hygine
|Pondicherry and Cuddalore
|3.53
|3.53
|Direct
|4.
|Sponsorship Support for Education
|Education
|Pondicherry and Cuddalore
|0.67
|0.67
|Direct
|Total
|6.55
|6.55
6. Responsibility Statement by the Corporate Responsibility Committee:
The implementation and monitoring of CSR Policy, is in compliance with CSR objectives and policy of the Company.
|Place : Chennai
|S. Devendra
|R. Kannan
|Date : April 30, 2015
|Wholetime Director
|Chariman
FORM AOC-1
(PURSUANT TO FIRST PROVISO TO SUB-SECTION (3) OF SECTION 129 READ WITH
RULE 5 OF COMPANIES (ACCOUNTS) RULES, 2014)
Statement containing salient features of the financial statement of Subsidiaries/Associate Companies/Joint Ventures
PART "A": Subsidiaries
|(Rs. Mn)
|S.No.
|Subsidiary Name
|Report- ing period
|Report- ing Cur- rency
|(Share capital (including share ap- plication money pending allotment)
|Re- serves and surplus
|Total liabili- ties
|Total assets
|Investments (except In case of Investments in Subsidiar- ies)
|Turn over
|Profit / (Loss) before taxation
|Tax Ex- penses (credit)
|Profit / Loss after taxa- tion
|Pro- posed dividend equity
|% Share holding
|1
|Shasun USA Inc, USA
|Apr-Mar
|USD
|0.54
|(217.18)
|268.83
|52.19
|Nil
|14.70
|(3.72)
|0.18
|3.90
|Nil
|100%
|2
|SVADS Holdings SA, Switzerland
|Apr-Mar
|CHF
|466.59
|(12.96)
|907.78
|1361.41
|Nil
|-
|0.45
|0.01
|0.44
|Nil
|100%
|3
|Shasun Pharma Solutions Inc, USA
|Apr-Mar
|USD
|18.41
|8.97
|0.76
|28.15
|Nil
|-
|(0.14)
|0.18
|(0.32)
|Nil
|100%
|4
|Shasun Pharma Solutions Limited, UK
|Apr-Mar
|GBP
|412.68
|(20.39)
|2281.06
|2673.35
|Nil
|2371.19
|(245.93)
|18.20
|(264.13)
|Nil
|100%
|5
|Stabilis Pharma Inc, USA
|Apr-Mar
|USD
|0.06
|(7.15)
|10.28
|3.19
|Nil
|2.38
|(7.15)
|-
|(7.15)
|Nil
|100%
|6
|Shasun Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, India
|Apr-Mar
|INR
|0.10
|(0.09)
|0.14
|0.15
|Nil
|-
|(0.03)
|-
|(0.03)
|Nil
|99.97%
Notes:
1. There were no subsidiaries liquidated during the FY - 2014-15
2. Exchange rate used in case of foreign subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures are given below:
|CURRENCY
|
USD
|
GBP
|
CHF
|Closing rate
|62.50
|92.46
|64.26
Part "B": Associates and Joint Ventures
|
(Rs. Mn)
|S.No
|Name of Associate / Joint venture
|Latest Audited Balance Sheet date
|
Shares held by the company on the year end
|
Significant
|
Reason for not
|Net worth
|Profit / (Loss) for the year
|No.
|
Invest- ment Held
|
Holding %
|
Influence
|
consolidation
|
Considered in consolidation
|
Not Considered in consolidation
|(A) Associate
|1
|Chemsynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd, India
|31.03.2015
|3,362,745
|33.63
|49.00%
|Voting Power
|Not applicable
|65.78
|(0.81)
|(0.84)
|(B) Joint Ventures
|1
|Shasun NBI LLC, USA
|31.03.2015
|1,312,500
|63.88
|50.00%
|Voting Power
|Not applicable
|(36.04)
|(0.70)
|(0.70)
Form No. MR-3
SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT
For the Financial year ended 31st March, 2015
(Pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule No.9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration Personnel) Rules, 2014)
To the Members
Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited
"Batra Centre", 3rd & 4th Floor,
28, Sardar Patel Road, Guindy, Chennai 600 032
We have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited (hereinafter called the Company). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.
Based on our verification of the Company’s books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the company and also the information provided by the Company, its Officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, We hereby report that in our opinion, the company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31st March, 2015, complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:
We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited ("the Company") for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2015 according to the provisions as applicable to the Company during the period of audit:
(i) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder;
(ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (‘SCRA’) and the rules made thereunder;
(iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder to the extent of Regulation 55A;
(iv) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made thereunder to the extent of External Commercial Borrowings;
(v) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (‘SEBI Act’):-
(a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;
(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992;
(c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client to the extent of securities issued;
(d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009;
(vi) There are no laws/ Regulations (as amended from time to time), as informed and certified by the management of the Company which are specifically applicable to the Company based on their sector/industry.
We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the following:
(i) Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. (Not applicable for the audit period).
(ii) The Listing Agreements entered into by the Company with the Stock Exchanges, where the equity shares of the Company are listed.
It is reported that during the period under review, the Company has generally been regular in complying with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards etc., subject to the appointment of woman director was made during April 2015 post resignation of erstwhile woman director during February 2015 and evaluating/ posting of certain policies in the website as required under the Companies Act/ listing agreement / SEBI Regulations.
We further report that there were no actions/events occurred in the pursuance of
(a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014
(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009
(c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 1998
(d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008;
requiring compliance thereof by the Company during the Financial Year under review.
We further report that, on examination of the relevant documents and records and based on the information provided by the Company, its Officers and authorized representatives during the conduct of the audit, and also on the review of quarterly compliance reports by respective department heads / company secretary / CEO taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company, in our opinion, adequate systems and processes and control mechanism exist in the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable other general laws including Industrial Laws, Environmental Laws, Human Resources and labour laws.
We further report, that the compliance by the Company of applicable financial laws, like direct and indirect tax laws, has not been reviewed in this Audit since the same have been subject to review by statutory financial auditor and other designated professionals.
We further report that:
The Board of Directors of the Company is generally well constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.
Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were delivered and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.
All decisions at Board Meetings and Committee Meetings are carried out unanimously as recorded in the minutes of the meetings of the Board of Directors or Committee of the Board, as the case may be.
We further report that during the audit period, no events, other than the following, have occurred during the year, which have a major bearing on the Company’s affairs
• Preferential allotment of Shares/Convertible Warrants to Sequent Scientific Limited.
• Amalgamation of the company with Strides Acrolab Limited
|For LAKSHMMI SUBRAMANIAN & ASSOCIATES
|Lakshmmi Subramanian
|Place : Chennai
|Senior Partner
|Date : 20.04.2015
|FCS No. 3534 C.P.NO. 1087
Note: This report is to be read with our letter of even date which is annexed as Annexure A and form an integral part of this report.
ANNEXURE-A
The Members
Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited, Chennai
1. Maintenance of secretarial record is the responsibility of the management of the Company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on our audit.
2. We have followed the audit practices and processes as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the secretarial records. The verification was done on the random test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in secretarial records. We believe that the processes and practices, we followed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and Books of Accounts of the Company.
4. Where ever required, we have obtained the Management representation about the compliance of laws, rules and regulations and happening of events etc.
5. The compliance of the provisions of Corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulations, standards is the responsibility of management. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedures on random test basis.
6. The Secretarial Audit report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.
|For LAKSHMMI SUBRAMANIAN & ASSOCIATES
|Lakshmmi Subramanian
|Place : Chennai
|Senior Partner
|Date : 20.04.2015
|FCS No. 3534 C.P.NO. 1087
FORM NO. MGT 9
EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN
As on financial year ended on 31.03.2015
Pursuant to Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Company
(Management & Administration) Rules, 2014.
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS:
|CIN
|L2411TN1976PLC007122
|Registration Date:
|19.04.1976
|Name of the Company
|Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited
|Category/Sub-category of the Company
|Company Limited by shares / Indian – Non Government Company
|Address of the Registered Office & contact details
|Fourth Floor, Batra Centre,
|No. 28, Sardar Patel Road,
|Guindy, Chennai - 600 032
|Email: shasun@shasun.com
|Website : www.shasun.com
|Tel. No. 91-44-43446700
|Fax No. 91-44-22350278
|Whether listed company
|Yes
|Name, Address & contact details of the
|Integrated Enterprises (India) Ltd.
|Registrar & Transfer Agent, if any
|Second Floor, Kences Towers
|No.1 Ramakrishna Street, North Usman Road
|T. Nagar, Chennai - 600 017
|Tel No. 91-44-28140801-03
|Fax No.91-44-28142479
|E-mail: corpserv@integratedindia.in
II. PRINICIPAL BUSNIESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
All the business activities contributing 10% more of the total turnover of the Company shall be stated:
|S.No.
|Name & Description of main products / services
|NIC Code of the product / service
|% to total turnover of the Company
|1
|Pharmaceutical
|21001
|100
III. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES
All the business activities contributing 10% more of the total turnover of the Company shall be stated:
|S.No.
|Name & Address of the Company
|CIN/GLN
|HOLDING/ SUBSIDIARY/ ASSOCIATE
|% OF SHARES HELD
|APPLICABLE SECTION
|1
|SVADS HOLDINGS SA Rue Fritz-Courvoisier 40 2300 La Chaux-de-Fonds, Suisse, Switzerland
|NA
|Subsidiary
|100%
|2(87)
|2
|Shasun Pharma Solutions Ltd Dudley Lane, Dudley, Cramlington Northumberland, England, NE23 7QG, UK
|NA
|Step down Subsidiary
|100%
|2(87)
|3
|Shasun Pharma Solutions Inc 197 Rt, 18 South, Suite 102 East Brunswick, NJ 08816, USA
|NA
|Step down Subsidiary
|100%
|2(87)
|4
|Stabilis Pharma Inc. 1675 South State St. Site B, Dover, Kent
|NA
|Step down Subsidiary
|100%
|2(87)
|5
|Shasun USA Inc 197 Rt, 18 South, Suite 102 East Brunswick, NJ 08816, USA
|NA
|Subsidiary
|100%
|2(87)
|6
|Shasun Life Sciences Pvt Ltd A4, Madhuranagar Colony S R Nagar Post, Hyderabad 500 038
|U24239TG2005PTC045407
|Subsidiary
|99.97%
|2(87)
|7
|Chemsynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd 1-4-94/502, Lokeshwari Residency Street No. 8, Habsiguda, Hyderabad 500 007
|U24297TG2009PTC064991
|Associate
|49%
|2(6)
|8
|Shasun NBI LLC 1601 S. Providence Road Columbia, Missouri 65211, USA
|NA
|Joint Venture
|50%
|2(87)
IV. SHAREHOLDING PATTERN (Equity Share capital Break up as percentage to Total Equity)
i. Category-wise Shareholding
|Category of Shareholders
|No. of Shares held at the beginning of the year
|No. of Shares held at the end of the year
|
% change during the year
|Demat
|Physical
|Total
|% of Total Shares
|Demat
|Physical
|Total
|% of Total Shares
|A. Promoter
|1. Indian
|a) Individual /HUF
|15999716
|-
|15999716
|28.26
|16158716
|-
|16158716
|26.88
|(1.38)
|b) Central Govt.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|c) State Govt.(s)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|d) Bodies Corp
|7762983
|-
|7762983
|13.71
|7584146
|-
|7584146
|12.61
|(1.10)
|e) Banks /FI
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|f) Any Other
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sub Total (A)(1):-
|23762699
|-
|23762699
|41.97
|23742862
|-
|23742862
|39.49
|(2.48)
|2. Foreign
|a) NRIs -Individuals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|b) Other -Individuals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|c) Bodies Corp.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|d) Banks/FI
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|e) Any Other
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sub Total (A)(2):-
|Total Shareholding of Promoter: (A)=(A)(1)+(A)(2)
|23762699
|-
|23762699
|41.97
|23742862
|-
|23742862
|39.49
|(2.48)
|B. Public Shareholding
|1. Institutions
|i) Mutual Funds
|2171624
|2000
|2173624
|3.84
|2665238
|2000
|2667238
|4.44
|0.60
|ii) Banks/FI
|135234
|2000
|137234
|0.24
|43179
|2000
|45179
|0.08
|(0.16)
|iii) Central Govt.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|iv) State Govt.(s)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|v) Venture Capital Funds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|vi) Insurance Companies
|350950
|-
|350950
|0.62
|350950
|-
|350950
|0.58
|(0.04)
|vii) FIIs
|50000
|-
|50000
|0.09
|5824009
|-
|5824009
|9.69
|9.60
|Foreign Venture Capital Funds
|6578947
|-
|6578947
|11.62
|6578947
|-
|6578947
|10.94
|(0.68)
|Others (specify)
|Sub Total (B)(1):-
|9286755
|4000
|9290755
|16.41
|15462323
|4000
|15466323
|25.72
|9.31
|2. Non -Institutions
|a) Bodies Corp.
|4286938
|22500
|4309438
|7.61
|6886909
|22500
|6909409
|11.49
|3.88
|i) Indian
|ii) Overseas
|b) Individuals
|i) Individual shareholder holding nominal share capital upto Rs. 1 lakh
|12655285
|912785
|13568070
|23.96
|8149265
|618186
|8767451
|14.58
|(9.38)
|ii) Individual shareholder holding nominal share capital in excess of Rs. 1 lakh
|4997758
|-
|4997758
|8.83
|4276671
|-
|4276671
|7.11
|(1.72)
|c) Others
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|i) Clearing Member
|391998
|-
|391998
|0.69
|731275
|-
|731275
|1.22
|0.53
|ii) Non residents
|302134
|-
|302134
|0.52
|229861
|-
|229861
|0.38
|(0.14)
|iii) Trust
|1000
|-
|1000
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sub Total (B)(2):-
|22635113
|939285
|23570398
|41.62
|20273981
|640686
|20914667
|34.79
|(6.83)
|Total Public Shareholding (B)=(B)(1)+(B)(2):
|31921868
|939285
|32861153
|58.03
|35736304
|644686
|36380990
|60.51
|2.48
|C. Shares held by custodian for GDRs & ADRs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grant Total (A+B+C)
|55684567
|939285
|56623852
|100
|59479166
|644686
|60123852
|100
|-
ii. Shareholding of Promoters
|S.No.
|Shareholders Name
|Shareholding at the beginning of the year
|Shareholding at the end of the year
|No. of shares
|% of total shares of the company
|% of shares pledged / encumbered to total shares
|No. of shares
|% of total shares of the company
|% of shares pledged / encumbered to total shares
|% change in share holding during the year
|1
|Shasun Leasing & Finance Pvt. Ltd.
|4627494
|8.17
|-
|4627494
|7.70
|-
|(0.47)
|2
|Devendra Estates Pvt. Ltd.
|2956652
|5.22
|3.12
|2956652
|4.92
|-
|(0.30)
|3
|Vimal Kumar S
|1945334
|3.44
|0.11
|1945334
|3.24
|0.10
|(0.20)
|4
|Leela V
|1361229
|2.40
|0.09
|1366229
|2.27
|0.08
|(0.13)
|5
|Usha A
|1343505
|2.37
|1.77
|1343505
|2.23
|-
|(0.14)
|6
|Abhaya Kumar S
|1341250
|2.37
|2.37
|1341250
|2.23
|1.34
|(0.14)
|7
|Deepak A
|1313602
|2.32
|1.25
|1314602
|2.19
|1.50
|(0.13)
|8
|Nitin Kumar V
|1248018
|2.20
|-
|948018
|1.58
|-
|(0.62)
|9
|Jitesh D
|1165200
|2.06
|-
|1165200
|1.94
|0.17
|(0.12)
|10
|Chaitanya D
|1062364
|1.88
|-
|1062364
|1.77
|-
|(0.11)
|11
|Jatin V
|800000
|1.41
|-
|807000
|1.34
|-
|(0.07)
|12
|Mayur A
|698059
|1.23
|-
|698059
|1.16
|-
|(0.07)
|13
|Sajjan D
|665040
|1.17
|0.83
|823040
|1.37
|1.00
|0.20
|14
|Mayur A
|592000
|1.05
|1.05
|592000
|0.98
|-
|(0.07)
|15
|Devendra Kumar S
|433147
|0.76
|0.76
|433147
|0.72
|0.72
|(0.04)
|16
|Rupali Jatin
|425000
|0.75
|-
|425000
|0.71
|-
|(0.04)
|17
|Vimal Kumar S
|365000
|0.64
|-
|365000
|0.61
|-
|(0.03)
|18
|Pooja Jitesh
|300000
|0.53
|-
|300000
|0.50
|-
|(0.03)
|19
|Taru Mayur
|300000
|0.53
|-
|300000
|0.50
|-
|(0.03)
|20
|Suchi Chaitanya Srisrimal
|300000
|0.53
|-
|300000
|0.50
|-
|(0.03)
|21
|V Leela
|150000
|0.26
|0.26
|150000
|0.25
|0.25
|(0.01)
|22
|Abhaya Kumar S
|109250
|0.19
|0.18
|109250
|0.18
|-
|(0.01)
|23
|Vimal Kumar S
|21750
|0.04
|-
|21750
|0.04
|-
|-
|24
|Jatin V
|21750
|0.04
|-
|21750
|0.04
|-
|-
|25
|Devendra Kumar S
|18925
|0.03
|0.03
|18925
|0.03
|0.03
|-
|26
|Abhaya Kumar S
|2250
|0.00
|-
|2250
|0.00
|-
|-
|27
|Leela V
|2135
|0.00
|-
|2135
|0.00
|-
|-
|28
|V. Nitin Kumar (Huf)
|6600
|0.01
|-
|1600
|0.00
|-
|(0.01)
|29
|V. Jatin (Huf)
|8308
|0.01
|-
|1308
|0.00
|-
|(0.01)
|30
|Lifecell International Pvt. Ltd
|166837
|0.29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0.29)
|30
|Vimkar Contrtacts Works LLP
|12000
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0.02)
|31
|Monisha Nitin
|0
|0.00
|-
|300000
|0.50
|-
|0.50
|Total
|23762699
|41.97
|11.81
|23742862
|39.49
|5.19
|2.48
iii. Change in Promoters’ Shareholding (specify if there is no change)
|S.No.
|Share holding at the beginning of the Year
|Cumulative Share holding during the year
|No. of Shares
|
% of total shares of the company
|
No. of shares
|% of total shares of the company
|At the beginning of the year
|23762699
|
41.97
|
23762699
|41.97
|Date wise increase/decrease in
|D. Sajjan
|-
|19/09/2014
|(+)158000
|-
|Market purchase
|Promoters Share holding during
|Lifecell International Pvt Ltd
|-
|25/04/2014
|(-)166837
|-
|Market Sale
|the year specifying the reasons for
|Vimkar Contracts Works LLP
|-
|25/06/2014
|(-)12000
|-
|Market Sale
|increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/
|Ntin Huf
|-
|13/06/2014
|(-)5000
|-
|Market Sale
|transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc)
|Jatin Huf
|-
|13/06/2014
|(-)7000
|-
|Market Sale
|Deepak
|-
|19/12/2014
|(+)1000
|-
|Market Purchase
|Leela V
|-
|13/06/2014
|(+)5000
|-
|Market Purchase
|Nitin Kumar
|-
|25/07/2014
|(-)300000
|-
|Shares inter-se Transfer
|Monisha Nitin
|-
|25/07/2014
|(+)300000
|-
|Shares inter-se transfer
|Jatin V
|-
|13/06/2014
|(+)7000
|-
|Market Purchase
|At the end of the year
|23742862
|39.49
|23742862
|39.49
iv. Shareholding Pattern of top ten Shareholders (other than Directors, Promoters & Holders of GDRs & ADRs)
|S.No.
|For each of the Top 10 Shareholders
|
Shareholding at the beginning of the year as on 1.4.2014
|
Change in shareholding during the year Shareholding at the end of the year as on 31.3.2015
|
No. of shares
|
% of total shares of the company
|
No. of shares
|
% of total shares of the company
|1
|Caduceus Asia Mauritius Limited
|At the beginning of the Year
|6578947
|11.62
|6578947
|10.94
|At the end of the year
|-
|-
|6578947
|10.94
|2
|Sequent Scientific Limited
|At the beginning of the Year
|-
|-
|3500000
|5.82
|At the end of the year
|-
|-
|3500000
|5.82
|3
|Shivanand Shankar Mankekar
|At the beginning of the Year
|2100000
|3.71
|2100000
|3.49
|02/05/2014
|Transfer
|562538
|0.94
|2662538
|4.43
|22/08/2014
|Transfer
|96000
|0.16
|2758538
|4.59
|At the end of the Year
|2758538
|4.59
|4
|PARAM CAPITAL RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
|At the beginning of the Year
|975231
|1.72
|975231
|1.62
|09/05/2014
|Transfer
|(64800)
|(0.11)
|910431
|1.51
|06/06/2014
|Transfer
|(810431)
|(1.35)
|100000
|0.17
|30/06/2014
|Transfer
|785000
|1.31
|885000
|1.47
|15/08/2014
|Transfer
|6500
|0.01
|891500
|1.48
|29/08/2014
|Transfer
|(100000)
|(0.17)
|791500
|1.32
|12/09/2014
|Transfer
|(191500)
|(0.32)
|600000
|1.00
|19/09/2014
|Transfer
|(200000)
|(0.33)
|400000
|0.67
|07/11/2014
|Transfer
|(177000)
|(0.29)
|223000
|0.37
|19/12/2014
|Transfer
|57326
|0.10
|280326
|0.47
|02/01/2015
|Transfer
|(209065)
|(0.35)
|71261
|0.12
|13/02/2015
|Transfer
|16413
|0.03
|87674
|0.15
|At the end of the year
|87674
|0.15
|5
|PRONOMZ VENTURES LLP
|At the beginning of the year
|876887
|1.55
|876887
|1.46
|06/06/2014
|Transfer
|4100
|0.01
|880987
|1.47
|30/06/2014
|Transfer
|148997
|0.25
|1029984
|1.71
|04/07/2014
|Transfer
|41415
|0.07
|1071399
|1.78
|25/07/2014
|Transfer
|(117000)
|(0.20)
|954399
|1.59
|08/08/2014
|Transfer
|(101369)
|(0.17)
|853030
|1.42
|31/12/2014
|Transfer
|(853030)
|(1.42)
|-
|-
|At the end of the year
|-
|-
|6
|ANJU NAVEEN GALADA
|At the beginning of the year
|396838
|0.70
|396838
|0.66
|25/04/2014
|Transfer
|1000
|0.00
|397838
|0.66
|30/05/2014
|Transfer
|(43920)
|(0.07)
|353918
|0.59
|06/06/2014
|Transfer
|(34600)
|(0.06)
|319318
|0.53
|13/06/2014
|Transfer
|(9092)
|(0.02)
|310226
|0.52
|20/06/2014
|Transfer
|(40208)
|(0.07)
|270018
|0.45
|30/06/2014
|Transfer
|(9550)
|(0.02)
|260468
|0.43
|04/07/2014
|Transfer
|(1150)
|(0.00)
|259318
|0.43
|11/07/2014
|Transfer
|(25500)
|(0.04)
|233818
|0.39
|18/07/2014
|Transfer
|(17500)
|(0.03)
|216318
|0.36
|25/07/2014
|Transfer
|519
|0.00
|216837
|0.36
|31/07/2014
|Transfer
|2481
|0.00
|219318
|0.37
|08/08/2014
|Transfer
|1000
|0.00
|220318
|0.37
|15/08/2014
|Transfer
|7500
|0.01
|227818
|0.38
|22/08/2014
|Transfer
|(5350)
|(0.01)
|222468
|0.37
|29/08/2014
|Transfer
|(8600)
|(0.01)
|213868
|0.36
|05/09/2014
|Transfer
|600
|0.00
|214468
|0.36
|12/09/2014
|Transfer
|16537
|0.03
|231005
|0.38
|19/09/2014
|Transfer
|(169850)
|(0.28)
|61155
|0.10
|30/09/2014
|Transfer
|(250)
|-
|60905
|0.10
|03/10/2014
|Transfer
|(3750)
|(0.01)
|57155
|0.10
|10/10/2014
|Transfer
|(25200)
|(0.04)
|31955
|0.05
|14/11/2014
|Transfer
|3520
|0.01
|35475
|0.06
|21/11/2014
|Transfer
|(1720)
|(0.00)
|33755
|0.06
|05/12/2014
|Transfer
|5880
|0.01
|39635
|0.07
|12/12/2014
|Transfer
|1920
|0.00
|41555
|0.07
|19/12/2014
|Transfer
|2880
|0.01
|44435
|0.07
|31/12/2014
|Transfer
|(2880)
|(0.01)
|41555
|0.07
|02/01/2015
|Transfer
|(320)
|(0.00)
|41235
|0.07
|09/01/2015
|Transfer
|(3840)
|(0.01)
|37395
|0.06
|16/01/2015
|Transfer
|(640)
|(0.00)
|36755
|0.06
|23/01/2015
|Transfer
|(2650)
|(0.00)
|34105
|0.06
|30/01/2015
|Transfer
|(1851)
|(0.00)
|32254
|0.05
|06/02/2015
|Transfer
|(304)
|(0.00)
|31950
|0.05
|At the end of the year
|31950
|0.05
|7
|GENERAL INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA
|At the beginning of the Year
|350950
|0.62
|350950
|0.58
|At the end of the year
|350950
|0.58
|8
|P SURENDRA PAI
|At the beginning of the Year
|347148
|0.61
|347148
|0.58
|25/04/2014
|Transfer
|(47000)
|(0.08)
|300148
|0.50
|09/05/2014
|Transfer
|(83423)
|(0.14)
|216725
|0.36
|16/05/2014
|Transfer
|(5866)
|(0.01)
|210859
|0.35
|06/06/2014
|Transfer
|(30000)
|(0.05)
|180859
|0.30
|13/06/2014
|Transfer
|(30000)
|(0.05)
|150859
|0.25
|04/07/2014
|Transfer
|(15000)
|(0.03)
|135859
|0.23
|11/07/2014
|Transfer
|(10000)
|(0.02)
|125859
|0.21
|18/07/2014
|Transfer
|(25500)
|(0.04)
|100359
|0.17
|22/08/2014
|Transfer
|(63000)
|(0.11)
|37359
|0.06
|29/08/2014
|Transfer
|(9000)
|(0.02)
|28359
|0.05
|12/09/2014
|Transfer
|(2500)
|(0.00)
|25859
|0.04
|19/09/2014
|Transfer
|(2000)
|(0.00)
|23859
|0.04
|31/10/2014
|Transfer
|(4000)
|(0.01)
|19859
|0.03
|07/11/2014
|Transfer
|(12859)
|(0.02)
|7000
|0.01
|14/11/2014
|Transfer
|(7000)
|(0.01)
|-
|-
|At the end of the year
|-
|-
|9
|VENTURA SECURITIES LIMITED
|At the beginning of the Year
|213260
|0.38
|213260
|0.36
|04/04/2014
|Transfer
|(201)
|(0.00)
|213059
|0.35
|11/04/2014
|Transfer
|33129
|0.06
|246188
|0.41
|18/04/2014
|Transfer
|(33197)
|(0.06)
|212991
|0.35
|25/04/2014
|Transfer
|5270
|0.01
|218261
|0.36
|02/05/2014
|Transfer
|1001
|0.00
|219262
|0.37
|09/05/2014
|Transfer
|(15448)
|(0.03)
|203814
|0.34
|16/05/2014
|Transfer
|19171
|0.03
|222985
|0.37
|23/05/2014
|Transfer
|181188
|0.30
|404173
|0.67
|30/05/2014
|Transfer
|(1683)
|(0.00)
|402490
|0.67
|06/06/2014
|Transfer
|467
|0.00
|402957
|0.67
|13/06/2014
|Transfer
|2041
|0.00
|404998
|0.67
|20/06/2014
|Transfer
|(2536)
|(0.00)
|402462
|0.67
|30/06/2014
|Transfer
|1789
|0.00
|404251
|0.67
|04/07/2014
|Transfer
|885
|0.00
|405136
|0.67
|11/07/2014
|Transfer
|9501
|0.02
|414637
|0.69
|18/07/2014
|Transfer
|4229
|0.01
|418866
|0.70
|25/07/2014
|Transfer
|5015
|0.01
|423881
|0.71
|31/07/2014
|Transfer
|(297)
|(0.00)
|423584
|0.71
|01/08/2014
|Transfer
|(2040)
|(0.00)
|421544
|0.70
|08/08/2014
|Transfer
|10901
|0.02
|432445
|0.72
|15/08/2014
|Transfer
|(16093)
|(0.03)
|416352
|0.69
|22/08/2014
|Transfer
|8901
|0.02
|425253
|0.71
|29/08/2014
|Transfer
|(10535)
|(0.02)
|414718
|0.69
|05/09/2014
|Transfer
|(425)
|(0.00)
|414293
|0.69
|12/09/2014
|Transfer
|41149
|0.07
|455442
|0.76
|19/09/2014
|Transfer
|(10230)
|(0.02)
|445212
|0.74
|30/09/2014
|Transfer
|(325815)
|(0.54)
|119397
|0.20
|03/10/2014
|Transfer
|6770
|0.01
|126167
|0.21
|10/10/2014
|Transfer
|4480
|0.01
|130647
|0.22
|17/10/2014
|Transfer
|(14532)
|(0.02)
|116115
|0.19
|24/10/2014
|Transfer
|(2756)
|(0.01)
|113359
|0.19
|31/10/2014
|Transfer
|(11609)
|(0.02)
|101750
|0.17
|07/11/2014
|Transfer
|1175
|0.00
|102925
|0.17
|14/11/2014
|Transfer
|(1087)
|(0.00)
|101838
|0.17
|21/11/2014
|Transfer
|(641)
|(0.00)
|101197
|0.17
|28/11/2014
|Transfer
|(379)
|(0.00)
|100818
|0.17
|05/12/2014
|Transfer
|5466
|0.01
|106284
|0.18
|12/12/2014
|Transfer
|(1047)
|(0.00)
|105237
|0.18
|19/12/2014
|Transfer
|(2552)
|(0.00)
|102685
|0.17
|31/12/2014
|Transfer
|(1206)
|(0.00)
|101479
|0.17
|02/01/2015
|Transfer
|(575)
|(0.00)
|100904
|0.17
|09/01/2015
|Transfer
|(99688)
|(0.17)
|1216
|0.00
|16/01/2015
|Transfer
|99771
|0.17
|100987
|0.17
|23/01/2015
|Transfer
|81924
|0.14
|182911
|0.30
|30/01/2015
|Transfer
|10820
|0.02
|193731
|0.32
|06/02/2015
|Transfer
|1664
|0.00
|195395
|0.33
|13/02/2015
|Transfer
|(11332)
|(0.02)
|184063
|0.31
|20/02/2015
|Transfer
|(367)
|(0.00)
|183696
|0.31
|27/02/2015
|Transfer
|(138)
|0.00
|183558
|0.31
|06/03/2015
|Transfer
|640
|0.00
|184198
|0.31
|13/03/2015
|Transfer
|268
|0.00
|184466
|0.31
|20/03/2015
|Transfer
|581
|0.00
|185047
|0.31
|27/03/2015
|Transfer
|(174287)
|(0.29)
|10760
|0.02
|31/03/2015
|Transfer
|(5798)
|(0.01)
|4962
|0.01
|At the end of the year
|4962
|0.01
|10
|PRAKASH M SANGHVI
|At the beginning of the year
|200000
|0.35
|200000
|0.33
|13/06/2014
|Transfer
|(92000)
|(0.15)
|108000
|0.18
|27/06/2014
|Transfer
|(18000)
|(0.03)
|90000
|0.15
|17/10/2014
|Transfer
|(54000)
|(0.09)
|36000
|0.06
|12/12/2014
|Transfer
|(36000)
|(0.06)
|-
|-
At the end of the year - -
v. Shareholding of Directors & KMP
|S.No.
|For Each of the Directors & KMP
|
Shareholding at the beginning of the year
|
Cumulative Shareholding during the year
|
No.of shares
|
% of total shares of the company
|
No of shares
|
% of total shares of the company
|Director
|1
|Dr. S. Devendra - Wholetime Director
|At the beginning of the year
|452072
|0.80
|-
|-
|At the end of the year
|-
|-
|452072
|0.75
|2
|Mr. S. Abhaya kumar - Managing Director
|At the beginning of the year
|1452750
|2.57
|-
|-
|At the end of the year
|-
|-
|1452750
|2.42
|3
|Mr. S. Vimal Kumar - Wholetime Director
|At the beginning of the year
|2332084
|4.12
|-
|-
|At the end of the year
|-
|-
|2332084
|3.88
|4
|R. Kannan - Chairman & Independent Director
|At the beginning of the year
|50000
|0.09
|-
|-
|Date wise decrease shareholding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|during the year as on
|16.01.2015 Transfer
|(2800)
|(0.00)
|47200
|0.08
|23.01.2015 Transfer
|(1150)
|(0.00)
|46050
|0.08
|20.03.2015 Transfer
|(610)
|0.00
|45440
|0.08
|At the end of the year
|45440
|0.08
|5
|R. Sundara Rajan - Independent Director
|At the beginning of the year
|36156
|0.06
|-
|-
|Date wise decreas shareholding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|during the year as on
|At the end of the year
|-
|-
|36156
|0.06
|6
|N. Subramanian - Independent Director
|At the beginning of the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|At the end of the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Dr. Sunny Sharma - Non-Executive Director
|At the beginning of the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|At the end of the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Dr. Arun Chandra Karmakar - Director - Operations & EHS
|At the beginning of the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|At the end of the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|M. Mohan - Director - EHS
|At the beginning of the year
|3750
|0.00
|-
|-
|At the end of the year
|-
|-
|3750
|0.00
|10
|Prof. Indira J. Parikh - Independent Director
|At the beginning of the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|At the end of the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other KMPs
|1
|Mr. S. Hariharan, Chief Financial Officer
|At the beginning of the year
|4400
|0.01
|-
|-
|At the end of the year
|-
|-
|10400
|0.02
|2
|Mr. S. Murali Krishna, Company Secretary
|At the beginning of the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|At the end of the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
V. Indebtedness
|(Rs. In Million)
|Indebtedness of the Company including interest outstanding/accrued but not due for payment
|Secured Loans excluding deposits
|Unsecured Loans
|Deposits
|Total Indebtedness
|Indebtedness at the beginning of the financial year
|i) Principal Amount
|5324
|9
|5333
|ii) Interest due but not paid
|21
|21
|iii) Interest accrued but not due
|7
|7
|Total (i+ii+iii)
|5352
|9
|5361
|Change in Indebtedness during the financial year
|Additions
|1178
|1178
|Reduction
|646
|4
|650
|Net Change
|533
|-4
|529
|Indebtedness at the end of the financial year
|i) Principal Amount
|5857
|5
|5862
|ii) Interest due but not paid
|22
|22
|iii) Interest accrued but not due
|5
|5
|Total (i+ii+iii)
|5884
|5
|5889
VI. Remuneration of Directors and Key Mangerial Personnal
A. Remuneration to Mr. S. Abhaya Kumar, Managing Director; Dr. S. Devendra, Wholetime Director; Mr. S.Vimal Kumar, Wholetime Director; Mr. M. Mohan, Director - EHS and Dr. Arun Chandra Karmakar, Director - Operations & EHS
|(Rs. In Million)
|S.No.
|Particulars of Remuneration
|Mr. S. Abhaya Kumar Managing Director
|Dr. S. Devendra Wholetime Director
|Mr. S. Vimal Kumar Wholetime Director
|Mr. M. Mohan Director-EHS*
|Dr. Arun Chandra Karmakar Director – Operations & EHS*
|Total Amount
|1
|Gross Salary
|12.95
|8.63
|8.63
|1.64
|3.62
|35.47
|a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the income-tax Act, 1961.
|b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) of the Income-tax Act 1961.
|2
|Commission:
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|-
|-
|6.00
|Performance Bonus Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|3
|Others – Retirement benefits
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total (A)
|14.95
|10.63
|10.63
|1.64
|3.62
|41.47
|Ceiling as per the Act
|
Rs. 51.5 Mn (being 10% of the Net Profits computed under Section 198 of the Companies Act, 2013)
* Mr. M. Mohan resigned on 06.08.2014 and Dr. Arun Chandra Karmakar appointed on 06.08.2014
B. Remuneration to other Directors
1. Independent Directors & Non-Executive Directors
|
(Rs. In Million)
|Particulars of Remuneration
|Independent Director
|
Other Non- Executive Director
|
Total Amount
|Name of the Director
|
R. Kannan
|
R. Sundara Rajan
|
N. Subamanian
|
Prof. Indira J. Parikh
|
Dr. Sunny Sharma
|Fee for attending Board / committee meetings
|0.18
|0.13
|0.16
|0.10
|0.16
|0.73
|Commission
|1.40
|1.20
|1.00
|-
|-
|3.60
|Others, Please specify
|Total
|1.58
|1.33
|1.16
|0.10
|0.16
|4.33
C. Remuneration to Key Managerial Personnel
|(Rs. In Million)
|S.No.
|Particulars of Remuneration
|
Mr. S. Hariharan
|
Mr. S. Murali Krishna
|
Total Amount
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Company Secretary
|1
|Gross Salary
|8.58
|2.27
|10.85
|a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the income-tax Act, 1961. b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) of the Income-tax Act 1961.
|2
|Others – retirement benefit
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|8.58
|2.27
|10.85
VII. Penalties / Punishment / Compounding of Offences
|Type
|
Section of the Companies Act
|
Brief description
|
Details of Penalty / Punishment / Compounding fees imposed
|
Authority (RD/NCLT/COURT)
|
Appeal made, if any (give Details)
|A. COMPANY
|Penalty
|Punishment
|NIL
|Compounding
|B. DIRECTORS
|Penalty
|Punishment
|NIL
|Compounding
|C. OTHER OFFICERS IN DEFAULT
|Penalty
|Punishment
|NIL
|Compounding
