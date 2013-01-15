Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd Management Discussions

Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
SHEETAL BIO-AGRO TECH LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Activity
The company is engaged in Research and Development in the field of Agri-
Biotechnology. Activity of the Company is trading in Wormi Compose (Bio
Fertilizers). During the year company has not carried out any business
activities. However in the current year company is planning to Trading of
Agri Commodities and Food Products activities.
Financial Review
During the year company has not carried out any business activities.
Company has incurred loss of Rs. 9,69,235/- during the year. Previous year
net profit after taxation was Rs. 1,05,356/-.
Risk and Concern
There are no risks and concerns other than the fluctuation in the global
economy.
Material Development in Human Resource
The Company will be investing appropriately with focus on customer
centricity, human resources will be focused on optimum employment
engagement and the talent will be strengthened vis-a -vis the performance.
Internal Control Systems
The Company has in place adequate internal control systems and procedures
covering all the financial and operating functions. These have been
designed to provided adequate assurance to the management regarding
compliance with the accounting standards by maintenance of appropriate
accounting records, monitoring the economy and efficiency of operations,
protecting the assets of the Company form losses and ensuring the
reliability of financial and operational information though proper
compliance with the statutory enactments and its rules and regulations.
Some of the significant features of the internal control systems and
procedures are as follows:
* Appropriate delegation of authority limits with responsibility incurring
capital and revenue expenditures.
* Approval and monitoring of annual revenue budget for all operating and
service functions.
* Procedure for approval of capital budget proposals and monitoring the
expenditure on such acquisitions.
* Formulating and reviewing the annual and long-term business plans.
* A comprehensive code of conduct for ensuing the integrity of financial
reporting, ethical conduct, regulatory compliances and conflict of
interest, if any.
* Review of the operations and financial plans in key business areas
through monthly management meetings.
* Appointment of and independent experienced accountant for conducting
internal audit for reporting to the management and the Audit committee, the
adequacy and compliance with the internal controls and efficiency and
effectiveness of operations.
The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors which is reviews the finding
of the internal audit, adequacy of internal controls, compliance with the
accounting standards, as well as recommends to the Board the adoptions of
the quarterly and annual results of the company and appointment of
auditors. The Audit Committee also reviews the related party transactions,
entered into by the company during each quarter.
Environmental Issues
As the company is not in the field of manufacture, the matter relating to
produce any harmful gases and the liquid effluents are not applicable.
Cautionary Statement
Statement in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws
or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and
expectations of future events. Actual results could however, differ
materially, from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could
make a difference to the companys operations include global and domestic
conditions. And changes in government regulation and tax structure,
economic development within India and the countries with which the company
has business contacts and other factors such as litigation and industrial
relations.
The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward - looking
statements, which may be amended or modified in future on the basis of
subsequent developments, information or events.
For and on behalf of the Board
Niketa B. Dave
Managing Director
Place: Ahmedabad
Date : April 28, 2011