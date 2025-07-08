iifl-logo
Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd Share Price Live

0.16
(-5.88%)
Jan 15, 2013

  • Open0.18
  • Day's High0.18
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.17
  • Day's Low0.16
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.86
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.37
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 94.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

14

14

14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

5.13

5.23

5.22

Net Worth

19.13

19.23

19.22

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

2,206.5

36.4765,055.99388.90.684,992.81373.06

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

926.95

059,980.3470.720.021,053.2821.18

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

554.1

13.422,200.1499.711.82,448.73213.01

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

161.25

23.7813,147.62160.030.623,494.0250

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

154.2

35.698,507.0672.650.863,729.6786.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Niketa B Dave

Additional Director

Akshaykumar L Vaghasia

Executive Director

Pratik R Shah

Director

Ashok L Goyani

Registered Office

B-62 Shanta Sagar,

Darpan Six Road Naranpura,

Gujarat - 380013

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: sheetalbioagrotechltd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Samhita Complex,

Plot No 13 AB, Saki Naka Andheri(E),

Mumbai-400072

Tel: 91-22-67720300/400

Website: www.shareproservices.com

Email: sharepro@shareproservices.com

Summary

Sheetal has a long, rich heritage, starting with first grain storage facility on the Indian frontier in 2009. The company has grown to become one of the largest, privately-owned businesses, providing ...
Reports by Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd share price today?

The Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd is ₹2.24 Cr. as of 15 Jan ‘13

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd is 0 and 0.12 as of 15 Jan ‘13

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 15 Jan ‘13

What is the CAGR of Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd?

Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -41.62%, 3 Years at -39.15%, 1 Year at -71.43%, 6 Month at -60.00%, 3 Month at -44.83% and 1 Month at -36.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 4.99 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 95.00 %

