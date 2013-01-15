Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd Share Price directors Report
SHEETAL BIO-AGRO TECH LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
DIRECTORS REPORT
Your Directors take pleasure in presenting herewith Seventeenth Annual
Report and Audited Accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 2011.
1. FINANCIAL RESULTS: (Rs.)
Year ended March 31st
2011 2010
Profit/ (Loss) before Interest
and Taxation (9,69,235) 1,57,356
Net Profit / (Loss) before Taxation (9,69,235) 1,57,356
Provision for Taxation - 52,000
Profit/(Loss) For the year (9,69,235) 1,05,356
Balance brought forward from 28,30,917 27,25,561
previous year
Balance carried to balance sheet 18,61,682 28,30,917
2. Review of Performance
During the year company has not carried out any business activities.
Company has incurred loss of Rs. 9.69 lacs during the year. However in the
current year company is planning to Trading of Agri Commodities and Food
Products activities.
3. Dividend
The Directors, regret their inability to recommend any dividend for the
year, due to loss of current year.
4. Fixed Deposits
During the year, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public
or otherwise in terms of Section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956, read with
Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 1975.
5. Subsidiary Companies
There are no any subsidiary Companies.
6. Stock Options
As required under Clause 12 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India
(Employees Stock Option Scheme and Employees Stock Purchase Scheme)
Guidelines, 1999 are not applicable to the Company during the year.
7. Personnel
The relations between employees and the management during the year have
been cordial. The Directors wish to thank all the employees for their
continued support and co-operation during the year under review.
8. Listing
Equity Shares of the company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange
Limited (BSE), and Ahmedabad Stock Exchange (ASE).
9. Directors Responsibility Statement
In Compliance of Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Amendment Act, 1956 as
amended by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2000, the Directors of your
Companies confirm:
1. that the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed in the
preparation of final accounts and that there are no material departures.
2. that such accounting polices have been selected are applied consistently
judgments and estimates made are reasonable and prudent so as to give a
true and fair view of the state of affairs of your Company as at March 31,
2011.
3. that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the
Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; and
4. that the annual accounts have been prepared on going concern basis.
10. Directors
At the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, Mr. Pratik R. Shah will retire
by rotation pursuant to Article 145 of the Articles of Association of the
Company. Being eligible, he offers him-self for reappointment.
Also Mr. Akshaykumar L. Vaghasia was appointed as an additional director by
the Board of Directors of the company w.e.f. 28th April 2011 accordingly he
hold office only upto the ensuing annual general meeting of the company.
The company has received the notice from the shareholder of the company
proposing his candidature for the post of Director and as such Board
recommends his appointment as director of the company.
Mr. Jignesh D. Shah and Mr. Deenkar B. Shrimali resigned as Directors of
the Company with effect from 28th April, 2011 which the Company has
accepted. The management has taken note of the same and is thankful for the
services rendered during his tenure.
11. Issue of Convertible Warrants on Preferential basis
Your company is planning to raise funds to the tune of Rs 10 Crores (Rupees
Ten Crores only) by offering, issuing and allotting 10,00,00,000 (Ten
Crores) warrants convertible into equity of the face value of Rs.l/- each
at a price of Rs. 1/- each with an option to convert warrants into equity
share within 18 months of issuance of warrants on preferential basis
Convertible Warrants on Preferential basis to promoters and others as
mentioned in the resolution attached in the notice of Annual General
Meeting. The Object of the issue is to augment long term resources of the
Company to implement the expansion plans of the Company as well as working
capital requirements of the company.
12. Issue of equity shares on right basis
Your company is also planning to raise funds not exceeding Rs. 112.00
Crores (Rupees One Hundred Twelve Crores) by way of offering, issuing and
allotting equity shares the shareholders of the Company on right basis in
ratio of 1:4 i.e. four equity shares for every one share held in the
company. The Object of the issue is to augment long term resources of the
Company to implement the expansion plans of the Company as well as working
capital requirements of the company.
13. Corporate Governance & Management Discussion & Analysis
A separate section on Corporate Governance and a Certificate from Auditors
of the company regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance
as stipulated under clause 49 of the Listing Agreement together with the
Management Discussion and Analysis of the financial position of the company
forms part of the Annual Report.
14. Audit Committee
The companys present Board of Directors is properly constituted and the
company has also formed an Audit Committee in compliance with provisions of
Section - 292A of the Companies Act, 1956 and also in compliance with the
Clause 49 relating to Corporate Governance. The duties, powers,
responsibilities assigned to the Audit Committee are in line with the
Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement.
15. Particulars of the employees
Company has no employee who were in receipt of the remuneration of
Rs.24,00,000/- in the aggregate, if employed for the year and in receipt of
the monthly remuneration of Rs. 2,00,000/-p.m. if employed for a part of
the year as per the provision of Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956
read with the Companies (particulars of employees) Rules, 1975. Hence the
information required under S-217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 being not
applicable are not given in this report.
16. Risk Assessment and Management
The Company has a well defined risk management system in place as a part of
good Corporate Governance practices. All the risks are identified at
various levels with suitable mitigation measures and are subjected to a
quarterly review by the Audit Committee. The Company assigned the key risks
to various risk owners responsible for mitigation plans and review of these
risks from time to time.
There are adequate internal systems, control and Checks in place
commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business. The
management exercises financial control through a well defined budget
monitoring process and other standard operating procedures.
17. Conservation of energy. Technology absorption and Foreign exchange
earnings and out go
The Additional information required under Section 217(])(e) of the
Companies Act,1956 relating to Conservation of energy, technology
absorption are not applicable to the Company, as the company is not engaged
in the manufacturing activities. The Company has no any Foreign exchange
earnings or outgoes during the financial year.
18. Auditors
M/s. Praful N. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants of the Company retire at
this Annual General Meeting and being eligible, are recommended their re-
appointment as auditors of the company for the period from the conclusion
of this Annual General Meeting upto the date of the next Annual General
Meeting.
19. Auditors Reports
The observations of the Auditors in their Report and Notes Attached to the
Accounts are Self-Explanatory and do not require any Further
Clarifications.
20. Acknowledgment
Your company & Directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the
assistance and cooperation extended by Investors, Bankers, Customers,
Business Associates, Suppliers and Government. We are deeply grateful to
shareholders for their continued faith, confidence and support to the
company. The Directors wishes to place on record its appreciation of
sincere and dedicated work of employees at all levels, which has largely
contributed to the present growth of the Company.
For and on behalf of the Board
Niketa B. Dave
Managing Director
Place: Ahmedabad
Date : April 28, 2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Activity
The company is engaged in Research and Development in the field of Agri-
Biotechnology. Activity of the Company is trading in Wormi Compose (Bio
Fertilizers). During the year company has not carried out any business
activities. However in the current year company is planning to Trading of
Agri Commodities and Food Products activities.
Financial Review
During the year company has not carried out any business activities.
Company has incurred loss of Rs. 9,69,235/- during the year. Previous year
net profit after taxation was Rs. 1,05,356/-.
Risk and Concern
There are no risks and concerns other than the fluctuation in the global
economy.
Material Development in Human Resource
The Company will be investing appropriately with focus on customer
centricity, human resources will be focused on optimum employment
engagement and the talent will be strengthened vis-a -vis the performance.
Internal Control Systems
The Company has in place adequate internal control systems and procedures
covering all the financial and operating functions. These have been
designed to provided adequate assurance to the management regarding
compliance with the accounting standards by maintenance of appropriate
accounting records, monitoring the economy and efficiency of operations,
protecting the assets of the Company form losses and ensuring the
reliability of financial and operational information though proper
compliance with the statutory enactments and its rules and regulations.
Some of the significant features of the internal control systems and
procedures are as follows:
* Appropriate delegation of authority limits with responsibility incurring
capital and revenue expenditures.
* Approval and monitoring of annual revenue budget for all operating and
service functions.
* Procedure for approval of capital budget proposals and monitoring the
expenditure on such acquisitions.
* Formulating and reviewing the annual and long-term business plans.
* A comprehensive code of conduct for ensuing the integrity of financial
reporting, ethical conduct, regulatory compliances and conflict of
interest, if any.
* Review of the operations and financial plans in key business areas
through monthly management meetings.
* Appointment of and independent experienced accountant for conducting
internal audit for reporting to the management and the Audit committee, the
adequacy and compliance with the internal controls and efficiency and
effectiveness of operations.
The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors which is reviews the finding
of the internal audit, adequacy of internal controls, compliance with the
accounting standards, as well as recommends to the Board the adoptions of
the quarterly and annual results of the company and appointment of
auditors. The Audit Committee also reviews the related party transactions,
entered into by the company during each quarter.
Environmental Issues
As the company is not in the field of manufacture, the matter relating to
produce any harmful gases and the liquid effluents are not applicable.
Cautionary Statement
Statement in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws
or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and
expectations of future events. Actual results could however, differ
materially, from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could
make a difference to the companys operations include global and domestic
conditions. And changes in government regulation and tax structure,
economic development within India and the countries with which the company
has business contacts and other factors such as litigation and industrial
relations.
The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward - looking
statements, which may be amended or modified in future on the basis of
subsequent developments, information or events.
For and on behalf of the Board
Niketa B. Dave
Managing Director
Place: Ahmedabad
Date : April 28, 2011