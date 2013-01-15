Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
2,206.5
|36.47
|65,055.99
|388.9
|0.68
|4,992.81
|373.06
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
926.95
|0
|59,980.34
|70.72
|0.02
|1,053.28
|21.18
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
554.1
|13.4
|22,200.14
|99.71
|1.8
|2,448.73
|213.01
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
161.25
|23.78
|13,147.62
|160.03
|0.62
|3,494.02
|50
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
154.2
|35.69
|8,507.06
|72.65
|0.86
|3,729.67
|86.19
