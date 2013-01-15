Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
14
14
14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
5.13
5.23
5.22
Net Worth
19.13
19.23
19.22
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.29
0.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
19.14
19.53
19.32
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
3.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
19.13
19.52
14.98
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.22
0.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
19.21
19.38
15.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.07
-0.06
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.52
Total Assets
19.14
19.53
19.32
