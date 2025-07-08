Sheetal Bio-Agro Tech Ltd Summary

Sheetal has a long, rich heritage, starting with first grain storage facility on the Indian frontier in 2009. The company has grown to become one of the largest, privately-owned businesses, providing food, agricultural, risk management, financial, and industrial products and services around the country.Sheetal opens the Water Utilization Learning Center in Ahmedabad, India. The facility is the first of its kind in agriculture and focuses on how to maintain or increase crop productivity by maximizing the crops water use -and what are the tools farmers need to do this.