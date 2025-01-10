TO THE MEMBERS OF SHELTER INFRA PROJECTS LIMITED Shelter Infra Projects Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements of Shelter Infra Projects Limited Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Shelter Infra Projects Limited ( the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 3fMarch 2023, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in Equity and the cash flow statement for the year on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statement").

In our opinion and to the best of information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements, subject to items referred to in the basis of qualified opinion, give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 3 f March 2023, the Loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit.of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of the Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the lCAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide the basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements. Attention is invited to our following observations

(i) Non provision against development rights cost amounting to Rs.556.30 lakhs (refer to note No.35(j) which appears unrecoverable;

(ii) Liability of lease rent against land taken from local municipality for a period of 99 years has not been provided for in terms of Ind AS - 116 (refer to note no.35(i);

(iii) Non provision for obsolete stocks Note No.35(p)

(iv) Managements inability to determine fair value of non-current investments in equity instruments book valuing Rs.94.76 lakhs with consequent impact on OCI.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming of opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matters A. Revenue Recognition Our key procedures included the following: Revenues for the company are primarily from construction contract on cost plus profit basis and related income. a) Assessed the appropriateness of the companys revenue recognition accounting policies by comparing with the applicable accounting standards. No discount, incentive or rebate is involved in respect of the company Bills are raised against construction contract upto progressive billing stage in terms of certification / acceptance by client as per contract rates. b) Tested the operating effectiveness of the general IT control environment and key IT application controls over recognition of revenue Rental income is recognized on actual basis c) Performed test of details: Further, the company focuses on revenue as a key performance measure. Therefore, revenue was our area of focus included whether the accruals were misstated and appropriately valued, whether the significant transactions had been accurately recorded in the Statement of Profit and Loss. i)Agreed samples of contractual agreements &tenancy agreement documentation and approvals; and Refer corresponding note for amounts recognized as revenue from sale of products ii) Obtained supporting documents for transactions recorded either side of year end to determine whether revenue was recognized in the correct period. B. Litigations and claims — provisions and contingent liabilities d) Performed focused analytical procedures: Compared the revenue for the current year with the prior year for variance/ trend analysis and where relevant, completed further inquiries and testing to corroborate the variances by considering both internal and external benchmarks, overlaying our understanding of enterprise; and As disclosed in Notes detailing contingent liability and provision for contingencies, the company is involved in direct, indirect tax and other litigations ( litigations) that are pending with different statutory authorities. e) Considered the appropriateness of the companys description of the accounting policy, disclosures related to revenue, and whether these are adequately presented in the financial statement. Whether a liability is recognized or disclosed as a contingent liability in the financial statements Ls inherently judgmental and dependent on a number of significant assumptions and assessments. Our key procedures included the following: The amounts involved are potentially significant and determining the amount, if any, to be recognized or disclosed in the financial statements, is inherently subjective. • Assessed the appropriates of the companys accounting policies, including those relating to provision and contingent liability by comparing with the applicable accounting standards; C. Valuation of investments and impairment thereof • Assessed the company process for identification of the pending litigations and completeness for financial reporting and also for monitoring of significant developments in relation to such pending litigations; 1. Non-Current Investments in Unquoted equity instruments. • Engaged subject matter specialists to gain an understanding of the current status of litigations and monitored changes in the disputes, if any, through discussions with the management and by reading external advice received by the company, where relevant, to establish that the provisions had been appropriately recognized or disclosed as required; D. Evaluation of Uncertain Indirect Tax Provisions • Assessed the companys assumptions and estimates in respect of litigations, including the liabilities or provisions recognized or contingent liabilities disclosed in the financial statements. This involved assessing the probability of an unfavorable outcome of a given proceeding and the reliability of estimates of related amounts; The Company has material indirect tax provisions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. • Performed substantive procedures on the underlying calculations supporting the provisions recorded; • Assessed the managements conclusions through understanding precedents set in similar cases; and Considering the appropriateness of the companys description of the disclosures related to litigations and whether these adequately presented in the financial statements. Our key procedures included the following: Non ascertainment of fair value by management prompted qualificatory reference to the effect in our report Verified with reference to banks confirmation and computation of interest accrued thereon. Principal Audit Procedures Obtained details of completed indirect tax assessments and demands for the year ended March 31, 2022 in uploaded context from management. We involved our internal experts to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Our internal experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions. Additionally, we considered the effect of new information in respect of uncertain tax positions as at April I, 2023 to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the companies in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. The respective Board

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the company is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company which has companies incorporated in

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the company to express an opinion on the financial statements. We are* responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities included in the financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that tatutory Audit Report for the year ended 31st March, 2023 of Shelter Infra Projects Limited ay reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements *

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid financial statements.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid financial satements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the financial statements.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2022from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure 1". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, we hereby report that in our opinion and to the best of our Statutory Audit Report for the year ended 31s March, 2023 of Shelter Infra Projects Limited information according to explanations given to us, no remuneration has been paid by the company to its Directors during the year attracting provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The financial statements disclose impact of pending litigations on the financial position of the company in note no.34(b) of financial statements.

ii. The company has not entered into derivative contracts. The company has entered into long term contract in respect of which no material loss is foreseeable except for forfeiture of development rights appearing at Rs.556.30 lacs in the books of the company.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. No fund has been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other entity or person including foreign entities or provide any guarantee or security as undertaken by the Management.

v. No fund has been received by the Company from any person or entity including foreign entity or provide any guarantee or security as undertaken by the Management.

vi. Nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under Clause (iv) and (v) above contain any material misstatement.

vii. No dividend or part was declared by Company during the year as per Section 123 of Companies Act, 2013.

viii. The Company has been using such accounting software to maintain its Books of Accounts which has a feature of recording Audit trail facility and the same has been operated through out the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been presented by the Company as per the Statutory Requirements.

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure 2" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ForBASUCHANCHAWei CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Place : Kolkata R. No-304049E Date :29lh May 2023. UDIN :23053036BCWOTZ2881 Partner M. No. 053036

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") referred to in Para V (2) (1) of our report of Caen date.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Shelter Infra Projects Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of END AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of IND AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 3151 March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For BASU CHANCHANT & DEB CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Place :Kolkata R. No-304049E Date :29th May 2023. UDIN :23053036BGWOTZ2881 (SAMIR KUMAR GHOSH) (M.No-05036)

Matters included in the auditors report pursuant to Companys (Auditors Report) Order 2020 issued by Central Government.

i) The company is maintaining records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of the fixed asset

The fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year and accordingly no material discrepancies between the book of records and physical inventory have not been identified.

The title deeds of immovable property are held in the name of the company.

ii) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management

A) The procedure of physical verification for inventory followed by the management is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business

B) The company is maintaining proper records of inventory and discrepancies noticed on physical verification were not material have been properly dealt in the books of accounts.

iii) The company has not granted any loan secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 1 89 of the companies act during the year

iv) The Company has not raised any loan from Directors.

v) The company has not accepted any deposits from public. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

vi) The central government has not prescribed any provision for maintenance of cost records of the aforementioned company and accordingly no such cost record has been maintained.

vii) a) The company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax. sales tax, wealth tax. service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax. goods & services tax. cess and any other statutory dues to the extent applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. However, following arrear of Statutory dues (i) Sales Tax-Rs. 129.02 Lacs. Prop. Tax-Rs.232.86 Lacs and VAT-Rs.19.18 Lacs are outstanding more than six months which is subjudice.

vii b Details of the dues not paid on account of disputes pending at different forum is given below:

Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lacs) Asst Year Forum where dispute is pending to which the amount relates Income Tax Act Income Tax and Interest 1082 2012-13 CIT. Appeal. Kolkata Income Tax Act Income Tax and Interest 233.88 2014-15 CIT Appellate, Kolkata GST Service Tax & Penalties 346.36 2011-16 Service Tax Appellate, Tribunal

The following lone pendine amount not vet been paid.

SI.No. Particulars Amount (Rs. In Lacs) I. Income Tax on Dividend 8.95 2. Municipal Tax 294.36 Total 303.31

viii) The company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institution & banks. Company has no debenture holder or financial institutional borrowings during the year.

ix) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer or by way of term loan. .

x) No fraud has been noticed or reported on by the company during the year.

xi) No managerial remuneration paid by the company during the year in terms of section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013.

xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company.

xiii) There has been no noncompliance with relevant provisions of Companies Act in respect of transaction with related parties.

xiv) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

xv) The company has not entered into any noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

xvii) The Company has adequate internal audit system commensurate to size of the business.

xviii) The Company has not incurred cash loses during the financial year and in the immediately preceeding financial year

xix) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realization of financial assets and payments of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions , nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that company is not capable of meeting liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within the period of one year from the balance sheet date. Our statement, however is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. Further our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. *

xxi) There is no unspent amount under sub-section(5) of section 135 of the Act to any point. Accordingly clauses 3(xx) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.