Shelter Infra Projects Ltd Share Price

19.1
(4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:16:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.11
  • Day's High19.11
  • 52 Wk High20
  • Prev. Close18.2
  • Day's Low19.1
  • 52 Wk Low 9.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.03
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.82
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

19.11

Prev. Close

18.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

19.11

Day's Low

19.1

52 Week's High

20

52 Week's Low

9.5

Book Value

10.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.82

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

14 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.50%

Non-Promoter- 44.49%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.57

3.57

3.57

3.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.09

0.29

0.69

1.26

Net Worth

3.66

3.86

4.26

4.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2.35

2.95

3.17

3.6

yoy growth (%)

-20.04

-7.02

-11.99

14.6

Raw materials

-0.16

0.01

-0.12

-0.34

As % of sales

6.97

0.41

3.78

9.67

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.24

-0.26

-0.25

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-0.36

1.06

-0.59

7.19

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.13

-0.13

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.2

-0.16

0

-2.2

Working capital

-0.53

-0.93

0.12

-2.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.04

-7.02

-11.99

14.6

Op profit growth

-131.08

-111.3

-865.1

-10.15

EBIT growth

-129.41

-662.03

-102.59

725

Net profit growth

-163.35

-249.81

-111.98

2,438.12

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shelter Infra Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Sankalan Datta

Whole-time Director

Kamal Kishore Chowdhury

Non Executive Director

Kajal Chatterjee

Independent Director

Sweta Patwari

Independent Director

Arunansu Goswami

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sushmita Neogy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shelter Infra Projects Ltd

Summary

Shelter infra Projects Limited (formerly known as Central Concrete & Allied Products) is a recognized name in the construction field competent in managing mega-dimensional projects involving design and construction related to Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. The Company is engaged in the design and construction of projects related to civil, mechanical and electrical engineering primarily in India. Its projects include highway and railway structures, flyovers, tunnels, pipe lines, underground storage reservoirs, industrial cooling towers, irrigation structures and real estate constructions. There has been a change in SIPLs ownership from 2009, when Ramayana Promoters Pvt. Ltd. took over the ownership from the previous promoters Chirantan Mukherjee and family.Incorporated in 1972, the Company is a successful, skilled and disciplined managerial group having perfect amount of proficiency intelligence and insight in adopting contemporary as well as time-tested building techniques into Project Planning and Execution. They have a great number of esteemed and technically challenging projects to their credit in various parts of India and abroad.The Company has all the indispensable and vital pre-requisites for winning any project valued around 200 Crores . The strength of their organization lies in having proficient technical and executive team, extensive amount of heavy plants and machinery and large financial resources.The Companys infra projects includes Sealdah fly-ov
Company FAQs

What is the Shelter Infra Projects Ltd share price today?

The Shelter Infra Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd is ₹6.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd is 0 and 1.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shelter Infra Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd is ₹9.5 and ₹20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd?

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.56%, 3 Years at 7.43%, 1 Year at 50.66%, 6 Month at 54.89%, 3 Month at 37.88% and 1 Month at -2.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.50 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.50 %

