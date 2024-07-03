Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹19.11
Prev. Close₹18.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹19.11
Day's Low₹19.1
52 Week's High₹20
52 Week's Low₹9.5
Book Value₹10.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.82
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.57
3.57
3.57
3.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.09
0.29
0.69
1.26
Net Worth
3.66
3.86
4.26
4.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2.35
2.95
3.17
3.6
yoy growth (%)
-20.04
-7.02
-11.99
14.6
Raw materials
-0.16
0.01
-0.12
-0.34
As % of sales
6.97
0.41
3.78
9.67
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.24
-0.26
-0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-0.36
1.06
-0.59
7.19
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.13
-0.13
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.2
-0.16
0
-2.2
Working capital
-0.53
-0.93
0.12
-2.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.04
-7.02
-11.99
14.6
Op profit growth
-131.08
-111.3
-865.1
-10.15
EBIT growth
-129.41
-662.03
-102.59
725
Net profit growth
-163.35
-249.81
-111.98
2,438.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Sankalan Datta
Whole-time Director
Kamal Kishore Chowdhury
Non Executive Director
Kajal Chatterjee
Independent Director
Sweta Patwari
Independent Director
Arunansu Goswami
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sushmita Neogy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shelter Infra Projects Ltd
Summary
Shelter infra Projects Limited (formerly known as Central Concrete & Allied Products) is a recognized name in the construction field competent in managing mega-dimensional projects involving design and construction related to Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. The Company is engaged in the design and construction of projects related to civil, mechanical and electrical engineering primarily in India. Its projects include highway and railway structures, flyovers, tunnels, pipe lines, underground storage reservoirs, industrial cooling towers, irrigation structures and real estate constructions. There has been a change in SIPLs ownership from 2009, when Ramayana Promoters Pvt. Ltd. took over the ownership from the previous promoters Chirantan Mukherjee and family.Incorporated in 1972, the Company is a successful, skilled and disciplined managerial group having perfect amount of proficiency intelligence and insight in adopting contemporary as well as time-tested building techniques into Project Planning and Execution. They have a great number of esteemed and technically challenging projects to their credit in various parts of India and abroad.The Company has all the indispensable and vital pre-requisites for winning any project valued around 200 Crores . The strength of their organization lies in having proficient technical and executive team, extensive amount of heavy plants and machinery and large financial resources.The Companys infra projects includes Sealdah fly-ov
Read More
The Shelter Infra Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd is ₹6.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd is 0 and 1.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shelter Infra Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd is ₹9.5 and ₹20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shelter Infra Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.56%, 3 Years at 7.43%, 1 Year at 50.66%, 6 Month at 54.89%, 3 Month at 37.88% and 1 Month at -2.83%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.