Shelter Infra Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.79
(-3.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shelter Infra Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2.35

2.95

3.17

3.6

yoy growth (%)

-20.04

-7.02

-11.99

14.6

Raw materials

-0.16

0.01

-0.12

-0.34

As % of sales

6.97

0.41

3.78

9.67

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.24

-0.26

-0.25

As % of sales

10.91

8.38

8.45

7.18

Other costs

-2.19

-1.89

-10.08

-2.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

92.97

64.09

317.57

56.71

Operating profit

-0.25

0.82

-7.29

0.95

OPM

-10.86

27.93

-229.81

26.43

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.13

-0.13

-0.14

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.06

-0.39

-0.52

Other income

0.05

0.43

7.22

6.91

Profit before tax

-0.36

1.06

-0.59

7.19

Taxes

-0.2

-0.16

0

-2.2

Tax rate

57.42

-15.77

0.35

-30.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.56

0.89

-0.59

4.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.56

0.89

-0.59

4.99

yoy growth (%)

-163.35

-249.81

-111.98

2,438.12

NPM

-24.06

30.37

-18.85

138.4

