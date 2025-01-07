Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2.35
2.95
3.17
3.6
yoy growth (%)
-20.04
-7.02
-11.99
14.6
Raw materials
-0.16
0.01
-0.12
-0.34
As % of sales
6.97
0.41
3.78
9.67
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.24
-0.26
-0.25
As % of sales
10.91
8.38
8.45
7.18
Other costs
-2.19
-1.89
-10.08
-2.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
92.97
64.09
317.57
56.71
Operating profit
-0.25
0.82
-7.29
0.95
OPM
-10.86
27.93
-229.81
26.43
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.13
-0.13
-0.14
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.06
-0.39
-0.52
Other income
0.05
0.43
7.22
6.91
Profit before tax
-0.36
1.06
-0.59
7.19
Taxes
-0.2
-0.16
0
-2.2
Tax rate
57.42
-15.77
0.35
-30.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.56
0.89
-0.59
4.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.56
0.89
-0.59
4.99
yoy growth (%)
-163.35
-249.81
-111.98
2,438.12
NPM
-24.06
30.37
-18.85
138.4
