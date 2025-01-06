Shelter Infra Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-0.36
1.06
-0.59
7.19
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.13
-0.13
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.2
-0.16
0
-2.2
Working capital
-0.53
-0.93
0.12
-2.22
Other operating items
Operating
-1.24
-0.16
-0.6
2.62
Capital expenditure
-0.07
0
0
-0.05
Free cash flow
-1.32
-0.16
-0.6
2.57
Equity raised
2.51
0.73
1.93
-8.03
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
35.98
34.65
33.01
5.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
37.17
35.21
34.34
-0.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.