Shelter Infra Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.31
(-4.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Shelter Infra FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-0.36

1.06

-0.59

7.19

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.13

-0.13

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.2

-0.16

0

-2.2

Working capital

-0.53

-0.93

0.12

-2.22

Other operating items

Operating

-1.24

-0.16

-0.6

2.62

Capital expenditure

-0.07

0

0

-0.05

Free cash flow

-1.32

-0.16

-0.6

2.57

Equity raised

2.51

0.73

1.93

-8.03

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

35.98

34.65

33.01

5.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

37.17

35.21

34.34

-0.06

