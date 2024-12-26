Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 14 Dec 2024

SHELTER INFRA PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 26th day of December 2024 at 12.30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at Eternity Building DN-1 Sector - V Salt Lake Kolkata-700091 to discuss and approve the Response cum Action taken Report in regard to the complaint received from the shareholder at SCORES.

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

SHELTER INFRA PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 06th day of November2024 at 12.30 P.M.at the Registered Office of the Company at Eternity Building DN-1 Sector -V Salt LakeKolkata-700091 to consider and take on record inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) of the company for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. Agenda among other items: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result (provisional) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024.2.To consider and authorize the company secretary of the company as the designated person for furnishing information to the Registrar or any other Authorized Officer with respect to the beneficial interest in the shares of the company. 3.To consider and approve the Intimation under Regulation 32 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations 2015 for the quarter ended September 30 2024. In compliance of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to enclose the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024, which have been duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 06th day of November, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 12.30 P.M. and concluded at 04.00 P.M. A copy of Limited Review Report on the said results, in the prescribed format, issued by the Auditors of the company is also enclosed. Other matters enclosed as per agenda. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

SHELTER INFRA PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 08th day of August 2024 at 12.30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at Eternity Building DN-1 Sector - V Salt Lake Kolkata-700091 to consider and take on record inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) of the company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Further in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in terms the Company Code of Conduct on prevention of Insider Trading we have already intimated to the Stock Exchange vide our communication dated 14th June 2024 relating to the Closure of Trading Window and the same shall continue to remain closed for all the Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives till 48 hours from the declaration of the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. In Compliance of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to enclose the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024, which have been duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 08th day of August, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 12.30 P.M. and concluded at 04.00 P.M. A copy of Limited Review Report on the said results, in the prescribed format, issued by the Auditors of the company is also enclosed. Rest matters as per outcome attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

SHELTER INFRA PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 22nd day of July 2024 at 12.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve following matters among other businesses: 1.To consider the Reconstitution of Audit Committee Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. 2.To consider and approve the draft Directors Report of the Company for the FY 2023-2024. 3.To consider and approve the draft Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the FY 2023-2024. 4.To consider the Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-2024. 5. To convene 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and to decide the date and venue of the AGM and to consider and approve the draft Notice for convening the Annual General Meeting and other matters as per given in the Agenda. SHELTER INFRA PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the earlier intimation dated July 08, 2024 we hereby inform that the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on July 22, 2024 has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. Revised date of the Board Meeting is July 25, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. at Eternity Building DN-1, Sector - V, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700091. Agenda items are as per our intimation dated July 08, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 25th day of July, 2024, which commenced at 12.30 P.M. and Concluded at 03.30 P.M. have considered and approved the items placed before the meeting.matters as per the outcome submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 15 May 2024

SHELTER INFRA PROJECTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AGENDA 1. Elect the Chairman of the Meeting 2. To grant leave of absence if any 3. To read confirm authenticate and take on record the minutes of the previous meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company. 4. To take on record the report on the status of compliances of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and other applicable regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India. 5. To consider and review the Internal Audit Report for the FY-2023-2024. 6. To consider review and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. 7. To Consider and Review the Secretarial Compliance Report for Year ended 31.03.2024. 8. To consider and authorize Director /KMPs for submission to Stock Exchanges / for publication of financial results. 9. To take up any other matter with the permission of the Chair. With reference to our intimation letter dated 15.05.2024 regarding holding of Board Meeting as on dated 27.05.2024 duly submitted with the BSE Limited and The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited, for considering the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and the Financial Year ended March 31st, 2024 and other general matters. The meeting of the Board was held on today i.e. Monday, 27th day of May, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 12.30 P.M. and concluded at 5.45 P.M. Please Find Attached Audited Financial Results as on 31.03.2024 and the Incremental Borrowing done during the year is 0.13 Crores. Since decimal is not showing so we have given Rs. 013/- (In Crores) Please find attached the Statement of impact of Audit Qualifications. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 2 May 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Mr. Swapan Kumar Halder (Practicing Chartered Accountant), has being appointed as Internal Auditor of M/s Shelter Infra Projects Limited for the Financial Year 2024-2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Ms. Soma Saha( Practicing Company Secretary), has been appointed as Secretarial Auditor of M/s Shelter Infra Projects limited for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024