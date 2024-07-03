Shelter Infra Projects Ltd Summary

Shelter infra Projects Limited (formerly known as Central Concrete & Allied Products) is a recognized name in the construction field competent in managing mega-dimensional projects involving design and construction related to Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. The Company is engaged in the design and construction of projects related to civil, mechanical and electrical engineering primarily in India. Its projects include highway and railway structures, flyovers, tunnels, pipe lines, underground storage reservoirs, industrial cooling towers, irrigation structures and real estate constructions. There has been a change in SIPLs ownership from 2009, when Ramayana Promoters Pvt. Ltd. took over the ownership from the previous promoters Chirantan Mukherjee and family.Incorporated in 1972, the Company is a successful, skilled and disciplined managerial group having perfect amount of proficiency intelligence and insight in adopting contemporary as well as time-tested building techniques into Project Planning and Execution. They have a great number of esteemed and technically challenging projects to their credit in various parts of India and abroad.The Company has all the indispensable and vital pre-requisites for winning any project valued around 200 Crores . The strength of their organization lies in having proficient technical and executive team, extensive amount of heavy plants and machinery and large financial resources.The Companys infra projects includes Sealdah fly-over in Kolkata, Moolchand fly-over & Indraprastha underbridge in Delhi, Durgapurexpressway, cooling tower at Panipat, suspension bridge at Nepal etc.The Company is fully-equipped of handling every branch of Geo-technical, Foundation, Civil, Public Health and Structural Engineering Design & Construction Work, including Highway and Railway structures like multi-span Bridges across rivers, Flyovers, Underpasses, Tunnels, Suspension Bridges, Pipe-line Crossings across wide rivers and swamps, Sub-surface and Elevated Railways, large Underground Storage Reservoirs, Material Handling Plants, Thermal Power Plants, Industrial & Irrigation Structures, Industrial Cooling Towers, Chimneys, Silos etc.