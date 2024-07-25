iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd AGM

17.46
(-4.95%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Shelter Infra CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM24 Sep 202425 Jul 2024
AGM 24/09/2024 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 25th day of July, 2024, which commenced at 12.30 P.M. and Concluded at 03.30 P.M. have considered and approved the items placed before the meeting.matters as per the outcome submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024) The 52nd Annual General Meeting of the company was held today, i.e. Tuesday, 24th September 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means in conformity with the regulatory Provisions and Circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Meeting commenced at 12.30 P.M. and concluded at 1.25 P.M. The Summary of the Proceeding of 52nd Annual General Meeting of the company has been duly attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) This is to inform that the 52nd Annual General Meeting(AGM) of the company was held via Video Conferencing/ other Audio Visual Means on Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 at 12.30 p.m. and businesses mentioned in the Notice dated 25th July, 2024 convening the AGM were transacted thereat. In this regard, please find enclosed the following: 1. Proceedings of the AGM 2. Consolidated Report of the Scrutinizer dated 24th September, 2024 , on remote e- voting and e- voting during the Annual General Meeting. This is for your information and record. Read less.. This is in reference to the Scrutinizer Report dated 24.09.2024 please find enclosed details regarding the Voting Results in terms of Regulation 44(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 pertaining to the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the company and which is self- explanatory. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024)

Shelter Infra: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shelter Infra Projects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.