To The Members of

SHENTRACON CHEMICALS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SHENTRACON CHEMICALS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including as amended, specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its loss (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Note No. 2.17 regarding presentation of the accounts on the basis applicable to "Going Concern" although the Companys net worth has been fully eroded due to accumulated losses, including the loss for the year, for the reason as stated in the note. In the event, the Going Concern assumption is vitiated; the financial statements may require necessary adjustment. The Board of Directors is further exploring possibilities of trading in chemicals and allied product, to run a manufacturing unit on contract basis in same line of business and thus maintaining the status of going concern. 2. As indicated in the financial statements, the Company has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded, the Company has incurred loss during the current year. These conditions, along with other matters set forth in Notes to Financial Statements, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, these Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis due to reasons stated in Note No. 2.17. The Board of Directors is further exploring possibilities of trading in chemicals and allied product, to run a manufacturing unit on contract basis in same line of business and thus maintaining the status of going concern.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgment and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

The Companies net worth is negative. There are no borrowings from banks and financial institutions. Further the company is in the process of identifying alternative business plans. The above factors cast a significant uncertainty on the companys ability to continue as a going concern.

Pending the resolution of the above uncertainties, the company has prepared the aforesaid statements on a going concern basis.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatements of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143 (3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, to the extent applicable, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flow Statement and statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the key audit matter paragraph, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial Statement comply with the Indian Accounting Standards referred to in section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013.

e. The matters described in the key audit matter paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

f. on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of sub section (2) of section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

g. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our separate reports in "Annexure II".

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i. with respect to the other matters included in the auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

1) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation, if any, on its financial position as at 31st March, 2024 in its Standalone financial statement. Refer Note 2.16 of other Notes to Accounts.

2) The company did not have any long term contract including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

3) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the investors education and protection fund by the company.

4a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

SCL-2023-2024

4b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

4c) Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

5) Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail feature has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the accounting software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Chanani & Associates Chartered Accountants Firms registration number: 325425F, Place: Howrah Dated : 29th May, 2024 CA Subhash Chandra Chanani Partner Membership number: 063078 ICAI UDIN : 24063078BKFCMV1035

ANNEXURE I TO AUDITORS REPORT Companies (Audit Report) Order, 2020

Statement referred to our report of even date to the Members of SHENTRACON CHEMICALS LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that:

In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) (A) The Company has no Property, Plant and Equipment during the year under reporting.

(B) The Company has no intangible assets during the year under reporting.

(b) As the Company does not have any Plant Property and Equipment (including right of use asset) reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has no immovable properties therefore reporting under the clause is not applicable.

(d) As, the company has no Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year, therefore reporting under this clause is not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the available records of the Company, no such cases has been found under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii (a) The Company has no inventory except the investment in unlisted securities.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited liability partnerships or any other parties covered- Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (iii) (a] to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv) The Company has not given any loan within the meaning of Section 185 and 186 of the Act. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions wherever applicable

v) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits under the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under (as amended) Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable

vi The Central Government has not prescribed for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the company. Accordingly clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii (a)The company, as per information given, is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of Customs, GST, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, GST, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise,

Value added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues, to the extent applicable, were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b] According to records of the company and information and explanation, given to us, there is no disputed statutory dues which remain undeposited at the close of this year.

viii According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of account.

ix (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representations received from management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, during the year the company has not obtained any term loan. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedure performed by us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no fund raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under subsection 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rulel3 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the internal audit of the Company till date for the period under audit.

xv According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, reporting under clause3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi) (a),(b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d. Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any C1C.

xvii The Company has incurred cash losses in the financial year Rs. 10.69 lakhs and Rs 9.79 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, as at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) There are no ongoing project accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report

For Chanani & Associates Chartered Accountants Firms registration number: 325425E Place: Howrah CA Subhash Chandra Chanani Dated : 29th May 2024 Partner Membership number: 063078 ICAI UDIN : 24063078BKFCMV1035

ANNEXURE II TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Statement referred to in paragraph 2(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of SHENTRACON CHEMICALS LIMITED on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of SHENTRACON CHEMICALS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the Internal Control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (" the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate Internal Financial Controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Financial Statement

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.