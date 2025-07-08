Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.44
4.44
4.44
4.44
Preference Capital
2.72
2.72
2.72
2.72
Reserves
-6.06
-5.96
-5.86
-5.79
Net Worth
1.1
1.2
1.3
1.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
-0.7
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.05
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.15
-0.23
0
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.44
0.75
-2.09
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-97.77
1,652.07
326.71
-49.81
EBIT growth
-62.6
-36.63
-1,252.83
-0.44
Net profit growth
-68.55
-31.91
-69,546.38
182.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
3,064.85
|74.63
|1,55,893.21
|445.76
|0.65
|2,850.86
|190.23
SRF Ltd
SRF
3,286.9
|76.9
|97,431.88
|513.16
|0.22
|3,402.88
|389.29
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,895.65
|131.32
|58,806.1
|117.9
|0
|591.88
|443.12
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,153.5
|204.88
|38,844.35
|-68.32
|0
|1,086.41
|50.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,438.1
|65.69
|37,767.53
|167
|0.09
|1,158
|588.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Chandi Das Chakraborty
Non Executive Director
Garima Sureka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vandana Gupta
6-A Kiran Shankar Roy Road,
3rd Floor,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22489731
Website: http://www.shentracon.com
Email: investor@shentracon.com
P-22,
Bondel Road,
Kolkata-700019
Tel: 91-33-22806692/6693/
Website: www.cbmsl.com
Email: rta@cbmsl.com
