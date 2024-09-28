Please find attached copy of Notice for the 31st Annual General Meeting of Shentracon Chemicals Limited to be held on 28th September 2024 at 11:00 a. m. at the registered office of the Company 6A, Kiran Sankar Roy Road, 3rd Floor, Kolkata 700001. Please find attached consolidated scrutinizer report on the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held at the registered office of the Company at 6A, Kiran Sankar Roy Road, 3rd Floor, Kolkata 700001 at 11: 00 A.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)