Shentracon Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.15
-0.23
0
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.44
0.75
-2.09
-0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-1.48
0.57
-2.33
-0.03
Capital expenditure
0
-3.4
1.56
0
Free cash flow
-1.48
-2.82
-0.77
-0.03
Equity raised
-11.48
-11.16
-10.69
-10.7
Investing
1.39
0
0
0
Financing
0.15
-0.27
2.73
4.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-11.43
-14.25
-8.74
-5.92
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.