Shentracon Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.44
4.44
4.44
4.44
Preference Capital
2.72
2.72
2.72
2.72
Reserves
-6.06
-5.96
-5.86
-5.79
Net Worth
1.1
1.2
1.3
1.37
Minority Interest
Debt
0.12
0.17
0.11
0.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.22
1.37
1.41
1.44
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.25
0
1.45
1.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.06
1.34
-0.09
-0.1
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.11
1.47
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.17
-0.12
-0.09
-0.1
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.01
0
0
Cash
0.02
0.03
0.06
0.15
Total Assets
1.21
1.37
1.42
1.44
