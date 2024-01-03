iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Shentracon Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shentracon Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.44

4.44

4.44

4.44

Preference Capital

2.72

2.72

2.72

2.72

Reserves

-6.06

-5.96

-5.86

-5.79

Net Worth

1.1

1.2

1.3

1.37

Minority Interest

Debt

0.12

0.17

0.11

0.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.22

1.37

1.41

1.44

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.25

0

1.45

1.39

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.06

1.34

-0.09

-0.1

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.11

1.47

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.17

-0.12

-0.09

-0.1

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.01

0

0

Cash

0.02

0.03

0.06

0.15

Total Assets

1.21

1.37

1.42

1.44

Shentracon Chemicals Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shentracon Chemicals Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.