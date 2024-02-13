Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 31stAnnual Report of the business and operations of the Company together with audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

(Amount in Rs.) Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Total Income 2,215 1,71,150 Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation & tax (10,69,375) (9,79,538) Less: Depreciation - - Profit/ (Loss) before tax (10,69,375) (9,79,538) Less: Tax expenses - - Profit /(Loss) for the year (10,69,375) (9,79,538) Add: Balance as per last financial statements (10,29,18,866) (10,19,39,328) Retained Earnings - Closing Balance (10,39,88,241) (10,29,18,866)

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

There was no business activity in real terms during the year under review. So there was no income during the year. But Company is reconsidering about other activities suitable for the Company.

OPERATIONAL REVIEW:

• Total Income was Rs. 2,215/- in the current year as against Rs. 1,71,150/- in the previous year.

• Net Profit was Rs. (10,69,375)/- in the current year as against Rs. (9,79,538)/-in the previous year.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of report.

INDUSTRY OUTLOOK:

Presently, the Company is not engaged in manufacturing process of Chemicals.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There has been no change in nature of business of the Company during the F.Y. 2023-24. However, the company is further exploring possibilities of trading in chemicals and allied product, to run a manufacturing unit on contract basis in same line of business.

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL:

The equity share paid up Share Capital as on 31st March, 2024 stood at Rs 4,43,81,430. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights, sweat equity shares nor granted any Employees stock options and neither came out with rights, bonus, private placement and preferential issue.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE:

During the period under review, no amount was transferred to any Reserves.

DIVIDEND:

In view of huge accumulated losses, the Directors regret their inability to recommend any dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

DETAIL OF DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Directors:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014 and the Articles of Association of the company Mr. Sanjay Sureka (DIN: 00491454), Director of the Company retires by rotation & being eligible offers herself for re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

Mrs. Anuradha Singh (DIN: 05273619) ceased to be director in the Company, effective December 01st, 2023, due to personal and unavoidable circumstances. The Board places on record their appreciation for the assistance and guidance provided by her during her tenure as Director.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 13.02.2024, and on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Mrs. Garima sureka (DIN: 07138758) as an Additional (Non Executive Director) of the Company w.e.f. 13th February, 2024. On the same date, Mr. Sanjay Sureka was appointed as Whole-Time Director of the Company, also effective February 13, 2024.

Mrs. Garima sureka (DIN: 07138758) was resigned from his position effective, 27th April, 2024. On the same date, Mr. Sanjay Sureka was re-designated as Non-Executive Director.

Mrs. Garima sureka (DIN: 07138758) was later re-appointed to the Company as an Additional NonExecutive Director, effective June 29, 2024, subject to the approval of members at the ensuing AGM in accordance with the provisions of sectionl49, 152, 161 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed there under.

Your Company has received declaration from each of the Independent Directors under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(8) of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 that they meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 and that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact his/her ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence. All the declarations were placed before the Board.

Brief resume of the Directors proposed to be appointed/re-appointed as stipulated under Regulation 36(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are given in the Notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

KEY MANGERIAL PERSONNEL

Your Company has following personnels designated as whole -time key managerial personnel pursuant to section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereon:

1) Mr. Jayanta Sahu- Manager

2) Mr. Rajesh Kumar Rungta- Chief Financial Officer

3) Mr. Sourabh Chitlangia- Company Secretary

MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION:

The statement containing the disclosure as required in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 is annexed as ‘‘Annexure A" and forms a part of the Board Report.

Further, none of the employees of the Company are in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limit prescribed under rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 so statement pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act 2013 read with rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 is not required to be included.

POLICY FOR REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND OTHER EMPLOYEES:

The Company recognizes the fact that there is a need to align the business objective with the specific and measurable individual objectives and targets.

The remuneration policy of the company can be accessed to its website at www.shentracon.com.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as per applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Composition of the Board, attendance of Directors at the Board Meetings held during the year under review as well as in the last Annual General Meeting and the number of the other Directorships/ Committees position held by them are as under:

SCL-2023-2024

Name of Director DIN Category Attendance at Board Meeting No. of other Director ships1 Membership/ Chairmanship of Committees Whether attend ed the last AGM No. of shares and convertible instruments held Relations hip between directors inter-se Held during the year Attend Member Chair man Mr. Sanjay Sureka 00491454 Promo ter & NE- NID* 5 5 4 3 159267 Brother- in-law of Garima Sureka Mr. Chandi Das Chakrobo rty 07688518 NE- ID** 5 5 3 3 2 NIL NIL Mr. Piyush Mandal 03348999 NE- ID** 5 5 2 3 1 NIL NIL Mrs. Anuradha Singh (Resigned w.e.f 01.12.202 3) 05273619 NE- NID** 5 3 1 NIL NIL Mrs. Garima Sureka 07138785 NE- NID* 5 1 1 NIL Sister-inlaw of Sanjay Sureka

Note: -*Non Executive Non Independent Director.

**Non Executive Independent Director.

None of the Directors on the Board is a member of more than 10 Committees and the Chairman in more than 5 Committees, across all Companies in which they are Director and the same is in compliance with Regulation 26 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015.

1

The directorship held by Directors as mentioned above does not include Directorships of private companies/Section 8 companies/foreign companies as on 31March, 2024.

In accordance with Regulation 26 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, Memberships/Chairmanships of Board Committees relates to only Audit Committee and Shareholders/Stakeholder Relationship Committee in all public limited committee (excluding Shentracon Chemicals Limited) have been considered.

During the financial year 2023-2024, 5 (Five) meetings of the Board of Directors were held on 30th May, 2023, 12th August, 2023, 14th November 2023, 13th February & 2nd March, 2024.

COMMITTEES OF BOARD

There are currently four Committees of the Board, as follows:

S Audit Committee

S Nomination and Remuneration Committee S Stakeholders Relationship Committee S Shares Transfer Committee.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The company has an Audit committee with all members being non-executive directors and the chairman being Independent Director. They possess sound knowledge on accounts, audit, finance, taxation, interna) controls etc. The Audit Committee acts as a link between the statutory and internal auditors and the Board of Directors.

Composition, Name of Member and Chairperson:

The Audit Committee consists of 3 members as on 31st March, 2024 with majority independent directors. The Committee had met 4(four) times i.e. on 30th May, 2023, 12th August, 2023, 14th November 2023, 13th February, 2024.

The details of composition of the Audit Committee are as under:-

SI. No. Name Status No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings attended 1 Mr. Pijush Mandal (Chairman) Non-Executive Independent Director 4 4 2. Mr. Chandi Das Chakroborty (Member) Non-Executive Independent Director 4 4 3. Mr. Sanjay Sureka (Member) Promoter Non-Executive Non Independent Director 4 4

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been constituted pursuant to section 178 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 19 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015.

Composition and meeting details:

The Nomination and remuneration committee consist of the following non-executive members. The Chairman being the Independent Director. The Committee had met once i.e., on 13th February, 2024. The details of composition of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee are as under:-

SI. No. Name Status No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings attended 1 Mr. Chandi Das Chakroborty (Chairman) Non Executive Independent Director 1 1 2 Mr. Sanjay Sureka (Member) Non Executive Non Independent Director 1 1 3 Mr. Piyush Mandal (Member) Non Executive Independent Director 1 1 4. Mrs. Anuradha Singh (Member) (Resigned w.e.f 01.12.2023). Non Executive Director 0 0

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee shall act in compliance with the provisions of Section 178(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 20 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015.

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of your Company comprises of three members, out of which one being Non-Executive & Non-Independent Directors. During the financial year one meeting was held i.e. 13th February, 2024 to consider & resolve the grievances of Security holders.

The details of composition of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee are as under:-

SI. No. Name Status No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings attend 1. Mr. Chandi Das Chakroborty (Chairman) Non Executive Independent Director 1 1 2 Mr. Sanjay Sureka (Member) Non Executive Non Independent Director 1 1 3 Mr. Pijush Mandal (Member) Non Executive Independent Director 1 1

DISCLOSURE ON ESTABLISHMENT OF A VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

In compliance with provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the Company has framed a Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy to deal with unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct or ethics policy, if any. The Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy have also been uploaded on the website of the Company and may be accessed at http://www.shentracon.eom/pdf/v mach.pdf

DISCLOSURE ON ESTABLISHMENT OF A RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Pursuant to section 134(n) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17(9) of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, your company has a Risk Management framework to identify, evaluate business risk and opportunities. Risk management is the process of identification, assessment and prioritization of risks followed by coordinated efforts to minimize, monitor and mitigate/ control the probability and/or impact of unfortunate events or to maximize the realization of opportunities.

Your Company manages monitors and reports on the principal risks and uncertainties that can impact its ability to achieve its strategic objectives. Your Companys management systems, organizational structures, processes, standards, code of conduct and behaviours governs how the Group conducts the business of the Company and manages associated risks.

PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL OF THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

The Company is not required to form an internal complaint committee under section 4 of the Sexual Harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. During the year no complaint was filed in the Company.

LISTING AT STOCK EXCHANGE:

The Equity shares of the company are listed on The Calcutta Stock Exchange Association Ltd.. The Bombay Stock Exchange Association Ltd and Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Limited (de- recognized). The Equity Shares of the Company are suspended in Bombay Stock Exchanges since 10.09.2001.

FAMILIARIZATIONS PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In terms of Regulation 25(7) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 the Company has conducted the Familiarization Program for Independent Director to familiarize them with their roles, rights, responsibilities in the company, nature of the industry in which the company operates, business model of the company, etc., through various initiatives. The same has been uploaded in Companys website and may be accessed at http://www.shentracon.com.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGOES:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of Companies Act, 2013 the required information relating to the "Conservation of Energy, Technology, Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgoing" are nil. Since there are no manufacturing activities in the company therefore no such data are available.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

Your Company has neither a Subsidiary Company nor a Joint Venture Company or an Associate Company during the year under review. Therefore, no disclosure is required to be included in this report.

Moreover, Formulation of Policy for determining material subsidiary is not required.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

The Shareholders of the Company, at the AGM held on September 30, 2022, has appointed Messrs Chanani & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 325425E) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years from the conclusion of 29th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2022 till the conclusion of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The requirement of seeking ratification of the Members for continuance of their appointment has been withdrawn consequent upon the changes made by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 effective from May 07, 2018. Hence, the resolution seeking ratification of the Members for their appointment is not being placed at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

The statutory Auditor has not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit committee of the company in the year under review.

The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

Key Audit Matters

The Statutory Auditors in their report have stated "Key Audit Matters" and the response of your Board of Directors with respect to the same and note no. 2.17 of financial statement are as follows:

1. Note number 2.17 regarding presentation of accounts on the basis applicable to going concerned although the companys net worth has been fully eroded due to accumulated losses including the loss for the year for the reasons as a stated in the note. In the event, the going concern assumption is vitiated; the financial statements may requires necessary adjustment. -In regard to this the Board would clarify that the company is exploring the possibilities to trade, run a unit on contract in same line of business and is thus maintaining the status of going concern.

2. As indicated in the financial in statements the company has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded, the company has incurred loss during the current year. These conditions, along with other matters set forth in notes to the financial statements indicate the existence of material uncertainty that make us significant doubt about the companys ability to continue as a going concern. However these financial statements of the company has been prepared on a going concern basis due to reasons stated in note no. 2.17- the Board would clarify that the company is exploring the possibilities to trade, run a unit on contract in same line of business and is thus maintaining the status of going concern.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/S. MR & Associates, a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Report of the Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as "Annexure B".

The Secretarial Auditors in their report have stated the following and the response of your Board of Directors with respect to the same arc as follows:

• The Company has partially complied with SEB1 (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations), 2018, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015 and the Company is suspended from the stock exchange BSE Ltd. due to penal reasons.

• The Companys all shareholding of promoter(s) and promoter group are not held in dematerialized form.

• The Independent directors are not registered with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs for inclusion of their name in the data bank consequently not passed any proficiency test according to Section 150 of the Companies Act, 2013

INTERNAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed a person as Internal Auditor to undertake the Interna! Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24. There stood no adverse finding & reporting by the Internal Auditor in the Internal Audit Report for the year ended 31st March 2024.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the annual return in the prescribed format can be accessed at http://www.shentracon.com.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION:

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company, which have occurred between the end of the Financial Year of the Company to which financial statements relate and the date of the report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURT OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATION IN FUTURE:

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts/ Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations. Although, The Companys net worth has been fully eroded due to accumulated losses including the loss for the year, the Management is of the opinion that the Going Concern assumption is on the basis of foreseeable future.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has policy for Internal Financial Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. Detailed procedural manuals are in place to ensure that all the assets are safeguarded, protected against loss and all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit (IA) function is defined in the internal financial control policy. The Internal Auditor monitors and evaluates the efficiency and adequacy of Internal Financial control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Auditor reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board, the internal audit report on quarterly basis and some are reviewed by the committee

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Particulars of loans given, guarantees given and Investments made under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013 read with relevant applicable rules thereon as provided in the notes to the Financial Statements.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Provisions of Corporate Social Responsibilities pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 read with relevant applicable rules thereon are not applicable to the Company.

DEPOSITS:

During the financial year, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read relevant applicable rules.

CONTRACTS/ TRANSACTIONS/ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract/arrangement/transaction with related parties thus disclosure relating to details of contracts or arrangements or transactions with related parties referred to in section 188(1) in Form AOC-2 is not required. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or their relatives or other designated persons which could have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. All Related Party Transactions are periodically placed before the Audit Committee for its approval.

Your Directors draw attention of the members to Note 2.22 to the Financial Statement which sets out related party disclosures.

The Policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website and may be accessed at http://www.shentracon.com/pdf/mrpt.pdf.

FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION:

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of your Company has formulated and laid down criteria for Performance Evaluation of the Board (including Committees) and every Director (including Independent Directors) and that of Committees pursuant applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Based on these criteria, the performance of the Board, various Board Committees viz. Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Share Transfer Committee, and Individual Directors (including Independent Directors and chairman) was evaluated.

During the year under review, the Independent Directors of your Company reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors and Chairperson of your Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

The information flow between your Companys Management and the Board is complete, timely with good quality and sufficient quantity.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In terms of provision of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Board of Directors to the best of their knowledge and ability state ihat:

I. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

II. The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March 2024 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

III. The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

IV. The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

V. The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

VI. The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

CODE OF CONDUCT

The Board has laid down a Code of Conduct for all Board members and senior management of the Company Board members and senior management personnel have affirmed compliance with the Code for the financial year 2023-24 annexed as ‘Annexure C.

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is not required to transfer any amount to Investor Protection and Education Fund as the Company has not declared any Dividend since its incorporation and as such there is no amount of dividend which was due and payable and remained unclaimed and unpaid for a period of seven years.

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report as "Annexure - D".

CEO/ CFO CERTIFICATION:

The CEO (Manager) and CFO of the Company have certified to the Board of Directors, inter alia, the accuracy of financial statements and adequacy of internal controls for the financial reporting as required under Regulation 33(2)(a) of the Listing Regulations for the year ended 31st March 2024 is annexed as "Annexure E"

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The provision related to corporate governance is not applicable to the company according to regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

There were no applieations made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year.

ONE TIME SETTLEMENT

There were no one time settlement made during the year, therefore the disclosures of the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions is not applicable.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors take the opportunity to thanks the Regulators, Organizations and Agencies for the continued help and co-operation extended by them. The Directors also gratefully acknowledge all stakeholders of the Company viz. customers, members, vendors, banks and other business partners for the excellent support received from them during the year. The Directors place on record their sincere appreciation to all employees of the Company for their unstinted commitment and continued contribution to the Company.