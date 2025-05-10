iifl-logo
Shentracon Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Jun 20252 Jun 2025
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 2nd June, 2025, has, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee appointed Ms. Vandana Gupta a qualified Company Secretary as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer designated as Key Managerial Person of the Company with effect from 2nd June, 2025.
Board Meeting28 May 202528 May 2025
Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 28th May, 2025 has: - 1. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee appointed Ms. Kiran Satyawan Vaidya as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Key Managerial Person of the Company with effect from 28th May 2025. In this regard, please find attached the particulars of the disclosure required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and Part A of Schedule III and SEBI Master Circular dated November 11, 2024 as Annexure A.
Board Meeting10 May 202530 Apr 2025
Shentracon Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025. Approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 along with unmodified auditors report issued by statutory auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :10.05.2025)
Board Meeting13 Mar 202513 Mar 2025
The Board of Director of the Company, today i.e, 13.03.2025, considered and approved the allotment of 2,00,000 10% Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Share of Rs. 50/- each
Board Meeting6 Mar 20256 Mar 2025
The board of director of the Company today, consider and approve the allotment of 240000 shares, 10%, Cumulative, Non-convertible, redeemable preference shares @ Rs. 50/- each on private placement. The Board of Directors of the Company, today i.e., considered and approved the allotment of 2,40,000 (Two Lakh Forty Thousand)10% Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 50/- (Rupees Fifty Only) each at par in cash on private placement basis to the following allottees by passing board resolution at the Board Meeting held today i.e. 06/03/2025 at Regd. Office 6A, Kiran Sankar Roy Road, 3rd Floor, Kolkata- 700 001 West Bengal, India.
Board Meeting27 Feb 202527 Feb 2025
Please find attached the intimation for allotment of preference shares.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20258 Feb 2025
SHENTRACON CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Regulation 29 Of LODR Regarding Declaration Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Director of the Company at their meeting held today 14.02.2025 inter-alia, consider and approved the un-audited financial results for the quart ended 31-12-2024. The Board authorised Mr. Sanjay Sureka, Director of the Company to sign the results on behalf of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting27 Dec 202423 Dec 2024
SHENTRACON CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Variation of preference shareholder rights by conversion rights and pre- mature redemption; 2) Reclassification of authorized share capital of the company and consequential amendment in the capital clause of memorandum of association of the company; 3) Issue of redeemable non-convertible preference shares for the purpose of redemption of the existing preference shares; 4) Approval of Notice of Meeting of Preference Share Holders through Postal Ballot. 5) Approval of Notice of Equity Share Holder through Postal Ballot 6) Approval of Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of equity shareholders physically at the registered office of the Company at 6A Kiran Sankar Roy Road 3rd Floor Kolkata 700001. 7) Delisting of company from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited. Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held today 27/12/2024 under Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/12/2024)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
SHENTRACON CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In term of regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 15:00 hour to approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30-09-2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today 12-11-2024, inter-alia, consider and approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting23 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Appointment of addition (non-executive, Independent) director Mr. Milan Sardar (DIN: 08470284) w.e.f 23-08-2024.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
SHENTRACON CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In term of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the registered office of the company i.e 6A Kiran Sankar Roy Road 3rd Floor Kolkata 700001 on Tuesday August 13 2024 at 3:00 P.M. to inter-alia to transact the following business: 1. Un-audited Financial Results with limited review report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. Finalize the time date and venue of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To consider and if thought fit approved the appointment of Mr. Mohan Ram Goenka Practicing Company Secretary (FCS No.: 4515/ CP No.: 2551) as scrutinizer for conducting the e-voting process at 31st Annual General Meeting. 4. Other incidental and ancillary matters. 1) Approval of Un-audited financial results along with limited review report thereon for the quarter ended 30-06-2024; 2) The Board approve the date of 31st AGM scheduled to be held on 28-09-2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the registered office of the company; 3) The Board approve the appointment of Mr. Mohan Ram Goenka (PCS) as scrutinizer for conducting the e-voting process of 31st AGM; 4) The Board authorized Mr. Pijush Mandal, Director of the Company to sign the Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

